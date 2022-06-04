Chino Police Department
Wednesday, May 25
Possession of a controlled substance, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 12:42 a.m.
Burglary, 12800 block of Reservoir Street, 2:57 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12800 block of Reservoir Street, 3:58 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13100 block of Copra Avenue, 5:35 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 14100 block of Central Avenue, 8:55 a.m.
Possession of a weapon on school grounds, 13400 block of Pipeline Avenue, 12:08 p.m.
Access a computer to alter data, 4800 block of Southfork Road, 3:54 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 11900 block of Serra Avenue, 3:57 p.m.
Burglary, 14500 block of Ramona Avenue, 6 p.m.
Shoplifting, 12500 block of Central Avenue, 6:11 p.m.
Burglary, 15900 block of Euclid Avenue, 6:14 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5000 block of G Street, 7:39 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 9 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 16200 block of Homecoming Drive, 10 p.m.
Burglary, 3200 block of Riverside Drive, 11:11 p.m.
Thursday, May 26
Vandalism, 15500 block of Flight Avenue, 12:56 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 6800 block of Cosmos Street, 2 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, Monte Vista and Walnut avenues, 5:20 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, 5:30 a.m.
Shoplifting, 14500 block of Ramona Avenue, 7:16 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 7:54 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12900 block of 14th Street, 8:39 a.m.
Trailer theft, 14100 block of Central Avenue, 8:53 a.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 14100 block of Central Avenue, 8:55 a.m.
Burglary, 13000 block of Central Avenue, 6 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 4100 block of Edison Avenue, 7:31 p.m.
Theft, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 7:32 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12200 block of Mountain Avenue, 11:57 p.m.
Friday, May 27
Vandalism, 13000 block of Seventh Street, 8:05 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13700 block of Ramona Avenue, noon.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13300 block of Benson Avenue, 12:15 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 12:30 p.m.
Firearm theft, 13000 block of Seventh Street, 1:46 p.m.
Vandalism, 7400 block of Bickmore Avenue, 8:15 p.m.
Assault, 4100 block of Edison Avenue, 10 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13200 block of Euclid Avenue, 10:33 p.m.
Saturday, May 28
Possession of drug materials, 4000 block of Cheyenne Court, 12:31 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15000 block of La Palma Drive, 1:30 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15000 block of La Palma Drive, 2:20 a.m.
Burglary, 6300 block of Schaefer Avenue, 4:20 a.m.
Mail theft, 6000 block of Notre Dame Avenue, 5:19 a.m.
Obstruction of a police officer, 11800 block of Norton Avenue, 7:33 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 2:30 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 4800 block of Phillips Boulevard, 4:50 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, Chino and Irish River avenues, 6 p.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 16000 block of Nature Trail Avenue, 6:33 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12800 block of Benson Avenue, 7:21 p.m.
Mail theft, 12300 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 7:45 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 8:21 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12300 block of Russell Avenue, 10 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, Central Avenue and Philadelphia Street, 11:57 p.m.
Sunday, May 29
Stolen vehicle, 15600 block of Dupont Avenue, 1:10 a.m.
Burglary, 5400 block of Park Place, 1:42 a.m.
Robbery, 13100 block of Yorba Avenue, 3:09 a.m.
Assault, 16000 block of Nature Trail Avenue, 6:51 a.m.
Assault, 12900 block of Ramona Avenue, 11:15 a.m.
Vandalism, 5600 block of Kimball Court, 12:09 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5300 block of Walnut Avenue, 12:52 p.m.
Vandalism, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 1:03 p.m.
Participating in obscene performance, 4600 block of Walnut Avenue, 1:10 p.m.
Assault on a child, 5400 block of Choctaw Court, 3:40 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Ramona and Chino avenues, 6:32 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 4500 block of Riverside Drive, 7:53 p.m.
Assault, 5800 block of Riverside Drive, 8:42 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 14000 block of Euclid Avenue, 9:59 p.m.
Monday, May 30
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 7000 block of Schaefer Avenue, midnight.
Burglary, 12800 block of Ninth Street, 3 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 4400 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 4:01 a.m.
Burglary, 14600 block of Central Avenue, 4:25 a.m.
Assault, 3700 block of Leticia Street, 5:01 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 7000 block of Merrill Avenue, 9:25 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 14600 block of Ramona Avenue, 11:19 a.m.
Theft, 6500 block of Arthur Court, 11:57 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, Central Avenue at the 60 Freeway, noon.
Theft, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 5:50 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 5400 block of Alton Street, 6 p.m.
Theft, 5100 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, 11:38 p.m.
Tuesday, May 31
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13700 block of Cherry Court, 8:40 a.m.
Vandalism, 14000 block of Yorba Avenue, 11:17 a.m.
Mail theft, 14800 block of Central Avenue, 2:54 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 3200 block or Riverside Drive, 9:23 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 10:47 p.m.
Wednesday, June 1
Possession of a switchblade inside a vehicle, 5300 block of Riverside Drive, 1:48 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13300 block of Benson Avenue, 6:55 a.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, May 25
Drunk in public, Soquel Canyon Parkway and Butterfield Ranch Road, 10:58 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 4:35 p.m.
Thursday, May 26
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 2000 block of Grand Avenue, 7:39 a.m.
Drunk in public, 14200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 8:58 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4000 block of Bayberry Drive, 11:22 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 2 p.m.
Friday, May 27
Identity theft, 3400 block of Alder Place, 4:39 p.m.
Theft, 15700 block of Sedona Drive, 5:32 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Ramona Avenue and Village Drive, 10:12 p.m.
Saturday, May 28
Driving under the influence of drugs, 15800 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 1:57 a.m.
Stolen license plate, 17800 block of Autry Court, 9:49 a.m.
Stolen license plate, 15400 block of Rolling Ridge Drive, 11:35 a.m.
Vandalism, Soquel Canyon Parkway and Pinehurst Drive, 1:11 p.m.
Theft, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 5:41 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13800 block of Honey Ridge Lane, 5:51 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 3000 block of Chino Avenue, 5:55 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 5400 block of Pine Avenue, 9:39 p.m.
Sunday, May 29
Possession of narcotics, Fairfield Ranch Road and Red Barn Court, 8:51 p.m.
Assault, 13100 block of Peyton Drive, 11:17 p.m.
Monday, May 30
Possession of a controlled substance, Chino Avenue and Rolling Ridge Drive, 1:13 a.m.
Assault, 2800 block of Bedford Lane, 2:26 p.m.
Possession of narcotics, Peyton and Rock Springs drives, 7:28 p.m.
Assault, 3700 block of Garden Court, 7:34 p.m.
Tuesday, May 31
Identity theft, 14700 block of Fawnglen Circle, 9:01 a.m.
Identity theft, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 11:25 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 14800 block of Rolling Ridge Drive, 2:54 p.m.
Burglary, 14800 block of Fairfield Ranch Road, 3:21 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 3400 block of Organdy Lane, 5:29 p.m.
Theft, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 7:23 p.m.
Wednesday, June 1
Theft, 16100 block of Pebble Beach Lane, 3:25 p.m.
Theft, 15700 block of Aqueduct Lane, 5:26 p.m.
