Chino Police Department
Wednesday, Dec. 15
Possession of a controlled substance, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 12:46 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 5000 block of Tyler Street, 8:08 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13200 block of Norton Avenue, noon.
Theft from motor vehicles, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, 1 p.m.
Manufacturing of narcotics, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 4:47 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 5:45 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance for sale, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 7:13 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 16
Assault, 6800 block of Joy Street, 1:27 a.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 11800 block of Central Avenue, 12:53 p.m.
Assault, 16300 block of East Preserve Loop, 1:29 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 2 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 4900 block of D Street, 4:25 p.m.
Vandalism, 15700 block of Begonia Avenue, 7 p.m.
Shoplifting, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 7:12 p.m.
Shoplifting, 12500 block of Central Avenue, 8:40 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 5100 block of Philadelphia Street, 9:30 p.m.
Burglary, 15800 block of Moonflower Avenue, 10 p.m.
Driving under the influence of drugs, 14100 block of Mountain Avenue, 11:25 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 17
Vandalism, 6800 block of Blue Jay Court, 1 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 15100 block of Vista Del Rio Avenue, 9:27 a.m.
Assault, 12900 block Oaks Avenue, 12:03 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 5000 block of Tyler Street, 2:48 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 4:51 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 7200 block of Kimball Avenue, 11:10 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 18
Assault, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 3:59 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5300 block of Francis Avenue, 7:12 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 16000 block of Mountain Avenue, 10:18 a.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, Central and Francis avenues, 11:52 a.m.
Assault, 5800 block of College Park Avenue, 12:58 p.m.
Theft, 4500 block of Schaefer Avenue, 1:45 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13200 block of Third Street, 7:28 p.m.
Burglary, 16200 block of Homecoming Drive, 10 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 19
Assault, 13100 block of 19th Street, 3:20 a.m.
Burglary, 5100 block of G Street, 5:11 a.m.
Obstruction of a police officer, 5000 block of Tyler Street, 9:19 a.m.
Shoplifting, 12500 block of Central Avenue, 12:56 p.m.
Assault, 5800 block of Riverside Drive, 9:49 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 16600 block of Euclid Avenue, 10 p.m.
Assault, 12300 block of Aralia Avenue, 11:34 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 20
Theft, 16200 block of Homecoming Drive, 11:34 a.m.
Assault, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 12:29 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13400 block of Garcia Avenue, 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 21
Shoplifting, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 4:39 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 6200 block of Prescott Avenue, 6:04 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13800 block of Harvard Avenue, 8:35 p.m.
Burglary, 5400 block of Union Court, 9 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 22
Stolen vehicle, 5300 block of Schaefer Avenue, 1:06 p.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, Dec. 15
Possession of narcotics, 3800 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, 12:24 p.m.
Theft, 15200 block of Ashwood Lane, 1:17 p.m.
Burglary, 16000 block of Pinnacle Road, 2:58 p.m.
Assault, 3700 block of Garden Court, 10:10 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 16
Stolen vehicle, 3100 block of Chino Avenue, 11:06 a.m.
Fraud, 3000 block of Olympic View Drive, 4:17 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 17
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15600 block of Los Serranos Country Club Drive, 9:38 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 4100 block of Village Drive, 10 a.m.
Burglary, 13100 block of Peyton Drive, 1:12 p.m.
Vandalism, City Center and Shoppes drives, 7:10 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 18
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 9:50 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, Tern Street and Valle Vista Drive, 12:06 p.m.
Theft, 18000 block of Arroyo Lane, 1:07 p.m.
Burglary, 15800 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 4:08 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 19
Stolen vehicle, 14700 block of Skycrest Lane, 3:41 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 3000 block of Chino Avenue, 11:47 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 20
Theft, 1800 block of Walnut Creek Drive, 1:10 p.m.
Mail theft, 5800 block of Pine Avenue, 2:09 p.m.
Fraudulent credit application, 13600 block of Meadow Crest Drive, 4:17 p.m.
Identity theft, 1600 block of Vista Santa Fe Place, 4:51 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 2100 block of Grand Avenue, 5:23 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 21
Stolen vehicle, 4100 block of Village Drive, 10:28 a.m.
Theft, 4100 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 3:46 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 22
Stolen vehicle, 3000 block of Oakcrest Drive, 8:15 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 3700 block of Madras Drive, 8:17 a.m.
Vandalism, 5400 block of Amethyst Lane, 6:58 p.m.
Possession of narcotics, 15700 block of Dimity Avenue, 10:19 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.