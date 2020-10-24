Chino Police Department
Wednesday, Oct. 14
Theft from motor vehicles, 14500 block of Ramona Avenue, 1:30 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12200 block of Mountain Avenue, 9:43 a.m.
Obtain money by false pretenses, 4900 block of Adams Street, 10 a.m.
Disorderly conduct, 12500 block of Central Avenue, 12:26 p.m.
Theft, 15800 block of El Prado Road, 2:56 p.m.
Bicycle theft, Schaefer and Central avenues, 3:13 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 6100 block of Satterfield Way, 8 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 8:09 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 15
Assault, 5300 block of G Street, 1:44 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 7800 block of Pine Avenue, 8:58 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12400 block of Ramona Avenue, 10:24 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 3:59 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12900 block of 13th Street, 4:12 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Benson Avenue and Riverside Drive, 4:28 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 4:29 p.m.
Vandalism, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 4:37 p.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, 5:40 p.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 8300 block of Kimball Avenue, 6:22 p.m.
Vandalism, 5900 block of Notre Dame Avenue, 6:58 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 16
Stolen vehicle, 4900 block of Twain Street, 3:13 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15900 block of Mountain Avenue, 7:30 a.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 8:40 a.m.
Assault, 6000 block of Notre Dame Avenue, 10:20 a.m.
Assault, 13200 block of Central Avenue, 11:03 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13000 block of Ramona Avenue, 9 p.m.
Possession of narcotics for sale, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 11:41 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 17
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 12900 block of 11th Street, 1:34 a.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 16600 block of Johnson Avenue, 11 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 14300 block of Central Avenue, 1:38 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 2:26 p.m.
Theft, 13800 block of Magnolia Avenue, 5 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 16100 block of Compass Avenue, 6:44 p.m.
Theft, 4700 block of Wilson Street, 10 p.m.
Vandalism, 8000 block of Spencer Street, 11:55 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 18
Disorderly conduct, 8000 block of Spencer Street, 1:01 a.m.
Tampering with a vehicle, 13100 block of 10th Street, 1:50 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 13600 block of Central Avenue, 5:49 a.m.
Shoplifting, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 5:53 p.m.
Vandalism, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 8:12 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 19
Burglary, 4500 block of Walnut Avenue, 10:11 a.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 12100 block of Telephone Avenue, 10:33 a.m.
Burglary, 11400 block of Santa Anita Avenue, 10:48 a.m.
Threaten a crime with intent to terrorize, 12400 block of Marshall Avenue, 1:26 p.m.
Mail theft, 11400 block of Santa Anita Avenue, 2:52 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 11800 block of Serra Avenue, 5:16 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 10:14 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 20
Possession of drug materials, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 12:07 a.m.
Theft, 13700 block of Mountain Avenue, 1:45 a.m.
Theft, 14700 block of Central Avenue, 3:30 a.m.
Threaten a crime with intent to terrorize, 12300 block of Marshall Avenue, 7:47 a.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 21
Assault, 13800 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 4:56 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12400 block of Russell Avenue, 5:28 a.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, Aug. 14
Burglary, 3200 block of Grand Avenue, 4:57 p.m.
Assault,1900 block of Hunter Road, 7:41 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 15
Shoplifting, 6500 block of Butterfield Ranch Road, 5:31 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 17900 block of Lariat Drive, 4:55 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15100 block of Fairfield Ranch Road, 6:44 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 16
Theft, 6100 block of Seven Oaks Street, 2:50 a.m.
Burglary, 13600 block of Anochecer Avenue, 10:58 a.m.
Assault, Los Serranos Road and Pinto Way, 2:21 p.m.
Burglary, 5100 block of Copper Road, 9:10 p.m.
Burglary, 1800 block of Rancho Hills Drive, 10:17 p.m.
Assault, 4200 block of Village Drive, 11:01 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 17
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 2500 block of Maroon Bell Road, 10:11 a.m.
Shoplifting, 13100 block of Peyton Drive, 5:19 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 18
Burglary from a motor vehicle, Quiet Creek Lane and Village Center Drive, 7:03 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 14100 block of Village Center Drive, 7:15 p.m.
Drunk in public, 14900 block of Frost Avenue, 10:34 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 19
Driving under the influence, Skyview Ridge and Treasure Way, 7:53 a.m.
Vandalism, 13400 block of Eagle Canyon Drive, 12:35 p.m.
Fraud, 15500 block of Timberidge Lane, 2:12 p.m.
Fraud, 15100 block of Pipeline Avenue, 2:19 p.m.
Drunk in public, 15400 block of Quail Street, 9:38 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 20
Stolen vehicle, 4700 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 5:49 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Chino Hills Parkway and Ramona Avenue, 3:07 p.m.
Theft, 15300 block of Carmelita Avenue, 5 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3600 block of Grand Avenue, 6:58 p.m.
Possession of narcotics, Fairfield Ranch Road and Red Barn Court, 9:26 p.m.
Under the influence, Fairfield Ranch Road and Central Avenue, 10:37 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 21
Assault, 15900 block of Tanberry Drive, 1:43 a.m.
Burglary, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 6:35 a.m.
Drunk in public, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 5:21 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.