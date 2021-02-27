Chino Police Department
Wednesday, Feb. 17
Stolen vehicle, 11700 block of Vernon Avenue, 1:56 a.m.
Tampering with a vehicle, 11700 block of Vernon Avenue, 1:57 a.m.
Burglary, 12900 block of 13th Street, 3:48 a.m.
Offensive words in a public place, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 8:21 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 3700 block of Francis Avenue, 9:45 a.m.
False impersonation, 4000 block of Phillips Boulevard, 10:26 a.m.
Theft, 5300 block of Mariner Lane, 11:50 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5200 block of Francis Avenue, 12:45 p.m.
Theft, 15900 block of Almond Avenue, 4:30 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 6000 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, 9 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12100 block of Abacherli Avenue, 11:20 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 18
Stolen vehicle, 5000 block of Francis Avenue, 5 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12600 block of Third street, 8:18 a.m.
Threaten a crime with intent to terrorize, 15000 block of Flight Avenue, 11:17 a.m.
Theft, 4200 block of Independence Street, 3:30 p.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 13600 block of Central Avenue, 5:53 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 19
Theft, 3100 block of Main Street, midnight.
Stolen vehicle, 12400 block of Russell Avenue, 11:09 a.m.
Theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 1:41 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 16300 block of Meadowhouse Avenue, 4 p.m.
Substance thrown at a vehicle, 12600 block of 16th Street, 4:34 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15700 block of San Antonio Avenue, 8:33 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 10:15 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 20
Possession of drug materials, 12700 block of 18th Street, 12:08 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 11700 block of Snyder Avenue, 1:43 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12200 block of Mountain Avenue, 3:20 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12200 block of Mountain Avenue, 3:54 a.m.
Theft, 12100 block of Abacherli Avenue, 5 a.m.
Fictitious check, 16700 block of Euclid Avenue, 7:30 a.m.
Obstruction of a police officer, 11700 block of Central Avenue, 10:30 a.m.
Theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 2:31 p.m.
Burglary, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 2:40 p.m.
Assault, 11900 block of Ramona Avenue, 6:50 p.m.
Theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 6:56 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 21
Possession of a controlled substance, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 1:27 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 8000 block of Yeager Street, 9:20 a.m.
Vandalism, 6100 block of Clover Court, 10:37 a.m.
Fraud, 6200 block of Clover Court, 11:56 a.m.
Vandalism, 7000 block of Merrill Avenue, 1 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Yorba Avenue and Riverside Drive, 5:59 p.m.
Stabbing, non-life-threatening injuries, 13100 block of Yorba Avenue, 6:45 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 15600 block of Euclid Avenue, 10:26 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 22
Possession of drug materials, 5300 block of Philadelphia Street, 12:47 a.m.
Theft, 14200 block of Central Avenue, 5 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12600 block of Jalepeno Avenue, 7 p.m.
Assault, 6100 block of Salem Street, 8:08 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 23
Possession of a controlled substance, 5800 block of Riverside Drive, 12:03 a.m.
Acquiring a bank access car account information without consent, 13600 block of Central Avenue, 12:17 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12400 block of Sycamore Avenue, 4:30 p.m.
Lost property, 11400 block of Central Avenue, 4:45 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 24
Mail theft, 13900 block of Ramona Avenue, midnight.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12900 block of Cambridge Court, 3 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12300 block of Central Avenue, 5 p.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, Feb. 17
Possession of narcotics, 4100 block of Village Drive, 1:41 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 4400 block of Village Drive, 8:31 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, Twin Knolls Drive and Lone Ranger Trail, 11:18 a.m.
Drunk in public, Descanso Avenue and Valle Vista Drive, 4:55 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 18
Bad check offense, 6500 block of Butterfield Ranch Road, 12:24 a.m.
Burglary, 2400 block of Maroon Bell Road, 12:03 p.m.
Possession of narcotics, 3100 block of Chino Avenue, 2:23 p.m.
Fraud, 3100 block of Sunny Brook Lane, 2:34 p.m.
Fraud, 6000 block of West Park, 3:23 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 19
Disturbing the peace, 5000 block of Agate Road, 11:09 a.m.
Theft, 2400 block of Maroon Bell Road, 11:16 a.m.
Saturday, Feb. 20
Burglary, 6100 block of Natalie Road, 9:41 a.m.
Theft, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 11:15 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 21
Purse snatch, 5600 block of Park Drive, 8:32 a.m.
Assault, 16300 block of Star Crest Drive, 2:03 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4500 block of Willowbend Court, 8:03 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 22
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15600 block of Shantung Avenue, 4:47 a.m.
Burglary, 15600 block of Silverpointe Avenue, 10:09 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13300 block of Cardinal Ridge Road, 5:05 p.m.
Burglary, 2400 block of Hawkwood Drive, 9:02 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 23
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13400 block of Magala Lane, 1:39 p.m.
Driving under the influence, Carbon Canyon Road and Azurite Drive, 2:19 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 24
Possession of a controlled substance, Peyton Drive and Skyview Ridge, 3:43 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15100 block of Fairfield Ranch Road, 6:48 a.m.
Burglary, 2400 block of Hawkwood Drive, 8:43 p.m.
