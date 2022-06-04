Car vandalized at Isaiah’s Rock
A car parked in front of Isaiah’s Rock in the 13000 block of Seventh Street in Chino was vandalized with graffiti May 24, the Chino Police Department reported.
Officers were called at 8:06 a.m. to a report of vandalism, learning a vehicle parked in the street was hit with graffiti, Lt. Nick Marotta said.
“The investigation is ongoing,” Lt. Marotta said.
Isaiah’s Rock, located at 13031 Seventh St. between B and C streets, is a non-profit organization giving food and shelter to those in need.
Gun stolen from Seventh St. home
Chino police are searching for a suspect wanted for stealing a .45mm handgun May 27 from the bedroom of a home in the 13000 block of Seventh Street in Chino.
Officers went to the home at 1:47 p.m. on a report of a grand theft and learned that the victim had been in the hospital for nearly three weeks.
“During the time, an unknown suspect entered his home and stole a handgun,” Lt. Nick Marotta said.
Anyone with information can call Chino Police at (909) 628-1234.
Theft suspect arrested
Chino Hills police jailed a Riverside man Tuesday afternoon on suspicion of taking music equipment from the back of a locked truck at the Chino Hills Hotel last month.
Travis Joseph Davis, 35, was arrested shortly after 4 p.m. at his home in the 4700 block of Monticello Avenue in Riverside after deputies with the Chino Hills Police Multiple Enforcement Team and the Riverside Police Department served a search warrant, Detective Andrew McCoy said.
Mr. Davis was booked on $50,000 bail at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside on one count of burglary, jail records show.
A band was staying the night at the Chino Hills Hotel at 15433 Fairfield Ranch Road on April 24 when their music equipment was taken from their locked truck, Detective McCoy said.
“Detectives investigated the theft and later identified Mr. Davis as a suspect in the theft,” the detective said.
The stolen music equipment was recovered at the home, Detective McCoy said.
Victim stabbed in robbery
A Chino man was stabbed in the chest and robbed of his cell phone and wallet early last Saturday morning in the Park West Apartments, 13151 Yorba Ave. in Chino, Chino police said.
Police were called at 3:10 a.m. on a report of a stabbing.
“When officers arrived, they learned a victim was approached by two male suspects who demanded his cell phone and wallet,” Lt. Nick Marotta said. “A physical altercation ensued and the victim was stabbed in the chest before the suspects stole his wallet.”
The unidentified victim was taken to a hospital with three stab wounds, the lieutenant said.
The man’s injuries are considered non-life threatening, he said.
Couple cited for sex, alcohol in park
A man and woman were cited by Chino police Sunday afternoon on suspicion of having sexual intercourse at Walnut Park, 4600 Walnut Ave., just east of Ramona Avenue.
The couple was not identified because they were not booked into a jail facility.
Police went to Walnut Park at 1:11 p.m. on a report a man and woman were engaging in obscene behavior, Lt. Nick Marotta said.
“When they arrived, they observed the couple engaged in sexual intercourse,” Lt. Marotta said. “The investigation revealed the adult couple were drinking alcoholic beverages at the park.”
Both were arrested and released with a citation for prohibited obscene conduct and consuming alcoholic beverages in a public place, Lt. Marotta said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.