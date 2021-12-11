Chino Police Department
Wednesday, Dec. 1
Carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 12:38 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 11800 block of Telephone Avenue, 2:17 a.m.
Disorderly conduct, 5700 block of Riverside Drive, 2:19 a.m.
Unlawful registration with intent to avoid compliance, 12800 block of Ross Avenue, 9:15 a.m.
Acquire access card account information without consent, 5900 block of Riverside Drive, 9:39 a.m.
Theft, 6400 block of Pepperdine Street, 3 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 16200 block of Hellman Avenue, 6:05 p.m.
Assault, 13200 block of Central Avenue, 6:35 p.m.
Burglary, 11800 block of Serra Avenue, 10 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13000 block of Seventh Street, 11 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 2
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13600 block of Marsh Avenue, midnight.
Possession of a controlled substance, 13000 block of Ramona Avenue, 1:21 a.m.
Burglary, 14400 block of Pipeline Avenue, 6:33 a.m.
Assault, 5400 block of Walnut Avenue, 8:39 a.m.
Identity theft, 13100 block of Seventh Street, 12:04 p.m.
Disorderly conduct, 11600 block of Central Avenue, 12:19 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Walnut and Central avenues, 5:34 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 5:44 p.m.
Theft, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 7:02 p.m.
Burglary, 6000 block of Notre Dame Avenue, 7:30 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 4200 block of Edison Avenue, 11:47 p.m.
Transporting a controlled substance, 12300 block of Central Avenue, 11:53 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 3
Driving under the influence, 6700 block of Bickmore Avenue, 4:40 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13400 block of Yorba Avenue, 4:50 a.m.
Theft, 12800 block of 18th Street, 9:01 a.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 11:30 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 11500 block of Central Avenue, 3:42 p.m.
Disorderly conduct, 5200 block of Riverside Drive, 5:33 p.m.
Theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 6:47 p.m.
Theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 8:01 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 11900 block of Central Avenue, 8:26 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5600 block of Riverside Drive, 9:33 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 9:43 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 4700 block of Riverside Drive, 10:35 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 13000 block of Benson Avenue, 10:38 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 4
Burglary, 15700 block of Cypress Avenue, 1:18 a.m.
Burglary, 14800 block of Central Avenue, 2:10 a.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 3500 block of Placentia Court, 2:31 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 11900 block of Ramona Avenue, 6:45 a.m.
Assault, 13200 block of Ninth Street, 7:33 a.m.
Burglary, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, 9:51 a.m.
Burglary, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, 10:10 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12700 block of 16th Street, 5:34 p.m.
Assault, 5300 block of G Street, 5:57 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 6:10 p.m.
Identity theft, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 7:54 p.m.
Assault, 16300 block of East Preserve Loop, 8:15 p.m.
Theft, 14500 block of Ramona Avenue, 10 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 5
Assault, 11400 block of Central Avenue, 12:05 a.m.
Vandalism, 12800 block of Yorba Avenue, 5:47 a.m.
Carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, 5200 block of Edison Avenue, 10:49 a.m.
Driving under the influence causing bodily injury, Schaefer and Central avenues, 12:14 p.m.
Robbery, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 5:34 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 6:30 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 12300 block of Mountain Avenue, 8:16 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 6
Possession of drug materials, Riverside Drive and Third Street, 4:34 p.m.
Theft, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 4:40 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 7
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12900 block of 12th Street, midnight.
Assault, 6000 block of Notre Dame Avenue, 11:04 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, 4:19 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 8:05 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 13200 block of Central Avenue, 11:12 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 8
Burglary, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 7:38 a.m.
Carjacking, 13100 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 3:23 p.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, Dec. 1
Burglary, 13100 block of Le Parc Boulevard, 6:14 a.m.
Burglary, 5400 block of Pine Avenue, 6:27 a.m.
Vandalism, 3500 block of Grand Avenue, 8:58 a.m.
Disturbing the peace, 4300 block of Golden Glen Drive, 12:59 p.m.
Fraud, 15500 block of Ethel Street, 1:49 p.m.
Burglary, 13100 block of Rimrock Avenue, 4:24 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 2
Trespassing, 4000 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 10:08 a.m.
Assault, 3600 block of Grand Avenue, 2:23 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 4:15 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 4800 block of Sapphire Road, 8:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 3
Burglary, 13400 block of Catalonia Court, 5:25 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 17800 block of Youngdale Circle, 6:56 a.m.
Disturbing the peace, 13500 block of Monte Royale Drive, 9:56 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Peyton Drive and Bedford Lane, 10:13 a.m.
Saturday, Dec. 4
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 15000 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 8:47 a.m.
Disturbing the peace, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 12:12 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 5
Possession of a controlled substance, Rock Springs and Scenic Ridge drives, 4:05 a.m.
Bad check offense, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 7:47 a.m.
Vandalism, 15900 block of Old Carbon Canyon Road, 7:22 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 6
Attempted robbery, Chino Hills Parkway and Monte Vista Avenue, 8:57 a.m.
Burglary, 15600 block of High Knoll Drive, 3:31 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 7
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 5800 block of Mimosa Court, 7:26 a.m.
Theft, 5900 block of Meadowood Court, 8:55 a.m.
Burglary, 13100 block of Glen Court, 3:59 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 8
Stolen vehicle, 13100 block of Rimrock Avenue, 5:25 a.m.
Burglary, 3600 block of Grand Avenue, 5:34 a.m.
Burglary, 3600 block of Grand Avenue, 6:33 a.m.
Assault, 13100 block of Peyton Drive, 12:23 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 4600 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 6:18 p.m.
