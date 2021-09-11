Sept. 11 ceremony today
Chino Valley Fire District will honor the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in New York, Washington D.C. and Pennsylvania during a remembrance ceremony at 9:30 a.m. today (Sept. 11) at Fire Station 1, 5078 Schaefer Ave., Chino.
The location was changed from Station 66 in Chino Hills to allow more space for social distancing, fire district officials said. Face coverings are required.
It has been 20 years since 3,000 people were killed during the attack that began the two decades war in Afghanistan. A year after the attacks, Chino Valley firefighters erected a Twin Towers memorial at Station 66, located at 13707 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills, that bears the names of the 343 New York City firefighters killed that day.
Man facing child sex abuse charge
Chino Hills police jailed a 56-year-old Victorville man Aug. 31 on suspicion of continuous sexual abuse of a child after an investigation opened in January, the department announced Sept. 2.
Carlos Manuel Zepeda was arrested at 6 p.m. at the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department in San Bernardino, according to San Bernardino County Court records. He is being held on $750,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on a felony charge of lewd and lascivious acts on a child, jail records show.
The victim reported to Chino Hills Police on Jan. 3 that she had been sexually assaulted by a friend of her mother, said Detective Vincente Quiroz.
“(The suspect) pushed himself on the victim for sexual gratification,” the detective said. “Through an extensive investigation, detectives learned of additional victims whose statements were similar to the victim.”
Detectives are seeking additional victims, Detective Quiroz said.
Suspect jailed after explicit video sent
A 23-year-old San Bernardino man was jailed Sept. 2 on suspicion of using a social media account to send sexually explicit videos to a teenager in Chino Hills, police said.
Dominique Dewayne Mercer was arrested 8:59 a.m. in the 12700 block of Kiowa Road in Apple Valley, said Chino Hills Police Sgt. Narcie Sousa.
He was released at 8:31 p.m. last Saturday after posting $100,000 bail from the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, jail records show.
Chino Hills police were told on April 28 about sexually explicit videos being sent to an underage teen in Chino Hills through the Snapchat app, Sgt. Sousa said.
“(The suspect) knew the victim was under the age of 18 and continued to solicit a relationship,” he said. “Detective authored a warrant for Mr. Mercer’s arrest.”
Apple Valley police arrested the man, Sgt. Sousa said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.