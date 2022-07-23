Chino Police Department
Wednesday, July 13
Identity theft, 16200 block of Homecoming Drive, midnight.
Possession of drug materials, 12900 block of Central Avenue, 1:32 a.m.
Negligent discharge of a firearm, 4600 block of Riverside Drive, 2:34 a.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 14200 block of Telephone Avenue, 5:55 a.m.
Theft, 13500 block of Central Avenue, 6 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 8400 block of Flight Avenue, 7:30 a.m.
Burglary, 13400 block of Mashona Avenue, 1:04 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 11900 block of Central Avenue, 3:37 p.m.
Burglary, 4000 block of Schaefer Avenue, 3:40 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 4:50 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 5100 block of Revere Street, 5 p.m.
Thursday, July 14
Disorderly conduct, 13200 block of Central Avenue, 1:23 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5800 block of Riverside Drive, 2:46 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5800 block of Riverside Drive, 3:21 p.m.
Theft, 12400 block of East End Avenue, 3:30 p.m.
Possession of identification cards of at least 10 people, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 4:51 p.m.
Friday, July 15
Theft from a motor vehicle, 8700 block of Festival Street, midnight.
Possession of identification cards of at least 10 people, 12600 block of Mountain Avenue, 1:33 a.m.
Vandalism, 14600 block of Central Avenue, 3:55 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 4200 block of Edison Avenue, 6:49 p.m.
Mail theft, 16000 block of Alpine Meadows Avenue, 7:44 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 11700 block of Yorba Avenue, 10:32 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4300 block of Corporate Center Avenue, 11:27 p.m.
Saturday, July 16
Mail theft, 12700 block of Verbena Avenue, midnight.
Possession of drug materials, 5200 block of Phillips Boulevard, 12:58 a.m.
Driving under the influence of alcohol, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 3:08 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13600 block of Van Horn Circle, 3:25 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12500 block of Central Avenue, 3:37 a.m.
Assault, 7500 block of Desert Holly Avenue, 4:46 a.m.
Vandalism, 6300 block of Ortega Street, 5 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 13000 block of Seventh Street, 8:59 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 12:41 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 4000 block of Phillips Boulevard, 2:47 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 6200 block of Truman Court, 3:37 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 4:54 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 12300 block of Tioga Court, 5:14 p.m.
Bicycle theft, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 6:14 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 8:05 p.m.
Assault, 12800 block of 12th Street, 8:23 p.m.
Burglary, 14700 block of Ramona Avenue, 8:48 p.m.
Driving under the influence of alcohol, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 10:03 p.m.
Vandalism, 14800 block of Yorba Court, 10:10 p.m.
Sunday, July 17
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 4300 block of Marigold Drive, 2:24 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 4400 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 4:54 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12300 block of Ramona Avenue, 5:55 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12000 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 6:31 a.m.
Obstruction of a police officer, 5400 block of Dover Street, 6:32 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12200 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 7:48 a.m.
Vandalism, 13900 block of Roswell Avenue, 2:09 p.m.
Burglary, 4500 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, 4:30 p.m.
Obstruction of a police officer, Central Avenue and El Prado Road, 4:46 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 16700 block of Euclid Avenue, 6:56 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12200 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 6:58 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 5900 block of Riverside Drive, 7 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12900 block of 13th Street, 8:58 p.m.
Assault, 13600 block of Sycamore Lane, 11:30 p.m.
Burglary, 4300 block of Riverside Drive, 11:58 p.m.
Monday, July 18
Vandalism, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 5:30 a.m.
Shoplifting, 5600 block of Riverside Drive, 7:14 a.m.
Vandalism, 14000 block of Magnolia Avenue, 7:56 a.m.
Assault, 6000 block of Notre Dame Avenue, 2:23 p.m.
Tuesday, July 19
Driving under the influence of alcohol, 12800 block of Mountain Avenue, 1:45 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 16300 block of Meadowhouse Avenue, 6 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12600 block of Thomas Place, 10 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 10:38 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 4900 block of Francis Avenue, 11:53 p.m.
Wednesday, July 20
Stolen vehicle, 5700 block of Riverside Drive, 4:15 a.m.
Altering an imitation firearm to look like a firearm, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 1:26 p.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 13000 block of Falcon Place, 4:08 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 4400 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 10:23 p.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, July 13
Burglary, 15800 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 2:41 a.m.
Stolen truck-motorhome, 6700 block of Cattle Creek Drive, 10:44 a.m.
Assault with a weapon, 13100 block of Peyton Drive, 4:58 p.m.
Drunk in public, 14600 block of Pipeline Avenue, 8:01 p.m.
Burglary, 4500 block of Torrey Pines Drive, 8:19 p.m.
Burglary, 15700 block of Silverpointe Avenue, 10:37 p.m.
Thursday, July 14
Burglary, 6300 block of Mystic Canyon Drive, 5:53 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, 14000 Peyton Drive, 10:20 a.m.
Assault, 5900 block of Natalie Road, 12:38 p.m.
Vandalism, 16100 block of Valley Springs Road, 12:53 p.m.
Friday, July 15
Theft of motor vehicle parts, Beverly Glen Road and Peyton Drive, 12:41 p.m.
Burglary, 4700 block of Topaz Road, 4:07 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 4:30 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 16000 block of Pebble Beach Lane, 8:06 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Fairfield Ranch Road and Lanyard Lane, 9:21 p.m.
Saturday, July 16
Possession of narcotics, Eucalyptus Avenue and Morningfield Drive, 10:22 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4700 block of Sapphire Road, 6:32 p.m.
Sunday, July 17
Possession of a controlled substance, 5900 block of Ridgegate Drive, 8:08 a.m.
Burglary, 16500 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 9:50 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13300 block of Cardinal Ridge Road, 5:15 p.m.
Burglary, 3800 block of Arbor Court, 5:46 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 1800 block of Berryhill Drive, 7:19 p.m.
Monday, July 18
Identity theft, 13100 block of Le Parc Boulevard, 8:23 a.m.
Identity theft, 2400 block of Ridgeview Drive, 9:06 a.m.
Fraud, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 2:53 p.m.
Possession of narcotics, 15300 block of Murray Avenue, 8:01 p.m.
Possession of narcotics, Bird Farm Road and Los Serranos Boulevard, 10:34 p.m.
Tuesday, July 19
Possession of a controlled substance, 13200 block of Peyton Drive, 1:22 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Fairfield Ranch Road and Central Avenue, 2:34 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 6400 block of Sunny Meadow Lane, 8:47 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15100 block of Fairfield Ranch Road, 10:55 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 1600 block of Mill Stream Drive, 12:04 p.m.
Fraud, 13400 block of Peyton Drive, 3:12 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 4:36 p.m.
Wednesday, July 20
Identity theft, 15900 block of Ranch House Road, 1:26 p.m.
Carrying a concealed firearm, 15400 block of Country Club Drive, 6:28 p.m.
