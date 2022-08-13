Sexual assault suspect arrested
Chino police arrested a 21-year-old Eastvale man Tuesday morning on suspicion of sexual assault against a minor he reportedly met on an online dating service.
Dylan Jamaal Morgan was booked on $250,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on charges of rape, oral copulation on an intoxicated victim and penetration of a foreign object, according to San Bernardino County jail records. He was scheduled to appear in West Valley Superior Court on Thursday.
Chino police detectives began an investigation on April 4 on an allegation of a sexual assault against a minor, Lt. Nick Marrota said.
“The reported sexual assault occurred in a residential neighborhood inside a vehicle,” Lt. Marrota said. “The suspect and victim are believed to have met through an online dating service.”
Police arrested Mr. Morgan at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday near Scholar Way and Orange Road in Eastvale.
A 26-year-old Chino man was arrested Aug. 4 on suspicion of assaulting and spitting on Chino police officers in the 4100 block of Edison Avenue in Chino.
Luis Martinez Gurrola is being held on $25,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.
Officers went to Edison Avenue at 4:26 p.m. on a report of an intoxicated person walking in the street, Lt. Nick Marotta said.
“The suspect was displaying signs of obvious impairment and was not able to care for his own safety,” the lieutenant said.
When officers detained the man, he reportedly spit on the officers. He was then arrested without further incident, Lt. Marotta said.
