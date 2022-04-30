Chino Police Department
Wednesday, April 20
Possession of a controlled substance, 3000 block of Riverside Drive, 12:53 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 6100 block of Fillmore Street, 2:59 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 6800 block of Jasmine Court, 5:44 a.m.
Vandalism, 13100 block of Third Street, 6:42 a.m.
Carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, 5300 block of Walnut Avenue, 7:54 a.m.
Child abuse, 6100 block of Walnut Avenue, 7:54 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 14900 block of Cal Aero Drive, 11 a.m.
Mail theft, 3500 block of Wagon Wheel Court, 1:37 p.m.
Vandalism, 4600 block of Walnut Avenue, 1:37 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 1:45 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 4:13 p.m.
Burglary, 4600 block of Riverside Drive, 8:30 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 10:38 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 13500 block of Central Avenue, 11:20 p.m.
Thursday, April 21
Child cruelty, 13000 block of Carrillo Street, 1:49 a.m.
Vandalism, 13100 block of Fifth Street, 7:14 a.m.
Burglary, 4600 block of Riverside Drive, 7:35 a.m.
Disorderly conduct, 11700 block of Serra Avenue, 9:57 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15800 block of El Prado Road, 10 a.m.
Burglary, 13100 block of Yorba Avenue, 10:50 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 6200 block of Anita Street, 2 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 14800 block of Central Avenue, 2:04 p.m.
Theft, 4500 block of Edison Avenue, 2:55 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 11800 block of Central Avenue, 4:23 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 12500 block of 17th Street, 5:17 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance for sale, 12300 block of Mountain Avenue, 6:22 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 11800 block of Butterfield Avenue, 6:41 p.m.
Theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 7:15 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 7:16 p.m.
Vandalism, 16000 block of West Preserve Loop, 11:57 p.m.
Friday, April 22
Vandalism, 16000 block of West Preserve Loop, 1:06 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12800 block of Telephone Avenue, 2:27 a.m.
Burglary, 14000 block of Central Avenue, 3:37 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13900 block of Norton Avenue, 9:15 a.m.
Shoplifting, 14500 block of Ramona Avenue, 10:11 a.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 2:46 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13600 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 4 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 4:11 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 14400 block of Mountain Avenue, 4:25 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 6000 block of Portsmouth Street, 5 p.m.
Assault, 13100 block of Second Street, 5:32 p.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 4400 block of Mt. Vernon Avenue, 6 p.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 13200 block of 11th Street, 6:22 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 6:48 p.m.
Vandalism, 6500 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, 9:08 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 9:15 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 13300 block of Preciado Avenue, 9:46 p.m.
Driving under the influence of alcohol, Edison and Pipeline avenues, 9:56 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 12800 block of 10th Street, 10 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 11900 block of Central Avenue, 10:57 p.m.
Saturday, April 23
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 5100 block of Revere Street, 2 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, 3:17 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13300 block of San Marcos Place, 5 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 11600 block of East End Avenue, 9:46 a.m.
Vandalism, 12600 block of San Antonio Avenue, 10 a.m.
Assault, 5300 block of G Street, 11:16 a.m.
Assault, 5300 block of G Street, 12:17 p.m.
Shoplifting, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 12:42 p.m.
Assault, 5300 block of G Street, 1:02 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 2:30 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5600 block of Phillips Boulevard, 4:05 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 12100 block of Roswell Avenue, 4:17 p.m.
Theft, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 5:23 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 13600 block of Central Avenue, 6:20 p.m.
Assault, 6200 block of Gregorio Court, 7:42 p.m.
Theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 9:58 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13400 block of Central Avenue, 10:41 p.m.
Sunday, April 24
Theft from motor vehicles, 4100 block of Schaefer Avenue, 5:51 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 7:55 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12400 block of East End Avenue, 8:46 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 4300 block of Philadelphia Street, 10:57 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15200 block of Euclid Avenue, 2:51 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 6:40 p.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 4300 block of Corporate Center Avenue, 10 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 10:50 p.m.
Monday, April 25
Possession of a controlled substance, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 2:38 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 4:21 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12700 block of Orange Avenue, 5:15 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 7:23 a.m.
Exhibit a concealed firearm in public, Ramona Avenue at the 60 Freeway, 7:55 a.m.
Vandalism, 3600 block of Arvidson Court, 8:35 a.m.
Possession of tear gas device with a projectile, 5900 block of Riverside Drive, 11:08 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 4700 block of Gettysburg Avenue, 12:06 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12600 block of Oaks Avenue, 1:08 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, Phillips Boulevard and Central Avenue, 1:13 p.m.
Assault, 13500 block of Marsh Avenue, 9 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5800 block of Riverside Drive, 10:16 p.m.
Tuesday, April 26
Assault, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 12:08 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 11700 block of Craw Avenue, 12:35 p.m.
Wednesday, April 27
Possession of a controlled substance for sale, 1400 block of Philadelphia Street, 1:58 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 11900 block of Vernon Avenue, 9 a.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, April 20
Bad check offense, Peyton Drive and English Road, 1:46 a.m.
Burglary, 3400 block of Grand Avenue, 9:16 a.m.
Burglary, 16500 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 9:29 a.m.
Identity theft, 15600 block of Outrigger Drive, 10:04 a.m.
Fraud, 14600 block of Tanglewood Lane, 3:54 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 15500 block of Quail Street, 6:36 p.m.
Under the influence, 4100 block of Village Drive, 8:54 p.m.
Thursday, April 21
Theft, 3300 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 3:19 p.m.
Friday, April 22
Driving under the influence, 4100 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 7:11 a.m.
Burglary, 2900 block of Chino Avenue, 8:03 a.m.
Burglary, 14600 block of Pipeline Avenue, 10:15 a.m.
Shoplifting, 4100 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 12:31 p.m.
Theft, 3300 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 7:42 p.m.
Assault, 3000 block of Oaktrail Road, 9:07 p.m.
Saturday, April 23
Stolen vehicle, 13400 block of Montserrat Court, 7:53 a.m.
Burglary, 13200 block of Sunstream Drive, 10:41 a.m.
Stolen license plate, 16300 block of Butterfield Ranch Road, 2:05 p.m.
Fraud, 13100 block of Peyton Drive, 3:50 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, Sapphire and Bane Canyon roads, 7:35 p.m.
Theft, 13100 block of Pinnacle Court, 7:57 p.m.
Sunday, April 24
Possession of narcotics, Peyton and Rock Springs drives, 3:36 p.m.
Monday, April 25
Burglary, 3400 block of Grand Avenue, 5:44 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 14900 block of Rolling Ridge Drive, 7:53 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 2700 block of Fairlane Place, 10:46 a.m.
Identity theft, 14100 block of Deerbrook Lane, 3:20 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Valle Vista Drive and Descanso Avenue, 5:01 p.m.
Tuesday, April 26
Burglary, 2100 block of Grand Avenue, 3:55 a.m.
Vandalism, 14300 block of Cottage Circle, 8:32 a.m.
Trespassing, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 11:07 a.m.
Fraud, 15200 block of Calle Lomita, 2:14 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 3600 block of Grand Avenue, 2:39 p.m.
Wednesday, April 27
Shoplifting, 3200 block of Chino Avenue, 12:15 a.m.
Shoplifting, 13900 block of Peyton Drive, 1:10 p.m.
Vandalism, 2200 block of Grand Avenue, 1:33 p.m.
Driving under the influence, Shoppes and City Center drives, 10:05 p.m.
Trespassing, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 10:35 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.