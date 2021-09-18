Chino Police Department
Wednesday, Sept. 8
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12300 block of Gardenia Place, 12:01 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 2:58 a.m.
Burglary, 3300 block of Riverside Drive, 3:12 a.m.
Burglary, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 3:30 a.m.
Burglary, 3300 block of Riverside Drive, 4:25 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13800 block of Dartmouth Court, 5:50 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13200 block of Fifth Street, 7 a.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 5400 block of Guardian Way, 10:22 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 13100 block of Roswell Avenue, 11:32 a.m.
Obtain money by false pretenses, 12200 block of Maxon Lane, 12:18 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12300 block of Mills Avenue, 2:17 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 13100 block of Third Street, 2:31 p.m.
Vandalism, 12300 block of Mills Avenue, 3:21 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 4500 block of Philadelphia Street, 3:37 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12400 block of Marshall Avenue, 3:58 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 9
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13800 block of Roswell Avenue, 7 a.m.
Theft, 4700 block of Cheyenne Way, 8:47 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 12:17 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 1:16 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 1:58 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13700 block of Roswell Avenue, 2:35 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Walnut and Benson avenues, 3:04 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 3:23 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 5:52 p.m.
Altering or removing identification marks on a firearm, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 9:47 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 13100 block of Seventh Street, 9:58 p.m.
Child cruelty, 12200 block of Mountain Avenue, 11 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 6800 block of Persimmon Street, 11 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 10
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 12300 block of Central Avenue, 12:12 a.m.
Assault, 7500 block of Desert Holly Street, 2:15 a.m.
Shoplifting, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 4:26 a.m.
Assault, 12100 block of Benson Avenue, 8:45 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 4500 block of Carter Court, 12:21 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13700 block of Magnolia Avenue, 2 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12500 block of Central Avenue, 3 p.m.
Theft, 7000 block of Edinboro Street, 4:42 p.m.
Corporal injury on a child, 5600 block of Riverside Drive, 5:31 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12900 block of Wright Avenue, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 11
Possession of drug materials, 13000 block of Benson Avenue, 6:46 a.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 7:26 a.m.
Burglary, 4200 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, 1 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 15200 block of El Prado Road, 4:26 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 6:05 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 16700 block of Chino Corona Road, 8:19 p.m.
Assault, 4800 block of Lanier Road, 8:26 p.m.
Theft, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 8:34 p.m.
Vandalism, 12600 block of Fern Avenue, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 12
Assault, 16300 block of East Preserve Loop, 12:22 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 7000 block of Schaefer Avenue, 8:15 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 12:02 p.m.
Bicycle theft, 13100 block of Fifth Street, 3:18 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 12300 block of Central Avenue, 3:42 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 4:13 p.m.
Assault, 16200 block of Homecoming Drive, 5:08 p.m.
Assault, 5300 block of Mariner Lane, 5:30 p.m.
Assault, 12700 block of 17th Street, 10:44 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 3500 block of Philadelphia Street, 11:12 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 13
Mail theft, 4800 block of Allesandro Street, midnight.
Assault, 6100 block of Salem Street, 12:26 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, 7:30 a.m.
Vandalism, 5600 block of Riverside Drive, 9:30 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13400 block of 12th Street, 4:07 p.m.
Bicycle theft, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 5:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 14
Burglary, 4700 block of Riverside Drive, 12:30 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 13000 block of Seventh Street, 5:35 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 5000 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 12:35 p.m.
Retail theft with intent to sell, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 3:38 p.m.
Theft, 5600 block of Daniels Street, 4:30 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13100 block of 12th Street, 9 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 15
Burglary, 6600 block of Medford Court, midnight.
Mail theft, 12800 block of Conifer Avenue, midnight.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 14300 block of Telephone Avenue, 3:45 a.m.
Burglary, 12800 block of Fern Avenue, 10 a.m.
Assault, 5200 block of F Street, 11:14 a.m.
Theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 1:19 p.m.
Retail theft with intent to sell, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 1:21 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 16100 block of Compass Avenue, 10 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 16
Stolen vehicle, 12300 block of Marshall Avenue, midnight.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, Sept. 8
Identity theft, Grand Avenue and Peyton Drive, 9:03 a.m.
Possession of narcotics while in police custody, Soquel Canyon Parkway and Los Serranos Country Club Drive, 10:41 a.m.
Disturbing the peace, 6300 block of Viola Terrace, 10:49 a.m.
Shoplifting, 14800 block of Pipeline Avenue, 4:03 p.m.
Drunk in public, 13800 block of Peyton Drive, 11:59 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 9
Vandalism, 14200 block of Peyton Drive, 1:08 p.m.
Theft, 3100 block of Skyview Ridge, 2:19 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 3500 block of Grand Avenue, 2:38 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 10800 block of Vernon Avenue (county area), 7:25 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 10
Possession of narcotics, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 7:49 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 2300 block of Vista Moora Avenue, 8:57 a.m.
Fraud, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 8:57 a.m.
Fraud, 17200 block of Pioneer Way, 12:47 p.m.
Shoplifting, Grand Avenue and Peyton Drive, 8:04 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Chino Hills Parkway and Pipeline Avenue, 11:51 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 11
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 3300 block of Bayberry Drive, 9:51 a.m.
Sunday, Sept. 12
Stolen vehicle, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 2:36 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 3300 block of Bayberry Drive, 6:32 a.m.
Vandalism, 5000 block of Torrey Pines Drive, 9:46 a.m.
Fraud, 5600 block of Park Drive, 11:43 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13400 block of Peyton Drive, 4:11 p.m.
Assault, 15800 block of High Knoll Drive, 5:18 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 13
Burglary, 14700 block of Pipeline Avenue, 7:16 a.m.
Fraud, 13200 block of Sunstream Drive, 8:44 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, 16100 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 2:28 p.m.
Assault, 16300 block of Fairfield Ranch Road, 4:04 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 14
Stolen vehicle, 14800 block of Pipeline Avenue, 12:45 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 15
Stolen vehicle, 15100 block of Fairfield Ranch Road, 2:30 a.m.
Burglary, 2500 block of Stagecoach Trail, 7:30 a.m.
Identity theft, 16100 block of Sunscape Court, 7:19 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 16
Vandalism, 16100 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 12:57 p.m.
