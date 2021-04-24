(Editor’s note: Several Chino Police Department crime reports were not available because of a continued technical glitch in its system).
Chino Police Department
Wednesday, April 14
Stolen vehicle, 4400 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 15
Burglary, 11500 block of Vernon Avenue, 5:13 p.m.
Sunday, April 18
Burglary, 5800 block of Schaefer Avenue, 9 a.m.
Monday, April 19
Stolen vehicle, 10th Street and Jefferson Avenue, 6 a.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, April 14
Burglary, 12800 block of Homeridge Lane, 2:47 a.m.
Drunk in public, Fairfield Ranch Road and Central Avenue, 11:47 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 2000 block of Grand Avenue, 1:06 p.m.
Burglary, 2900 block of Chino Avenue, 1:52 p.m.
Possession of narcotics, Soquel Canyon Parkway and Butterfield Ranch Road, 2:42 p.m.
Fraud, 4100 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 4:32 p.m.
Thursday, April 15
Driving under the influence, Peyton Drive and Grand Avenue, 7:12 a.m.
Burglary, 13500 block of Martinique Drive, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, April 16
Fraud, 3600 block of Grand Avenue, 10:11 a.m.
Theft, 15700 block of Country Club Drive, 1:06 p.m.
Driving under the influence, Mindenvale Drive and Soquel Canyon Parkway, 8:45 p.m.
Vandalism, 3300 block of Valle Vista Drive, 11:15 p.m.
Saturday, April 17
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 11:22 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15600 block of Yorba Avenue, 1 p.m.
Sunday, April 18
Identity theft, 16300 block of Willowmist Court, 8:53 a.m.
Overdose on narcotics, 4700 block of Bird Farm Road, 2:51 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 3200 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, 7:56 p.m.
Burglary, 3100 block of Champion Street, 9:46 p.m.
Monday, April 19
Theft, 4400 block of Village Drive, 3:40 p.m.
Fraud, 2500 block of Maroon Bell Road, 4:46 p.m.
Assault, 4300 block of El Molino Boulevard, 10:02 p.m.
Tuesday, April 20
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13100 block of San Rafael Drive, 10:33 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13900 block of Honey Ridge Lane, 11:41 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4100 block of Village Drive, 11:57 a.m.
Identity theft, 14700 block of Willow Creek Lane, 3:20 p.m.
Wednesday, April 21
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13900 block of Honey Ridge Lane, 11:41 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4100 block of Village Drive, 11:57 a.m.
Identity theft, 14700 block of Willow Creek Lane, 3:20 p.m.
Driving under the influence, Fairfield Ranch Road and Central Avenue, 11:34 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.