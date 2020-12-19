Chino Police Department
Wednesday, Dec. 9
Possession of a controlled substance, 13900 block of Benson Avenue, 1:19 a.m.
Assault, 5300 block of G Street, 2:28 a.m.
Substance thrown at a vehicle, Philadelphia Street and Central Avenue, 5:55 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 10:01 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12200 block of Mountain Avenue, 3:05 p.m.
Assault on a peace officer, Central Avenue and B Street, 3:05 p.m.
Altered vehicle registration, Riverside Drive and Benson Avenue, 4:21 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 11900 block of Central Avenue, 5:45 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4800 block of Davis Street, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 10
Burglary, 4400 block of Philadelphia Street, 10:55 a.m.
Tampering with a vehicle, 13400 block of San Luis Avenue, noon.
Theft, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 1:08 p.m.
Theft, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 1:52 p.m.
Vandalism, 13100 block of 13th Street, 2:08 p.m.
Obtain money by false pretenses, 12300 block of Marshall Avenue, 4 p.m.
Vehicle theft, 4600 block of Pilgrim Court, 7 p.m.
Assault, 6300 block of Dalton Street, 7:10 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 13100 block of 10th Street, 9:17 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 11
Fictitious check, 4800 block of Schaefer Avenue, midnight.
Possession of a controlled substance, 6100 block of Riverside Drive, 1:42 a.m.
Shooting, two people killed, 16200 block of Homecoming Drive, 3:36 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 7000 block of Merrill Avenue, 9:43 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12800 block of 11th Street, 11:27 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 12
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 11400 block of Benson Avenue, 1;02 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 4:03 a.m.
Threaten a crime with intent to terrorize, 6200 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, 4:54 a.m.
Theft, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 1:03 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12800 block of Central Avenue, 1:05 p.m.
Theft, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 3:45 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 7:30 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4300 block of Corporate Center Avenue, 9 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, East End Avenue and Napa Drive, 10:43 p.m.
Robbery, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 11:15 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 13
Possession of a controlled substance, 4900 block of Independence Street, 1:25 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13100 block of Yorba Avenue, 1:44 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 6400 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, 2:04 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 3:41 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12200 block of Sonoma Court, 9:57 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 14
Annoyance, 12100 block of Ramona Avenue, 3:11 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12500 block of Benson Avenue, 4 p.m.
Mail theft, 4500 block of Carter Court, 5:30 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12800 block of Harmony Avenue, 9 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 6200 block of Grant Street, 9:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 15
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 11800 block of Vernon Avenue, 1:47 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12300 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 3:18 p.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, Dec. 9
Possession of narcotics, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 9:46 a.m.
Identity theft, 14700 block of Rayo Del Sol, 11:27 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13300 block of Cardinal Ridge Road, 11:48 a.m.
Fraud, 3700 block of Tovar Way, 1:12 p.m.
Disturbing the peace, 15000 block of Orangewood Drive, 11:25 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 10
Bad check offense, 5800 block of Cedar Spring Court, 7:27 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 11
Assault with a knife, 3200 block of Wembley Avenue, 1:33 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 16500 block of Cerulean Court, 5:50 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 14900 block of Oakwood Lane, 7:09 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 16400 block of Quail Ridge Lane, 9:04 a.m.
Burglary, 2400 block of Windmill Creek Road, 1:31 p.m.
Under the influence, Chino Hills Parkway and Monte Vista Avenue, 2:14 p.m.
Theft, 13000 block of Le Parc Boulevard, 8:25 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 12
Negligent discharge of a firearm, 3100 block of Chino Avenue, 12:25 a.m.
Driving under the influence, Carbon Canyon Road and Azurite Drive, 3:59 a.m.
Carrying a concealed firearm, 15000 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 10:15 a.m.
Assault, 15900 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 10:37 a.m.
Carrying a concealed firearm, 4300 block of Lugo Avenue, 11:05 a.m.
Sunday, Dec. 13
Shoplifting, 13200 block of Peyton Drive, 10:58 a.m.
Monday, Dec. 14
Attempted burglary of a motor vehicle, 15800 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 9:45 a.m.
Mail theft, 2200 block of Avenida Las Ramblas, 10:10 a.m.
Assault, 3700 block of Teak Lane, 10:31 a.m.
Fraud, 15200 block of Oakwood Lane, 11:34 a.m.
Under the influence, 15600 block of Altamira Drive, 11:49 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 15
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13500 block of La Sierra Drive, 7:50 a.m.
Theft, 4300 block of Village Drive, 2:33 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 2300 block of Wandering Ridge Drive, 7:04 p.m.
