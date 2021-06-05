Chino Police Department
Wednesday, May 26
Theft, 7500 block of Desert Holly Street, midnight.
Vandalism, 12800 block of Yorba Avenue, 1:35 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12900 block of Fourth Street, 2 a.m.
Lost bank card, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 3:26 a.m.
Mail theft, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 3:38 a.m.
Lost bank card, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 3:38 a.m.
Theft, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 11:02 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 12:03 p.m.
Assault, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 12:30 p.m.
Vandalism, 12500 block of Central Avenue, 12:37 p.m.
Theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 4:33 p.m.
Identity theft, 14400 block of Bethany Avenue, 6 p.m.
Assault, 11800 block of Central Avenue, 7:55 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 8:36 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 13700 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 11:06 p.m.
Thursday, May 27
Possession of a bank card without consent, 5300 block of Phillips Boulevard, 12:59 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 4600 block of Walnut Avenue, 9:07 a.m.
Obtain money by false pretenses, 12100 block of Ramona Avenue, 10:51 a.m.
Driving under the influence, 15800 block of Mill Creek Avenue, 3:10 p.m.
Bicycle theft, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 3:34 p.m.
Theft, 12400 block of Olive Place, 4 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 6:22 p.m.
Friday, May 28
Possession of a controlled substance, 13000 block of Magnolia Avenue, midnight.
Driving under the influence, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 12:56 a.m.
Vandalism, 11400 block of Central Avenue, 1 a.m.
Assault, 6100 block of Fillmore Street, 5 a.m.
Burglary, 4800 block of Chino Avenue, 8 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 5200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 2 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 2:29 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 3:09 p.m.
Burglary, 12800 block of 12th Street, 4 p.m.
Tear gas deployment, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 4:26 p.m.
Mail theft, 13500 block of 12th Street, 5 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, Central Avenue and Columbus Street, 5:05 p.m.
Assault, 6300 block of Manuel Court, 7:15 p.m.
Vandalism, Yorba Avenue and Oceanside Drive, 9:50 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, Magnolia and Chino avenues, 10:49 p.m.
Saturday, May 29
Vandalism, 5400 block of G Street, midnight.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 12400 block of Lime Place, 1:30 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 16100 block of Fern Avenue, 4:25 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 11600 block of Central Avenue, 6:19 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Mills Avenue at the railroad tracks, 7:20 a.m.
Burglary, 6900 block of Edison Avenue, 10:09 a.m.
Assault, 12500 block of Magnolia Avenue, 12:25 p.m.
Burglary, 5500 block of Dover Street, 5 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 5500 block of Evergreen Court, 5 p.m.
Theft, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 6:11 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12800 block of 12th Street, 7 p.m.
Assault, 6000 block of Notre Dame Avenue, 8:05 p.m.
Possession of a bank card without consent, 12700 block of Central Avenue, 11:33 p.m.
Assault, 5300 block of Anderson Street, 11:40 p.m.
Sunday, May 30
Assault, 12900 block of Sixth Street, 12:09 a.m.
Vandalism, 11800 block of Central Avenue, 1 a.m.
Mail theft, 12500 block of Catalpa Place, 1 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 3:28 a.m.
Driving under the influence, Walnut and Mountain avenues, 3:37 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 6200 block of Truman Court, 3:56 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 6200 block of Truman Court, 6:01 a.m.
Burglary, 13100 block of Seventh Street, 7:48 a.m.
Vandalism, 14300 block of Pipeline Avenue, 8:58 a.m.
Assault, 16200 block of Homecoming Drive, 9:27 a.m.
Theft, 11900 block of Central Avenue, 4:30 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 6800 block of Morehouse Street, 10 p.m.
Assault, 16000 block of Begonia Avenue, 10:11 p.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 8800 block of Market Street, 11 p.m.
Monday, May 31
Theft, 13700 block of Redwood Avenue, 3:02 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 3:27 a.m.
Driving under the influence, 12300 block of Ramona Avenue, 6:31 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12200 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 10:39 a.m.
Identity theft, 3100 block of Riverside Drive, 11:59 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 4500 block of Grand Avenue, 3:52 p.m.
Tuesday, June 1
Unlawful license plates, 6000 block of Chaffey Street, 4:49 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 14800 block of Pipeline Avenue, 5:07 a.m.
Robbery, 12400 block of Cypress Avenue, 10:30 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, Philadelphia Street and Benson Avenue, 11:23 a.m.
Assault, 12700 block of 16th Street, 11:50 p.m.
Wednesday, June 2
Vandalism, 10th Street and Walnut Avenue, 2:36 p.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, May 26
Burglary, 2600 block of Lookout Circle, 10:23 a.m.
Burglary, 3500 block of Buckingham Road, 10:57 a.m.
Thursday, May 27
Possession of a controlled substance, Pipeline Avenue and Pebble Beach Lane, 10 a.m.
Burglary, 3000 block of Payne Ranch Road, 4:52 p.m.
Carrying a concealed firearm, Pipeline Avenue and Chino Hills Parkway, 11:30 p.m.
Friday, May 28
Driving under the influence, Peyton Drive and Eucalyptus Avenue, 1:49 a.m.
Burglary, 4100 block of El Molino Boulevard, 1:56 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 2400 block of Madrugada Drive, 3:47 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 4:06 p.m.
Burglary, 2400 block of Madrugada Drive, 9:30 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 5500 block of Pine Avenue, 9:49 p.m.
Saturday, May 29
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 16100 block of Bighorn Court, 10:16 a.m.
Vandalism, Lugo and Pipeline avenues, 2:09 p.m.
Burglary, 3700 block of Aqueduct Lane, 11:56 p.m.
Monday, May 31
Drunk in public, 2300 block of Norte Vista Drive, 2:04 a.m.
Vandalism, 14000 block of City Center Drive, 11:07 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 15000 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 2:18 p.m.
Assault, Slate Drive and Copper Road, 4:31 p.m.
Assault, 15600 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 4:52 p.m.
Burglary, 15200 block of Aqueduct Lane, 9:05 p.m.
Possession of narcotics, Pipeline Avenue and Glen Ridge Drive, 11:05 p.m.
Tuesday, June 1
Identity theft, 2400 block of Saratoga Lane, 8:38 a.m.
Vandalism, 15400 block of Country Club Drive, 10:20 a.m.
Vandalism, 3200 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, 1:36 p.m.
Burglary, 16100 block of Pipeline Avenue, 5:14 p.m.
Vandalism, 15300 block of Green Valley Drive, 9:30 p.m.
Vandalism, 4400 block of Lugo Avenue, 9:43 p.m.
Wednesday, June 2
Possession of narcotics, Whirlaway Lane and Peyton Drive, 2:52 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 4700 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 2:15 p.m.
Fraud, 15100 block of Pipeline Avenue, 3:31 p.m.
