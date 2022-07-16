Chino Police Department
Wednesday, July 6
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12100 block of Central Avenue, midnight.
Burglary, 12200 block of Colony Avenue, 3 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 9:20 a.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 11:04 a.m.
Possession of a scanning device, 12700 block of Central Avenue, 3:49 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 5 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 6:11 p.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 7 p.m.
Transportation of a controlled substance, Chino Avenue and Fifth Street, 11 p.m.
Thursday, July 7
Possession of a controlled substance, 4100 block of Phillips Boulevard, 1:09 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 12:30 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 1800 block of S. Almond Avenue, 3:18 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 1800 block of S. Almond Avenue, 4:24 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance for sale, 12900 block of Mountain Avenue, 5:17 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 7:05 p.m.
Driving under the influence of alcohol, Chino Hills Parkway and Monte Vista Avenue, 8:27 p.m.
Friday, July 8
Identity theft, 4100 block of Edison Avenue, midnight.
Burglary, 5200 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, midnight.
Assault, 8700 block of Festival Street, 3:20 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 6900 block of Bickmore Avenue, 7 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 16000 block of Mountain Avenue, 9:44 a.m.
Vandalism, 13700 block of Oaks Avenue, 3:45 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 8 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 10:38 p.m.
Saturday, July 9
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 14400 block of Pipeline Avenue, midnight.
Robbery, 13100 block of Fourth Street, 7:51 a.m.
Theft, 5800 block of National Place, 10:11 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 14400 block of Pipeline Avenue, 11:11 a.m.
Vandalism, 11900 block of Central Avenue, noon.
Possession of a controlled substance, 13900 block of Redwood Avenue, 12:29 p.m.
Assault on a child, 5800 block of Walnut Avenue, 1:19 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, Monte Vista and Francis avenues, 6:53 p.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 16000 block of El Prado Road, 7:07 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 7700 block of Pine Avenue, 8 p.m.
Shoplifting, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 9:35 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 10:38 p.m.
Sunday, July 10
Possession of metal knuckles, 11700 block of Ramona Avenue, 2:30 a.m.
Indecent exposure, 13200 block of Sixth Street, 7:48 a.m.
Burglary, 13500 block of Poppy Place, 2 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 2:13 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 5100 block of Walnut Avenue, 8:41 p.m.
Arson, 14300 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 8:47 p.m.
Assault, 13200 block of Third Street, 9:09 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 4600 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, 10:49 p.m.
Monday, July 11
Assault to a child, 13600 block of Central Avenue, 12:05 a.m.
Assault, 13100 block of Seventh Street, 12:32 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 8900 block of Merrill Avenue, 7 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 14200 block of Central Avenue, 8:44 a.m.
Unlawful registration or license plate to avoid compliance, 14800 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 1:58 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5200 block of C Street, 4:15 p.m.
Shoplifting, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 5:07 p.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 13900 block of Mountain Avenue, 5:30 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13000 block of Seventh Street, 8 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 3700 block of Napa Drive, 9 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 4900 block of Harrison Avenue, 10 p.m.
Possession of metal knuckles, 12300 block of Mountain Avenue, 10:18 p.m.
Tuesday, July 12
Burglary, 16300 block of East Preserve Loop, 2:30 p.m.
Vandalism, 13100 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 6:17 p.m.
Assault, 13200 block of Copra Avenue, 8:11 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 13100 block of Third Street, 10:56 p.m.
Wednesday, July 13
Identity theft, 16200 block of Homecoming Drive, midnight.
Possession of drug materials, 12900 block of Central Avenue, 1:32 a.m.
Negligent discharge of a firearm, 4600 block of Riverside Drive, 2:34 a.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 14200 block of Telephone Avenue, 5:55 a.m.
Theft, 13500 block of Central Avenue, 6 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 8400 block of Flight Avenue, 7:30 a.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, July 6
Stolen motorcycle, 15800 block of High Knoll Drive, 8:12 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4300 block of Village Drive, 10:50 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, 4200 block of Village Drive, 3:48 p.m.
Disturbing the peace, 6500 block of Butterfield Ranch Road, 6:15 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 3600 block of Grand Avenue, 10:48 p.m.
Thursday, July 7
Stolen vehicle, 2000 block of Carbon Canyon Road, 8:33 a.m.
Identity theft, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 9:57 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, Central Avenue and Fairfield Ranch Road, 12:16 p.m.
Friday, July 8
Disturbing the peace, 4100 block of Village Drive, 12:26 a.m.
Burglary, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 4:18 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 14700 block of Maywood Drive, 8:12 a.m.
Vandalism, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 8:47 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 15700 block of Aqueduct Lane, 2:51 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12900 block of Peyton Drive, 3:56 p.m.
Burglary, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 4:19 p.m.
Saturday, July 9
Carrying a concealed firearm, Rimrock Avenue and Scenic Ridge Drive, 2:44 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 14100 block of Deerbrook Lane, 6:24 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 5000 block of Stone Ridge Drive, 12:20 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4100 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 6:44 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 3100 block of Chino Avenue, 7:58 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13400 block of Peyton Drive, 8:29 p.m.
Burglary, 13800 block of Maple Ridge Lane, 8:40 p.m.
Sunday, July 10
Vandalism, 3100 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 10:23 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4700 block of Sapphire Road, 4:35 p.m.
Possession of narcotics, 4100 block of Val Verde Avenue, 8:55 p.m.
Monday, July 11
Possession of narcotics, Chino Hills Parkway and Pipeline Avenue, 5:36 a.m.
Theft, Soquel Canyon Parkway and Los Serranos Country Club Drive, 11:27 a.m.
Disturbing the peace, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 4:48 p.m.
Tuesday, July 12
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 3200 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, 1:11 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 1800 block of Paseo Grande, 2:30 p.m.
Vandalism, 3100 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 11:26 p.m.
Wednesday, July 13
Burglary, 15800 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 2:41 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 6700 block of Cattle Creek Drive, 10:44 a.m.
Assault, 13100 block of Peyton Drive, 4:58 p.m.
Drunk in public, 14600 block of Pipeline Avenue, 8:01 p.m.
Burglary, 4500 block of Torrey Pines Drive, 8:19 p.m.
Burglary, 15700 block of Silverpointe Avenue, 10:37 p.m.
Thursday, July 14
Burglary, 6300 block of Mystic Canyon Drive, 5:53 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 10:20 a.m.
Assault, 5900 block of Natalie Road, 12:28 p.m.
Vandalism, 16100 block of Valley Springs Road, 12:53 p.m.
