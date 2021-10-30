DUI patrol tonight in Chino Hills
Chino Hills Police will conduct a DUI patrol operation from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. today (Oct. 30) looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
“We want everyone to be as safe as possible, especially when they are on the road,” Deputy Sokly Chau said. “If you plan on drinking or taking medications that may impact your ability to drive safely, plan on staying home.” Impaired motorists could fines and penalties up to $13,500 and have their license suspended
Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Three arrested after traffic stop
Two men and a woman were arrested Sunday morning in Chino on suspicion of conspiracy, possession of burglary tools and stolen property, and drug charges after a cut catalytic converter was found inside their car during a traffic stop in the 14300 block of Telephone Avenue, Chino Police said.
Krystal Monique Ramos, 25, of Upland; Carlos Gutierrez, 25, of Pomona; and Sengkeo Thathirath, 43, of Montclair, were booked on $25,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.
Ms. Ramos and Mr. Thathirath each had an outstanding warrant for their arrest, according to San Bernardino County jail records.
Chino police stopped a car at 10 a.m. for a vehicle code violation, learning two of the occupants had outstanding warrants. During a search of the car, police found drug paraphernalia, a cordless saw with used and new blades, bolt cutters, pry bars and the catalytic converter, police said.
Carjacking suspect sought
Chino Hills police are seeking information on a man who pointed a gun in the face of a driver, stealing his money and car last Saturday morning in Chino Hills.
Deputies went to a parking lot in the 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway at 7:53 a.m. on a report of a carjacking, learning from the victim a masked man robbed him at gunpoint, Sgt. Narcie Sousa said.
“The suspect demanded money and stole the victim’s vehicle,” the sergeant said. “The victim later found his vehicle abandoned on the other side of the shopping center.”
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information can call Chino Hills Police at (909) 364-2000.
Basketball fundraiser Nov. 12
Chino Police and UCHOOZ will host its annual celebrity basketball fundraiser from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12 at Don Lugo High School, 13400 Pipeline Ave., Chino.
Tickets are $7 and can be purchased at the door. Proceeds will benefit the So Cal Heat youth basketball program and the Don Lugo High basketball program.
Information: Chino Police Sgt. Ted Olden, (909) 334-3055.
