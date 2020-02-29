Garage fire injures one
A man in his 50s was hospitalized with moderate injuries Sunday night after a fully involved garage fire at 13391 Wisteria Place in Chino.
“Firefighters made entry into the structure and quickly knocked down the fire,” Chino Valley Fire spokeswoman Massiel Ladron De Guevara said about the 6:50 p.m. blaze. “Firefighters’ quick action prevented the fire from spreading into the home.”
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
No other injuries were reported.
Two robbers sought
Two men, ages 17 to 20, are being sought after customers of a nail salon were robbed of several items on Feb. 21. The suspects walked into the Tipy Toes nail salon, located in the 3200 block of Chino Avenue in Chino Hills at 2 p.m. and grabbed items before running out of the store, said Chino Hills Police Sgt. Michael Warrick.
He added the same two suspects are also responsible for a similar robbery the same day at the Expo Nails, located in the Gordon Ranch Marketplace at Chino Hills Parkway and Eucalyptus Avenue.
Anyone with information can call Chino Hills Police at 364-2000.
Bids sought by Chino Valley Fire
Chino Valley Fire District will accept bids for its Station 66 remodeling of staff bathroom areas and flooring replacement. Station 66 is located at 13707 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills. Bids will be accepted until 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 1.
All bids must be written on fire district bid forms. Bidders can also obtain a copy of the contract at the Chino Valley Fire District headquarters, 14011 City Center Drive in Chino Hills or by visiting cvifd.org and click on Request for Proposals. Information: 902-5260.
Woman charged in attempted murder
A 30-year-old Chino woman was arrested on suspicion of shooting at, but missing, her boyfriend Feb. 15 in the Pembroke Downs Mobile Home Park at 12400 Cypress Ave., Chino, according to the Chino Police Department.
Mary Rodelo is being held on $1.5 million bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on a single felony count of attempted murder, jail records show. Police were called at 5:04 p.m. on a report of a shot fired, said Sgt. Nancy Franklin. “The reporting party, later identified as Ms. Rodelo, called dispatch and stated she fired one shot at her boyfriend,” Sgt. Franklin said. “Officers learned that the boyfriend fled the location and checks at local hospitals were met with negative results for a gunshot victim.”
The sergeant said the boyfriend later called police to confirm his girlfriend fired one shot at him but missed.
Ms. Rodelo was arrested at 7 p.m., jail records show.
