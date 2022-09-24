Chino Police Department
Wednesday, Sept. 14
Mail theft, 4400 block of Dahlia Road, midnight.
Burglary, 3600 block of Chino Avenue, 12:09 a.m.
Burglary, 5200 block of Francis Avenue, 7:48 a.m.
Burglary, 14500 block of Pipeline Avenue, 7:49 a.m.
Mail theft, 12900 block of Sterling Avenue, 9 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 15700 block of Rincon Meadows Avenue, 1:17 p.m.
Vandalism, 5400 block of Daniels Street, 1:23 p.m.
Robbery, 14200 block of Central Avenue, 4 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 5:16 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 6300 block of Riverside Drive, 5:30 p.m.
Assault, 5700 block of Riverside Drive, 5:35 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12900 block of Magnolia Avenue, 5:52 p.m.
Shoplifting, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 7:29 p.m.
Assault, 5100 block of Revere Street, 7:56 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 4500 block of Philadelphia Street, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 15
Mail theft, 16300 block of East Preserve Loop, midnight.
Possession of a controlled substance, 13100 block of Central Avenue, 7:11 a.m.
Robbery, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 11:23 a.m.
Shoplifting, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 12:17 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 1:41 p.m.
Vandalism, 7000 block of Margaret Street, 1:51 p.m.
Assault, 7700 block of Holland Park Street, 2:30 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 13100 block of Central Avenue, 2:57 p.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 13100 block of Central Avenue, 3:30 p.m.
Burglary, 6900 block of Silverado Street, 4:36 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 6:19 p.m.
Vandalism, 12600 block of Telephone Avenue, 8:14 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 5100 block of Lincoln Avenue, 9:30 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 15900 block of Gardenhouse Avenue, 11 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, 1000 block of W. Philadelphia Street, 11:42 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 16
Theft, 5900 block of Schaefer Avenue, 6:39 a.m.
Burglary, 15800 block of Main Street, 10:46 a.m.
Theft, 12500 block of Central Avenue, 11:30 a.m.
Assault, 6200 block of Hamilton Court, 1:53 p.m.
Theft, 8500 block of Kimball Avenue, 5 p.m.
Shoplifting, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 6:19 p.m.
Driving under the influence of alcohol, 4100 block of Chino Avenue, 10:07 p.m.
Driving under the influence of alcohol, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 10:55 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 17
Possession of drug materials, 12300 block of East End Avenue, 1:12 a.m.
Driving under the influence of alcohol, 7100 block of Pine Avenue, 1:17 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 4800 block of Wilson Street, 2:58 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12700 block of Gun Avenue, 5:28 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 5400 block of Walnut Avenue, 9:24 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12500 block of Carissa Avenue, 2 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 4:16 p.m.
Disorderly conduct, 14600 block of Pipeline Avenue, 5:11 p.m.
Burglary, 16200 block of Homecoming Drive, 9 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 18
Stolen vehicle, 13000 block of Cardiff Place, 12:23 a.m.
Driving under the influence of drugs, Bickmore and Euclid avenues, 3:08 a.m.
Burglary, 13700 block of Norton Avenue, 3:53 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 6:55 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 7:19 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12200 block of Pipeline Avenue, 11 a.m.
Theft, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 11:12 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 6300 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, 11:40 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 6300 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, 12:30 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 3:02 p.m.
Vandalism, 4400 block of Gettysburg Street, 6:30 p.m.
Burglary, 16200 block of Homecoming Drive, 10:30 p.m.
Driving under the influence of alcohol, 12300 block of Central Avenue, 11:54 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 19
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 14800 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 11:30 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 4400 block of Riverside Drive, 11:45 a.m.
Theft, 11600 block of Vernon Avenue, 3 p.m.
Shoplifting, 5200 block of Philadelphia Street, 3:05 p.m.
Burglary, 15900 block of Cypress Avenue, 5 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 16300 block of Fern Avenue, 11:50 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 20
Disorderly conduct, 4700 block of Riverside Drive, 11:20 a.m.
Carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, 5200 block of Philadelphia Street, 12:42 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 1:30 p.m.
Shoplifting, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 2:17 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 4700 block of Riverside Drive, 4 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 6:02 p.m.
Theft, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 6:22 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 21
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 11900 block of Vernon Avenue, 12:43 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 3:30 p.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, Sept. 14
Burglary, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 4:48 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 15700 block of Merced Avenue, 9:13 a.m.
Stolen license plate, 6000 block of Ridgegate Drive, 2:43 p.m.
Under the influence, Eucalyptus Avenue and Rancho Hills Drive, 7:47 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12900 block of Peyton Drive, 10:52 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 15
Carrying a concealed firearm, Butterfield Ranch Road and Soquel Canyon Parkway, 12:58 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, 14200 block of Peyton Drive, 10:30 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, 14200 block of Peyton Drive, 10:55 a.m.
Assault, 16100 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 11:01 a.m.
Vandalism, 2400 block of Ridgeview Drive, 5:27 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 16
Disturbing the peace, Shoppes and City Center drives, 2:35 a.m.
Trespassing, 14200 block of Peyton Drive, 6:05 a.m.
Shoplifting, 3600 block of Grand Avenue, 8:52 a.m.
Vandalism, 13800 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 10:49 a.m.
Theft, 12800 block of Homeridge Lane, 1:15 p.m.
Assault, 15300 block of Ilex Drive, 2:24 p.m.
Theft, 16100 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 10:21 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 17
Stolen vehicle, 13400 block of Peyton Drive, 10:39 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, 3000 block of Chino Avenue, 2:15 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13000 block of Peyton Drive, 4:59 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 19
Vandalism, 3600 block of Grand Avenue, 2:37 a.m.
Overdose on narcotics, 3200 block of South Downs Drive, 7:45 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13300 block of Gosling Court, 8:04 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13300 block of Skyhawk Court, 8:11 a.m.
Disturbing the peace, 3100 block of Forest Meadow Drive, 10:58 a.m.
Identity theft, 15700 block of Rolling Ridge Drive, 12:56 p.m.
Fraud, 4200 block of Village Drive, 6:17 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 20
Assault, 15700 block of Bluff Side Court, 6:37 a.m.
Bad check offense, 15300 block of Monterey Avenue, 10:41 a.m.
Fraud, 13200 block of Peyton Drive, 2:23 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15100 block of Fairfield Ranch Road, 3:14 p.m.
Burglary, 6300 block of Blossom Lane, 7:57 p.m.
Driving under the influence of alcohol, Pipeline Avenue and Chino Hills Parkway, 11:59 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.