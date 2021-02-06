Man jailed for sex with teen
A 38-year-old Chino Hills man was arrested Jan. 29 on suspicion of having an ongoing sexual relationship with a teenage girl, the Chino Hills Police Department said.
Ray Salvante was booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of having sex with a person who cannot legally give consent, oral copulation with a person under 14 years old and who is more than 10 years younger, continuous sexual abuse of a minor, and lewd and lascivious acts with a child under age 14, according to San Bernardino County jail records.
Mr. Salvante was arrested at 10:52 p.m. in the 3300 block of Royal Ridge Drive, records show. He was released on $350,000 bail at 12:49 a.m. Monday.
A court date is pending.
Mr. Salvante is known for carrying an American flag while running up and down Peyton Drive in Chino Hills on the anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
Last year, he completed eight three-mile runs.
He has organized the run for the past three years.
Robbery, pursuit suspect arrested
Chino police arrested a 24-year-old Ontario man late Sunday afternoon after a theft took place at a shoe store. A pursuit ended on the Grove Avenue onramp of the 60 Freeway in Ontario.
Samuel Mora is being held without bail at the West Valley Detention Center on suspicion of felony evading, possession of drug materials, petty theft and a parole violation, according to San Bernardino County jail records.
Police were called at 5:23 p.m. to the Famous Footwear at 3857 Grand Ave. on a report of a theft, learning two people fled in a vehicle, said Sgt. Jesus Jacquez.
“Officers attempted to stop the car, however, the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed,” the sergeant said. “A vehicle pursuit was initiated but was quickly terminated due to public safety concerns.”
A short time later, officers tried to stop the car at Riverside Drive and Magnolia Avenue, but again, the driver fled.
After the car stopped on the Grove Avenue onramp, police were able to take the front passenger into custody.
The passenger was not identified but was booked into jail on suspicion of petty theft.
“The driver fled on foot and was quickly apprehended by responding officers,” Sgt. Jacquez said. Items taken during the theft were found inside the car and returned to the shoe store, he said.
Two arrested after crash in Chino
Chino police jailed two men last Saturday afternoon after a hit-and-run crash where one suspect later pointed a handgun at the other driver.
Juan Albarran, 44, of Chino, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm, police said.
The other driver, who was not identified, was arrested on suspicion of hit-and-run.
Officers learned the unidentified man was driving a car in the 4600 block of Terry Avenue in Chino, struck a vehicle and left the scene, Sgt. Jesus Jacquez said.
“The vehicle belonged to one of Mr. Albarran’s relatives, so he followed the victim as he drove away,” Sgt. Jacquez said. “When the victim arrived home, Mr. Albarran produced a handgun and pointed it at him.”
Relatives of Mr. Albarran were able to pull the handgun from him, and one of them drove the gun back to a house to secure the weapon in a room, the sergeant said.
“Officers later responded to the residence to recover the firearm,” Sgt. Jacquez said.
He added Mr. Albarran was found to be a gang member from Los Angeles County and is a convicted felon.
Robbery suspect jailed
An Upland man was arrested Jan. 27 on suspicion of robbery after a fight with loss prevention officers at the Walmart store in Chino.
Christopher Alexander, 29, is being held on $235,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of robbery, possession of a controlled substance and an outstanding warrant, jail records show.
Chino police officers were called at 5:04 p.m. to the Walmart store at 3943 Grand Ave. on a report of a robbery. Officers found a man was being physically restrained by the store’s loss prevention officers.
An investigation shows the suspect tried to flee with $1,400 worth of merchandise and was stopped by the loss prevention officers when he reached the front door of the store. The man resisted and had to be restrained, police said. No injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.