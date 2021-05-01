Chino man facing rape charge
Chino Police arrested a 52-year-old man early Monday morning on suspicion of raping an ex-girlfriend earlier this month.
James Dale Richardson was booked on $200,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center. Jail records show he was released at 10:41 a.m. Wednesday.
A woman came to the Chino Police Department at 10:46 a.m. Sunday and reported she had been raped by an ex-boyfriend on April 8, Sgt. Jesus Jacquez said.
Chino police arrested the suspect without incident at a home in the 15700 block of Agave Avenue at 6 a.m. Monday.
Man arrested in robbery, assault
A 39-year-old Chino man was jailed April 23 on suspicion of stealing a safe from his estranged wife and assaulting her as he left the home.
Chino police went to a home in the 12900 block of Homestead Place on a report of a disturbance. The woman reported her estranged husband stole a safe and assaulted her when he was leaving. The suspect was arrested 90 minutes later at a home in Ontario, police said.
Jason David Schumacher was booked into the West Valley Detention Center and was released at 9:54 p.m. Monday
Bike and Hot Rod show May 22
The 12th annual Chino Valley Fire Foundation Bike and Hot Rod show will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 22 at The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
Information: chinovalleyfirefoundation.com.
