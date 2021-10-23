Chino Police Department
Wednesday, Oct. 13
Possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, Euclid and Edison avenues, 3:47 p.m.
Bicycle theft, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 3:52 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 4:38 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 14500 block of Purdue Avenue, 6 p.m.
Assault, 11900 block of Central Avenue, 6:21 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 6200 block of Breckenridge Lane, 7 p.m.
Assault, 5400 block of Walnut Avenue, 9:40 p.m.
Assault, 12300 block of Avocado Avenue, 10:20 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 14
Stolen vehicle, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 7:26 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 4400 block of Philadelphia Street, 8 a.m.
Concealed firearm in public, 12400 block of Cypress Avenue, 9:01 a.m.
Vandalism, 13100 block of Yorba Avenue, 9:14 a.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 1:03 p.m.
Assault, 5300 block G Street, 1:19 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Edison and Yorba avenues, 2:33 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 3:30 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 5100 block of G Street, 5 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 14500 block of Ramona Avenue, 6:30 p.m.
Robbery, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 6:50 p.m.
Bicycle theft, 13900 block of San Antonio Avenue, 9 p.m.
Assault, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 9:31 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 15
Identity theft, 12600 block of Franklin Court, midnight.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13900 block of Norton Avenue, 6:45 a.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 8 a.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 8200 block of Garden Gate Street, noon.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 4400 block of Philadelphia Street, 1 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 11700 block of Serra Avenue, 3 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 6500 block of Pine Avenue, 4:25 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 6:42 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 11600 block of Central Avenue, 6:42 p.m.
Theft, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 8:54 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 16
Assault, El Prado Road and Kimball Avenue, 12:02 a.m.
Burglary, 14600 block of Central Avenue, 4:56 a.m.
Assault, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 5:30 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 16200 block of Homecoming Drive, 5:49 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, Telephone and Francis avenues, 6:31 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12800 block of Magnolia Avenue, 9:48 a.m.
Obtain money by false pretenses, 6700 block of Summerfield Court, 10:25 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5700 block of Philadelphia Street, 11:17 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 1:35 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 13200 block of Second Street, 4:02 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 4:36 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12300 block of Lemon Court, 5:35 p.m.
Robbery, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 5:39 p.m.
Shoplifting, 6900 block of Schaefer Avenue, 9:33 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 17
Driving under the influence, 4700 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 2:47 a.m.
Driving under the influence, Schaefer and Euclid avenues, 4:22 a.m.
Vandalism, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 4:45 a.m.
Vandalism, 5200 block of Philadelphia Street, 5:59 a.m.
Carrying a loading firearm in a vehicle, Edison and Oaks avenues, 8:14 a.m.
Assault, 16200 block of Homecoming Drive, 9:41 a.m.
Assault, 11400 block of Central Avenue, 1:15 p.m.
Vandalism, 2700 block of Del Sol Court, 1:25 p.m.
Vandalism, 7500 block of Desert Holly Street, 7 p.m.
Willful discharge of a firearm in a grossly negligent matter, 5100 block of B Street, 10:51 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 18
Vandalism, 7500 block of Desert Holly Street, 2 a.m.
Assault, 7500 block of Desert Holly Street, 2 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12600 block of Norton Avenue, 3:08 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12200 block of Maxon Lane, 5:27 a.m.
Burglary, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 7:30 a.m.
Felon in possession of tear gas, 12400 block of Holly Avenue, 7:40 a.m.
Vandalism, 12800 block of 12th Street, 8:33 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12100 block of Abacherli Avenue, noon.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 14400 block of Pipeline Avenue, 2:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 19
Possession of a controlled substance, 12300 block of Central Avenue, 3:07 p.m.
Assault, 14100 block of Frostburg Avenue, 3:09 p.m.
Burglary, 5200 block of Mariner Lane, 6:30 p.m.
Vandalism, 12800 block of Ninth Street, 10 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 20
Unlawful registration or license plates with intent to avoid compliance, 5300 block of College Park Avenue, 5:07 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5800 block of Walnut Avenue, 3:43 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, Schaefer and Monte Vista avenues, 5:44 p.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, Oct. 13
Burglary, 15400 block of Country Club Drive, 8:33 a.m.
Theft, 15800 block of Silver Springs Drive, 8:41 a.m.
Shoplifting, 13200 block of Peyton Drive, 5:20 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4800 block of Stone Ridge Drive, 6:07 p.m.
Burglary, 15700 block of Shantung Avenue, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 14
Burglary, 2200 block of Camino Largo Drive, 9:17 a.m.
Burglary, 2100 block of Monteverde Drive, 9:22 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 15
Possession of a controlled substance, Chino Avenue and Peyton Drive, 3:05 p.m.
Robbery, 14700 block of Pipeline Avenue, 11:11 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 16
Driving under the influence, Carbon Canyon Road and Hillside Drive, 2:33 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15100 block of Fairfield Ranch Road, 3:05 p.m.
Theft, 3600 block of Grand Avenue, 6:03 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3600 block of Grand Avenue, 9:51 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 3100 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 11:11 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 17
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 3600 block of Grand Avenue, 4:48 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 14600 block of Peyton Drive, 10:24 a.m.
Vandalism, 2700 block of Del Sol Court, 1:25 p.m.
Burglary, 15100 block of Beechwood Lane, 4:24 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 18
Theft, 2200 block of Camino Largo Drive, 2:07 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 14700 block of Rayo Del Sol, 5:57 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 2200 block of Camino Largo Drive, 9:20 a.m.
Identity theft, Paseo Tortuga, 3:56 p.m.
Burglary, 2500 block of Cottonwood Trail, 10:25 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 19
Burglary, 13900 block of Honey Ridge Lane, 10:30 a.m.
Bad check offense, 15500 block of Painter Drive, 10:52 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 1600 block of Morning Terrace Drive, 1:24 p.m.
Identity theft, 16400 block of Valley Springs Road, 1:55 p.m.
Trespassing, 3100 block of Chino Avenue, 11:26 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 20
Vandalism, 3100 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 8:51 a.m.
Shoplifting, 3600 block of Grand Avenue, 3:27 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 13500 block of Monte Royal Drive, 7:02 p.m.
Driving under the influence, Chino Hills Parkway and Peyton Drive, 9:23 p.m.
