Chino Police Department
Wednesday, Sept. 15
Assault, 6300 block of Dalton Street, midnight.
Mail theft, 12800 block of Conifer Avenue, midnight.
Burglary, 6600 block of Medford Court, midnight.
Burglary, 12300 block of Loraine Avenue, 1:17 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12900 block of Central Avenue, 2:16 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 14300 block of Telephone Avenue, 3:45 a.m.
Burglary, 12800 block of Fern Avenue, 10 a.m.
Assault, 5200 block of F Street, 11:14 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 13th Street and Chino Avenue, 11:23 a.m.
Theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 1:19 p.m.
Retail theft with intent to sell, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 1:21 p.m.
Theft, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 2:10 p.m.
Retail theft with intent to sell, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 2:23 p.m.
Assault, 12900 block of 14th Street, 4:56 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5200 block of Phillips Boulevard, 5:16 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 16100 block of Compass Avenue, 10 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 16
Stolen vehicle, 12300 block of Marshall Avenue, midnight.
Assault, 13000 block of Benson Avenue, 12:03 a.m.
Burglary, 6300 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, 12:58 a.m.
Assault, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 4:51 a.m.
Embezzlement of leased or rented vehicle, 13300 block of Central Avenue, 11:44 a.m.
Assault, 12600 block of Witherspoon Road, 12:49 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 1:38 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12800 block of Magnolia Avenue, 2:20 p.m.
Vandalism, 13000 block of Seventh Street, 4 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 8:39 p.m.
Assault, 7500 block of Desert Holly Street, 8:57 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12300 block of Marshall Avenue, 9:30 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5300 block of Philadelphia Street, 11:49 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 17
Vandalism, 12900 block of Central Avenue, 9:55 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 5600 block of Riverside Drive, 3 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 8700 block of Merrill Avenue, 4 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 14000 block of Benson Avenue, 4:55 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12300 block of Mills Avenue, 6:19 p.m.
Assault, 13400 block of Pipeline Avenue, 8:55 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 10:07 p.m.
Driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, 12900 block of Euclid Avenue, 11:55 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 18
Driving under the influence, 16600 block of Euclid Avenue, 12:59 a.m.
Driving under the influence, Central Avenue and D Street, 2:51 a.m.
Burglary, 5700 block of Chino Avenue, 4:54 a.m.
Assault, 5300 block of G Street, 8 a.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 5600 block of Riverside Drive, 8:04 a.m.
Assault, 16200 block of Homecoming Drive, 3:58 p.m.
Robbery, Eucalyptus Avenue and Satterfield Way, 5:29 p.m.
Assault, 11700 block of Central Avenue, 8:27 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 19
Theft from motor vehicles, 4200 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, 11:45 a.m.
Assault, 4200 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, 12:48 p.m.
Vandalism, 12900 block of Central Avenue, 2:30 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 12300 block of Marshall Avenue, 4:44 p.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 13000 block of 12th Street, 10 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 20
Mail theft, 13500 block of Mashona Avenue, midnight.
Identity theft, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, midnight.
Burglary, 8800 block of Market Street, 2 a.m.
Assault, 5300 block of G Street, 9:45 a.m.
Riding a bicycle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, 11800 block of Norton Avenue, 1:27 p.m.
Assault, 5300 block of G Street, 1:43 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 21
Theft from motor vehicles, 4900 block of Hancock Street, 6:40 a.m.
Burglary, 5100 block of Revere Street, 7:23 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 4400 block of Heather Circle, 9:26 a.m.
Mail theft, 5300 block of Malibu Way, 11 a.m.
Vandalism, 14200 block of Guilford Avenue, 6:14 p.m.
Disorderly conduct, Telephone Avenue and Buchanan Street, 8:51 p.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, Sept. 15
Stolen vehicle, 15100 block of Fairfield Ranch Road, 2:30 a.m.
Burglary, 2500 block of Stagecoach Trail, 7:30 a.m.
Identity theft, 16100 block of Sunscape Court, 7:19 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 16
Vandalism, 16100 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 12:57 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 18
Theft, 15100 block of Fairfield Ranch Road, 7:16 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 6000 block of Meadowbrook Lane, 7:33 a.m.
Vandalism, 4000 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 10:26 a.m.
Burglary, 15100 block of Fairfield Ranch Road, 12:59 p.m.
Possession of narcotics, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 2:07 p.m.
Attempted robbery, 3500 block of Grand Avenue, 2:30 p.m.
Theft, 15100 block of Fairfield Ranch Road, 2:45 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Flagstone Court and Los Ranchitos Road, 3:30 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 2000 block of Grand Avenue, 3:39 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Central Avenue and Fairfield Ranch Road, 8:18 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 19
Burglary, 3600 block of Ermine Drive, 12:01 a.m.
Theft, 13200 block of Peyton Drive, 9:12 a.m.
Vandalism, 16300 block of Butterfield Ranch Road, 1:27 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 4200 block of Village Drive, 2:04 p.m.
Burglary, 16100 block of Medlar Lane, 2:29 p.m.
Possession of narcotics, Fairfield Ranch Road and Central Avenue, 11:03 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 20
Identity theft, 3600 block of Garden Court, 10:04 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, 13200 block of Peyton Drive, 10:35 a.m.
Carrying a concealed firearm, 15800 block of Pomona Rincon Road, noon.
Identity theft, 2000 block of Deer Haven Drive, 2:13 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 6:16 p.m.
Carrying a concealed firearm, Carbon Canyon and Canyon Hills roads, 9:51 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 21
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4500 block of Torrey Pines Drive, 7:44 a.m.
Identity theft, 1800 block of Walnut Creek Drive, 10:59 a.m.
Theft, 14800 block of Rolling Ridge Drive, 5:01 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 22
Under the influence, 15000 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 9:20 a.m.
Identity theft, 15700 block of Amston Court, 9:28 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 4:13 p.m.
Theft, 2400 block of Ridgeview Drive, 5:40 p.m.
Vandalism, 16300 block of Butterfield Ranch Road, 6:44 p.m.
Vandalism, 15000 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 8:47 p.m.
Assault, 13600 block of Meadow Crest Drive, 8:58 p.m.
