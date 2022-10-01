Chino Police Department
Wednesday, Sept. 21
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 2:26 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, Pipeline Avenue and Philadelphia Street, 2:31 p.m.
Vandalism, 12600 block of Benson Avenue, 2:46 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12500 block of Ramona Avenue, 3:16 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 3:30 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance for sale, 11700 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 5:08 p.m.
Assault, 13100 block of 11th Street, 7:29 p.m.
Shoplifting, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 8:40 p.m.
Burglary, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, 9 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 22
Possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, 13100 block of Central Avenue, 2:36 a.m.
Burglary, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, 3:25 a.m.
Burglary, 14500 block of Pipeline Avenue, 4:50 a.m.
Burglary, 14500 block of Pipeline Avenue, 4:54 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 6700 block of Bickmore Avenue, 6 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 6:12 a.m.
Burglary, 4100 block of Riverside Drive, 7:42 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 6400 block of Elena Street, 9:37 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 1:57 p.m.
Shoplifting, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 2:34 p.m.
Obstruction of a police officer, 12800 block of Yorba Avenue, 6:03 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 8:11 p.m.
Burglary, 12200 block of Mills Avenue, 10:36 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 23
Stolen vehicle, 5000 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 10:41 a.m.
Vandalism, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 2:58 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 3:27 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 4300 block of Larkspur Lane, 3:30 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 6100 block of Kimball Avenue, 5:21 p.m.
Vandalism, 13000 block of Ramona Avenue, 6:55 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 6300 block of Manuel Court, 8:30 p.m.
Assault, 6700 block of Summerfield Court, 10:11 p.m.
Obstruction of a police officer, 13400 block of Central Avenue, 10:22 p.m.
Possession of marijuana for sale, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 10:47 p.m.
Driving under the influence of alcohol, 11400 block of Central Avenue, 11:17 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24
Assault, 13100 block of Ninth Street, 12:02 a.m.
Burglary, 4500 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, 2:07 a.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 16300 block of East Preserve Loop, 3:35 a.m.
Theft, 12600 block of Central Avenue, 9:33 a.m.
Burglary, 6800 block of Stonegate Drive, 10:42 a.m.
Disorderly conduct, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 2:57 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, County Road and East End Avenue, 4:06 p.m.
Theft, 14500 block of Ramona Avenue, 4:30 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 7:37 p.m.
Contempt of court, disorderly conduct, 13400 block of Mashona Avenue, 8:50 p.m.
Burglary, 13000 block of Central Avenue, 10 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 25
Identity theft, 7500 block of Desert Holly Street, midnight.
Possession of drug materials, Central and Walnut avenues, 12:03 a.m.
Disorderly conduct, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, 1:21 a.m.
Driving under the influence of alcohol, 13400 block of Central Avenue, 2:18 a.m.
Driving under the influence of alcohol, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 2:39 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 6:51 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 7:30 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12600 block of Benson Avenue, 9:03 a.m.
Burglary, 12900 block of Central Avenue, 9:49 a.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 9:55 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12300 block of Mountain Avenue, 1 p.m.
Theft, 5600 block of Riverside Drive, 1:30 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 4:25 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 4:35 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13900 block of Norton Avenue, 10:24 p.m.
Sale of a leaded cane, 13300 block of Mountain Avenue, 10:56 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 26
Stolen vehicle, 12200 block of Lester Court, midnight.
Burglary, 14600 block of Yorba Court, 12:56 a.m.
Vandalism, 13100 block of Copra Avenue, 1:32 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13300 block of Carnation Place, 6:24 a.m.
Burglary, 12900 block of Central Avenue, 6:42 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 11600 block of Central Avenue, 9:21 a.m.
Obtain money by false pretenses, 4000 block of Schaefer Avenue, 9:29 a.m.
Vandalism, 12600 block of Colony Street, 9:49 a.m.
Vandalism, 13500 block of Vintage Place, 10:33 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 1:18 p.m.
Burglary, 13000 block of Second Street, 2:13 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13800 block of Ramona Avenue, 4:27 p.m.
Assault, 13000 block of Carrillo Street, 5:11 p.m.
Exhibit a concealed firearm in public, 14100 block of Central Avenue, 6:34 p.m.
Disorderly conduct, Riverside Drive and Cypress Avenue, 7:03 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12500 block of Pipeline Avenue, 10:06 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13000 block of Ramona Avenue, 11 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 27
Robbery, 12100 block of Butterfield Place, 12:02 a.m.
Assault, 4700 block of Riverside Drive, 6:57 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5900 block of Riverside Drive, 5:52 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12200 block of Mountain Avenue, 6:22 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Philadelphia Street and Central Avenue, 11:20 p.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, Sept. 21
Identity theft, 15700 block of Sedona Drive, 11:49 a.m.
Theft, 3400 block of Autumn Avenue, 2:29 p.m.
Fraud, 16700 block of Oak Way Lane, 4:42 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 4700 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 6:20 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4600 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 7:04 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 22
Possession of narcotics, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 7:58 a.m.
Identity theft, 4700 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 9:52 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, 14200 block of Peyton Drive, 1:56 p.m.
Vandalism, Pipeline Avenue and Chino Hills Parkway, 3:18 p.m.
Burglary, Soquel Canyon Parkway and Butterfield Ranch Road, 3:48 p.m.
Vandalism, 15400 block of Green Valley Drive, 10:25 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 23
Theft, 13100 block of Peyton Drive, 1:50 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13100 block of Glen Court, 9:28 a.m.
Driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, Peyton and Glen Ridge drives, 2:46 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 7:34 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 15400 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 9:55 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 25
Theft of motor vehicle parts, Bedford Lane and Peyton Drive, 8:24 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 16800 block of Tamarind Court, 4:27 p.m.
Possession of narcotics, 3100 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 6:28 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 27
Under the influence, Central Avenue and El Prado Road, 3:14 a.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 28
Possession of a controlled substance, Pebble Beach Lane and Pipeline Avenue, 1:51 a.m.
Fraud, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 11:04 a.m.
Attempted carjacking, 2700 block of Calle Luna, 11:26 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 2400 block of Hawkwood Drive, 3:22 p.m.
Under the influence, Pipeline Avenue and Chino Hills Parkway, 4:24 p.m.
Burglary, 2500 block of Wandering Ridge Drive, 9:34 p.m.
