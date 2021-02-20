Chino Police Department
Wednesday, Feb. 10
Mail theft, 6300 block of Cumberland Street, midnight.
Identity theft, 5400 block of Guardian Way, midnight.
Stolen vehicle, 12200 block of Mountain Avenue, 3:36 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 3300 block of Chino Avenue, 4 a.m.
Theft, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, 10:15 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Ramona and Schaefer avenues, 1:45 p.m.
Theft, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 3:55 p.m.
Assault on a police officer or emergency personnel, 4400 block of Riverside Drive, 5:02 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 14100 block of Central Avenue, 7 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 8:46 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 12300 block of Twin Gables Drive, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 11
Identity theft, 4800 block of Park Street, midnight.
Theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, midnight.
Possession of a controlled substance, 13200 block of Mountain Avenue, 1:21 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12600 block of Central Avenue, 9:40 a.m.
Shoplifting, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 10:52 a.m.
Theft, 15600 block of Dupont Avenue, 1 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 13300 block of Norton Avenue, 1 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, Central Avenue and D Street, 3:58 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 5700 block of Monticello Street, 4:42 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 7:23 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12300 block of Twin Gables Drive, 8 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12100 block of Telephone Avenue, 9 p.m.
Burglary, 5600 block of Riverside Drive, 10:30 p.m.
Lost property, Magnolia and Chino avenues, 11:11 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 4100 block of Riverside Drive, 11:54 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 12
Mail theft, 13400 block of 12th Street, midnight.
Mail theft, 5500 block of Locust Street, 6:10 a.m.
Vandalism, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 9:49 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12600 block of Colony Street, 10 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12700 block of Reservoir Street, 10:40 a.m.
Identity theft, 14200 block of Whitebark Avenue, 11:19 a.m.
Robbery, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 12:19 p.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 12400 block of Cypress Avenue, 1:23 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 4000 block of Jose Street, 7 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 2:31 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 11900 block of Vista Avenue, 8 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 8400 block of Blue Spruce Street, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 13
Mail theft, 13600 block of Ford Place, midnight.
Stolen vehicle, 4300 block of Marigold Drive, 2:30 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 6000 block of Barbara Street, 2:35 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 3:23 a.m.
Vandalism, 13200 block of Third Street, 12:21 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 5:08 p.m.
Theft, 12400 block of Mills Avenue, 5:24 p.m.
Theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 8:54 p.m.
Disorderly conduct, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 10:12 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 14
Possession of drug materials, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 12:35 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, Riverside Drive and 10th Street, 12:56 a.m.
Shoplifting, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 6:24 a.m.
Possession of a contolled substance, 15700 block of Approach Avenue, 7:19 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12500 block of Mountain Avenue, 8 a.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 13500 block of Magnolia Avenue, 10 a.m.
Shoplifting, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 10:53 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 11:49 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 12:25 p.m.
Assault on law enforcement officer, 5200 block of Francis Avenue, 1:22 p.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 6500 block of Pine Avenue, 3 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12900 block of Ninth Street, 6 p.m.
Vandalism, 12500 block of Eisenhower Court, 6:05 p.m.
Identity theft, 11800 block of Telephone Avenue, 10 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 11:11 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 15
Theft, 5800 block of Riverside Drive, 1:52 a.m.
Burglary, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 3:16 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 14300 block of Pipeline Avenue, 4:50 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12400 block of Cypress Avenue, 10 a.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 16
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 6000 block of Joaquin Street, midnight.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 12:44 a.m.
Threaten a crime with intent to terrorize, 14200 block of Whitebark Avenue, 4:26 a.m.
Theft, 12200 block of Mountain Avenue, 3:41 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 4:53 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 14400 block of Penn Foster Street, 6:49 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13000 block of Seventh Street, 9 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 17
Possession of a controlled substance, 3700 block of Francis Avenue, 9:45 a.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, Feb. 10
Fraud, 15000 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 2:36 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13000 block of Peyton Drive, 9:20 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 11:43 a.m.
Vandalism, Peyton Drive and Bedford Lane, 11:45 a.m.
Thursday, Feb. 11
Drunk in public, 14200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 12:19 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 4700 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 4:18 a.m.
Burglary, 2700 block of Fairlane Place, 8:58 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 12
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13400 block of La Sierra Drive, 1:48 p.m.
Vandalism, 4200 block of Val Verde Avenue, 1:55 p.m.
Burglary, 3900 block of Bayberry Drive, 2:47 p.m.
Theft, 14100 block of Village Center Drive, 3:25 p.m.
Vandalism, 15800 block of Berkley Drive, 4:50 p.m.
Burglary, 4800 block of Glenview Street, 7:35 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 13
Stolen vehicle, 15100 block of Monterey Avenue, 10:33 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, Los Ranchitos Road and Flagstone Court, 12:28 p.m.
Shoplifting, 2700 block of Fairlane Place, 7:48 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 13000 block of Peyton Drive, 11:43 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 14
Burglary, 13100 block of Peyton Drive, 4:16 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 15
Drunk in public, 13000 block of Peyton Drive, midnight.
Identity theft, 12900 block of Oakland Way, 2:13 a.m.
Burglary, 13000 block of Peyton Drive, 3:11 a.m.
Burglary, 2900 block of Chino Avenue, 9:30 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, 4000 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 5:52 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 16
Theft, 5300 block of Pine Avenue, 8:45 a.m.
Attempted burglary of a motor vehicle, 2200 block of Grand Avenue, 3:36 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 4100 block of Village Drive, 6:53 p.m.
Theft, 5500 block of Pine Avenue, 7:45 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 17
Possession of narcotics, 4100 block of Village Drive, 1:41 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 4400 block of Village Drive, 8:31 a.m.
Drunk in public, Descanso Avenue and Valle Vista Drive, 4:55 p.m.
