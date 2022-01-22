Man facing extortion charges
A 29-year-old Moreno Valley man was jailed by Chino Police on Jan. 13 after sending threatening text messages to a former landlord, demanding $100,000 in return for the victim to remain safe.
Ronald Hooks is being held on $100,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of making criminal threats, extortion and felony evading, Chino Police Sgt. Jesus Jacquez said.
Chino police continued an extortion investigation where the unidentified victim claimed to receive threatening text messages that demanded the money.
“During the investigation, Chino police detectives were able to connect Mr. Hooks to the messages,” Sgt. Jacquez said. “Officers learned he was staying at a hotel in the City of Moreno Valley and attempted to stop him as he left the location.”
The man led officers on a pursuit that ended when the driver’s car struck a fence at Mapes and Case roads in Perris. With help from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, the driver was arrested.
