Drugs found during traffic stop
Multiple drugs were found inside a car during an early-morning traffic stop Thursday, leading to the arrest of a 43-year-old Ontario man in Chino Hills.
Matthew Natoli was booked into the West Valley Detention Center on suspicion of possession of illegal narcotics for sale, according to Chino Hills Police Deputy C. Mitchell.
Mr. Natoli was released on bail at 1:15 p.m. Thursday, jail records show.
Deputies stopped the driver at Ramona Avenue and Chino Hills Parkway at 1:10 a.m. after the car was speeding on the 71 Freeway. A search of the car turned up 1.75 pounds of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, ecstasy, Xanax and scales.
Five cars collide on Chino Hills Parkway
Chino Hills police arrested a 64-year-old woman on suspicion of driving under the influence of a controlled substance after a five-car crash Nov. 6 on Chino Hills Parkway, just west of Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
The crash caused a mile-long backup on Chino Hills Parkway.
Susan Rachelle Sandoval was booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.
She was released at 6:58 a.m. the next day, according to San Bernardino County jail records.
Police were called at 4:33 p.m. to find five cars that had rear-ended each other.
No injuries were reported, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.