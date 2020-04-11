Chino Police Department
Wednesday, April 1
Theft from motor vehicles, 5100 block of Revere Street, midnight.
Theft, 4900 block of Adams Street, midnight.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 6600 block of Encina Court, midnight.
Burglary, 13500 block of Benson Avenue, 7:32 a.m.
Theft, Philadelphia Street and East End Avenue, 8:30 a.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 12600 block of Verdugo Avenue, 2 p.m.
Mail theft, 11800 block of Butterfield Avenue, 2:14 p.m.
Theft, 12500 block of Yorba Avenue, 3:53 p.m.
Assault, 13200 block of 11th Street, 4:09 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 16000 block of Fern Avenue, 9:30 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 13100 block of Copra Avenue, 11:38 p.m.
Thursday, April 2
Theft, 11500 block of Miramar Lane, midnight.
Tampering with a vehicle, 12800 block of Central Avenue, 5:26 a.m.
Fictitious check, 12300 block of Mountain Avenue, 4:50 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 14500 block of Baylor Avenue, 5 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 5:33 p.m.
Assault, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 8:16 p.m.
Vandalism, 4700 block of Park Street, 11 p.m.
Friday, April 3
Identity theft, 14500 block of Ramona Avenue, midnight.
Stolen vehicle, 6700 block of Kimball Avenue, midnight.
Theft from motor vehicles, 5000 block of Chino Hills Parkway, midnight.
Vandalism, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 6 a.m.
Burglary, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, 8:48 a.m.
Burglary, 5300 block of Walnut Avenue, 11:40 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 15500 block of Dupont Avenue, 3 p.m.
Theft, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 3:34 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 14700 block of Ramona Avenue, 4 p.m.
Burglary, 11400 block of Central Avenue, 5:30 p.m.
Theft, 13300 block of San Marcos Place, 6:03 p.m.
Saturday, April 4
Theft from a motor vehicle, 16300 block of East Preserve Loop, midnight.
Mail theft, 13900 block of Magnolia Avenue, 2:30 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 5000 block of C Street, 3 p.m.
Theft, 11900 block of Central Avenue, 4:29 p.m.
Sunday, April 5
Theft from motor vehicle, 16000 block of Cypress Avenue, 2:15 a.m.
Obstruction of a police officer, 4600 block of Walnut Avenue, 7:18 a.m.
Disorderly conduct – alcohol, 4400 block of Riverside Drive, 1:54 p.m.
Burglary, 12800 block of Reservoir Street, 4:15 p.m.
Burglary, 4500 block of Philadelphia Street, 8:48 p.m.
Burglary, 4500 block of Philadelphia Street, 9:42 p.m.
Theft, 6700 block of Kimball Avenue, 11:34 p.m.
Monday, April 6
Vandalism, 13700 block of Yorba Avenue, 3 a.m.
Burglary, 12100 block of Ramona Avenue, 10:01 a.m.
Burglary, 12100 block of Ramona Avenue, 12:32 p.m.
Mail theft, 12500 block of Benson Avenue, 5:22 p.m.
Assault, 5400 block of Walnut Avenue, 7:13 p.m.
Tuesday, April 7
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12300 block of Marshall Avenue, noon.
Stolen vehicle, 12300 block of Central Avenue, 12:03 p.m.
Burglary, 5700 block of McCully Avenue, 2:35 p.m.
Burglary, 5200 block of Edison Avenue, 5:15 p.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, April 1
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 17800 block of Graystone Avenue, 3:26 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 3500 block of Bayberry Drive, 10:46 p.m.
Thursday, April 2
Burglary, 16600 block of Slate Drive, 3:43 a.m.
Burglary, 3700 block of Riverside Drive, 6:13 a.m.
Theft, 4800 block of Los Serranos Road, 8:33 a.m.
Fraud, 3300 block of Grand Avenue, 9:38 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 9:49 a.m.
Assault, 2000 block of Paseo Grande, 10:18 a.m.
Fraud, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 10:47 a.m.
Friday, April 3
Burglary, 13000 block of Peyton Drive, 8:40 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 5000 block of Los Serranos Road, 8:46 a.m.
Burglary, 15100 block of Fairfield Ranch Road, 10:06 a.m.
Identity theft, 5400 block of Nomad Lane, 1:24 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 5600 block of Sagebrush Street, 1:30 p.m.
Identity theft, 13800 block of Plumrose Place, 4:23 p.m.
Attempted burglary of a motor vehicle, 3200 block of South Downs Drive, 5:27 p.m.
Saturday, April 4
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15800 block of Fetlock Lane, 9:01 a.m.
Sunday, April 5
Under the influence, Yorba and Williams avenues, 2:25 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 17800 block of Graystone Avenue, 1:09 p.m.
Under the influence, 2400 block of Cottonwood Trail, 4:56 p.m.
Monday, April 6
Burglary, 2100 block of Grand Avenue, 6:02 a.m.
Stolen snowmobile, 15400 block of Country Club Drive, 7:31 a.m.
Tuesday, April 7
Disturbing the peace, 4100 block of Ironwood Drive, 1:50 a.m.
Under the influence, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 3:16 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, Mystic Canyon and Twin Knolls drives, 7:05 a.m.
Identity theft, 15200 block of Yorba Avenue, 12:58 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 2:13 p.m.
Stolen license plate, 12800 block of Clear Springs Drive, 5:25 p.m.
Wednesday, April 8
Burglary, 4700 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 8:18 a.m.
Under the influence, 1900 block of Big Oak Avenue, 10:34 a.m.
Identity theft, 4200 block of Valle Vista Drive, 3:17 p.m.
Identity theft, 15500 block of Palomino Drive, 4:54 p.m.
