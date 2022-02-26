Salute to Public Safety March 23
The 2022 Salute to Public Safety luncheon will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 23 at Los Serranos Golf and Country Club, 15656 Yorba Ave., Chino Hills.
The event will honor employees of the Chino and Chino Hills police department and the Chino Valley Fire District. The employees of the year in each department will be recognized.
Cost is $55 for Chino Valley Chamber members or $75 for non-members. Meal options are peppercorn tri-tip or vegan eggplant and zucchini stack.
Information: chinovalleychamber.com.
Community Academy to begin
Chino police will conduct a 10-week Community Academy from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays, March 16 to May 18 at police department headquarters, 5451 Guardian Way, Chino.
Participants will learn about Chino Police Department’s units and how each one plays a vital role.
Information: chi nopd.wufoo/forms/w1qo7e8n0fbmsle or Andrea Fletcher at (909) 334-3217 or email afletcher@chinopd.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.