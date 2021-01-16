Robbery suspect sought
Chino Hills police are looking for a suspect wanted for forcefully taking money from a victim during the sale of a car on Jan. 6.
“The victim agreed to buy a vehicle from the suspect,” said Sgt. Michael Warrick. “When the victim withdrew the money to buy the vehicle, the suspect took the money from the victim by force and fled the area.”
Deputies were called at 1:20 p.m. to Slate Drive and Butterfield Ranch Road, but the suspect could not be found.
Run for Russ Feb. 6
The 20th annual Run for Russ 5K event, honoring slain Chino Police Officer Russ Miller, will be held Saturday, Feb. 6 in downtown Chino. Runners and walkers can start their 5K race anytime between 8 and 8:30 a.m. to allow for social distancing.
Face coverings will be required. Participants can also opt to take part virtually.
Cost is $30 if registered by Friday, Feb. 5.
Information: runfor russ2021.racewire.com.
Fire board to meet Feb. 10
Chino Valley Fire District board members will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10 online.
Members of the public are not allowed to attend the meeting in person because of coronavirus safety guidelines, but can participate remotely. The website for the meeting will be available on the board’s agenda, which is posted a few days before the meeting at chinovalleyfire.org. Information: 902-5260.
