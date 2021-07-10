Fruit vendors struck, one killed
A 43-year-old Chino woman was arrested Monday on felony murder, DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter charges after striking two fruit vendors, one fatally, on Riverside Drive just east of Euclid Avenue in Ontario.
Jessica Dewet was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries before she was arrested after the 11:13 a.m. collision, according to the Ontario Police Department.
Two fruit vendors were crossing Riverside Drive when the men and their fruit cart were struck by a vehicle that was moving in the westbound lanes, police said.
“One of the pedestrians was pronounced deceased on scene and the second pedestrian was transported to a local hospital in critical condition,” Ontario Police said in a news release.
Eduardo Rabinal, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second man, Nilson Tucabal, 20, was hospitalized with serious injuries.
A Go Fund Me page – https://www.gofundme.com/f/ayuda-a-familia-de-hctor?qid=00ad474eb162cbd6ea7b6f88f63fcd25 – has raised $9,437 out of a goal of $100,000 to support Mr. Rabinal’s family.
Ms. Dewet is being held on $1 million bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.
Riverside Drive was closed for several hours to allow police to conduct an investigation. Anyone with information can call the Ontario Police Department at (909) 986-6711 or Officer Josh Orr at (909) 408-1593. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can phone the WeTip Hotline at (800) 782-7463.
Child porn suspect sought
Police officers in Chino are looking for a 53-year-old Las Vegas transient July 2 on suspicion of sending lewd videos to a child through social media.
Kenneth Parker was identified as the suspect, said Chino Police Sgt. Jesus Jacquez.
“Officers contacted the Department of Child Protective Services and the investigation was forwarded to the Chino Police Department Investigation’s Bureau,” Sgt. Jacquez said.
Police were called at 9:56 p.m. to the 5400 block of Gettysburg Avenue on a report of lewd videos being sent to a minor, learning a suspect sent several lewd videos of himself to the child.
Anyone with information can call Chino Police at (909) 628-1234.
Robbery suspect arrested
Police in Chino jailed a 26-year-old Fremont man July 2 on suspicion of robbery and attempted carjacking in the area of Chino Hills Parkway and the 71 Freeway in Chino.
Anthony Costello was booked on $25,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on charges of armed robbery, attempted carjacking and resisting arrest with force, said Chino Police Sgt. Jesus Jacquez.
Chino police officers were called at 4:57 p.m. to Chino Hills Parkway, east of the 71 Freeway, to assist the Chino Hills Police Department on a search of a robbery suspect, Sgt. Jacquez said.
The victim had been pepper-sprayed by a suspect during the robbery.
“Mr. Costello fled on food and attempted to carjack a man in a sports utility vehicle,” Sgt. Jacquez said. “Officers took Mr. Costello into custody after he resisted arrest.”
Suspect armed with knife arrested
An investigation into a stolen car parked at a car wash on Pine Avenue in Chino led to the arrest of a 27-year-old man, who was armed with a knife, according to the Chino Police Department.
Dave Ruvalcaba, a Los Angeles resident, was booked on $200,000 bail into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga. He is facing charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of burglary tools, possession of drug paraphernalia and a probation violation.
Chino police spotted a reported stolen vehicle at 11:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the All-American Express Car Wash at 7856 Pine Ave., and detained the driver, who was carrying a knife, said Sgt. Jesus Jacquez.
“During a search of the stolen vehicle, officers located heroin, methamphetamine, burglary tools, drug paraphernalia and evidence consistent with the sales of narcotics,” Sgt. Jacquez said.
The suspect was also found to be on active probation for previous convictions for felony evading and was on supervised release for armed robbery, the sergeant said.
Man facing child abuse charge
A 38-year-old Moreno Valley man is facing charges of child abuse after a 5-year-old child was punched multiple times with a closed fist inside a car parked at a gas station in Chino, according to the Chino Police Department.
Robert Garcia was booked into the West Valley Detention Center but has since been released on bail, according to San Bernardino County jail records.
Chino police went to the 76 gas station at 6:46 p.m. on a report of an adult man punching a young child inside a car, said Sgt. Jesus Jacquez.
Officers found two children — ages 1 and 5 — and learning the father had punched the 5-year-old several times with a closed fist, the sergeant said. Mr. Garcia was arrested at 7 p.m., jail records show.
“Officers contacted the Department of Child Protective Services, who responded to the scene,” Sgt. Jacquez said. “The children were ultimately released to the custody of their grandparents.”
Three arrested in DUI patrol
Chino Hills police jailed three drivers on suspicion of driving under the influence during a citywide DUI patrol operation July 2.
“Driving under the influence is dangerous, illegal, and irresponsible,” Deputy Sokly Chau said. “Driving impaired is never excusable.”
Funding for the patrol came from a grant by the California Office of Traffic Safety and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Suspect in robbery sought by police
Chino police are seeking a robbery suspect who tried steal a woman’s shopping bags July 2 in the 8200 block of Garden Gate Street in Chino.
Officers talked with a woman who said a Hispanic man walked up to her at 9:13 p.m. and tried to steal her bags as she got out of her car, Sgt. Jesus Jacquez said.
The suspect is 5-feet, 5-inches tall with a thin build.
He was wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt, a black ski-mask and was riding a bicycle, the sergeant said.
“The suspect fled the scene when the victim armed herself with a baseball bat,” Sgt. Jacquez said. “The suspect was not located by officers during an area check.”
National Night Out Aug. 3
Both cities of Chino Hills and Chino will celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 3. Chino Hills is inviting residents to sign up for a neighborhood event by Monday, July 12 at chinohills.org/nationalnightout.
The anti-crime event will take place from 6:30 to 9 p.m. in neighborhoods holding barbecues and potlucks.
Chino has sent registration forms to past participating neighborhoods.
Information: Chino Police, (909) 628-1234; Chino Hills Police (909) 364-2000.
CVFD hiring firefighters
Chino Valley Fire District will accept applications for firefighter-paramedics through 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1.
Full-time pay is listed at $104,022 through $126,447 per year, according to the job listing on government jobs.com. Information: https://s.ripl.com/3sy62g.
Welcome to the discussion.
