Robbery suspects caught
Police in Chino nabbed three robbery suspects Dec. 17 after officers responded to a call at the Famous Footwear, located at 3857 Grand Ave. in Chino.
Ryean Terrence Jones, 26, of Riverside; Nicholas Smith, 25, of San Bernardino; and Andrew Cornejo, 22, of Riverside, were booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of armed robbery, conspiracy and possession of a stolen vehicle.
Chino police were called at 1:56 p.m. to the shoe store in the Chino Spectrum Towne Center on a report of an armed robbery by three men who were then seen fleeing from the area inside a vehicle, Sgt. Jesus Jacquez said.
“Officers located and attempted to stop the vehicle,” the sergeant said. “However, it collided into a berm and the three suspects fled on foot. After an extensive search, they were located and taken into custody.”
Officers learned the vehicle had been reported stolen. Numerous items of suspected stolen merchandise were found inside the car, Sgt. Jacquez said.
Man with gun threatens workers
Chino police are searching for a man who armed himself with a shotgun and threatened to shoot City of Chino employees Dec. 17 after they confronted the suspect who stole a piece of equipment from a city work truck.
Officers went to a business in the 13700 block of Central Avenue at 12:24 p.m. on a report of a man with a gun, said Chino police Sgt. Jesus Jacquez.
“The subject was confronted about the theft by city employees and he immediately retrieved what appeared to be a shotgun from his car and threatened to shoot the city employees,” Sgt. Jacquez said.
The suspect, however, got into a vehicle and fled before officers could arrive.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information can call Chino Police at 364-2000.
Three arrested at checkpoint
One driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and nine people were cited during a Chino Police Department DUI and driver’s license checkpoint Dec. 18 on Pipeline Avenue and Spectrum South, south of Edison Avenue in Chino.
Officers conducted the checkpoint from 6:30 p.m. to midnight, police said,
Nine drivers were cited for operating a car while unlicensed or on a suspended or revoked license, and four cars were towed.
Two people were jailed for possession of methamphetamine and outstanding warrants, police said.
“Checkpoint locations are based on a history of crashes and DUI arrests,” police said in a statement. “The primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired.”
Funding for the checkpoints comes from a grant by the California Office of Traffic Safety and the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration.
Drugs found in stolen car
Three Riverside County residents were jailed early Sunday morning on suspicion of possession drugs and drug materials after Chino Hills police stopped a car that had been reported stolen.
Adam Myers, 39 and Gunnar Mayer, 45, both of Lake Elsinore were arrested with Summer Sandell, 24, of Hemet in the Circle K parking lot at 3260 Chino Avenue in Chino Hills, police said.
Deputies located a Dodge Caravan that had been reported stolen about 1:50 a.m., finding three people inside. “Narcotics and narcotics paraphernalia were discovered at the scene,” said Deputy C. Mitchell.
The three suspects were booked on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of narcotics and possession of narcotics paraphernalia into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.
Anyone with information can call Chino Hills Police at 364-2000 or the WeTip Hotline at (800) 782-7463.
Officer spit in the face
A 25-year-old Chino man was arrested Dec. 9 on suspicion of several charges, including spitting in the face of a Chino Police Department officer.
Richard Hernandez was booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on charges of vandalism and assaulting a police officer.
He was issued a citation and released from the jail at 4:24 p.m. Dec. 10, county jail records show.
Officers were called at 3:06 p.m. to the 12900 block of Central Avenue on a report of a man throwing rocks at vehicles, police said.
The suspect was arrested and taken to the West Valley Detention Center. During the booking process, the man spit at the officer’s face, police said.
A court date has not been scheduled, according to San Bernardino County court records.
Nominations due Dec. 31
Nominations for the 2020 Chino Valley Fire District’s Fred L. Burns Community Service Award will be accepted through midnight Thursday, Dec. 31.
No awards were given in 2007, 2012, 2017, 2018 and 2019.
Submissions can be made online at chinovalleyfire.org, access the Community Relations tab and click on the Fred L. Burns Award header in the dropdown menu.
A tab can also be found on the “hot topics” section of the fire district website on the left-hand side of the page.
Information: chinovalleyfire.org.
