Chino Police Department
Wednesday, Aug. 3
Theft of motor vehicles, 12900 block of Sixth Street, 12:01 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5200 block of Schaefer Avenue, 2:53 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 4300 block of Heather Circle, 3:16 a.m.
Mail theft, 11700 block of Craw Avenue, 7:46 a.m.
Theft, 12200 block of Colony Avenue, 7:55 a.m.
Giving false identification to a police officer, 4500 block of Philadelphia Street, 9:11 a.m.
Robbery, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 3:05 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 16200 block of Equinox Avenue, 4:30 p.m.
Mail theft, 15800 block of Approach Avenue, 4:59 p.m.
Burglary, 14500 block of Rice Avenue, 6 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 6:51 p.m.
Theft, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 8 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 6400 block of Arthur Street, 9 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 4
Possession of drug materials, 7800 block of Pine Avenue, 12:29 a.m.
Assault, 13500 block of Central Avenue, 1 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 6100 block of Riverside Drive, 2:50 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 3:17 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12900 block of Sixth Street, 6:37 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 14300 block of Telephone Avenue, 2:03 p.m.
Assault against a police officer, 4100 block of Edison Avenue, 4:25 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 2000 block of Oaks Avenue, 4:33 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5700 block of Kimball Avenue, 5:11 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 5:49 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 6:10 p.m.
Burglary, 6300 block of Alfonso Court, 8:04 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 10:13 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 8700 block of Founders Grove Street, 11:49 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 5
Possession of a controlled substance, 12900 block of Homestead Place, 11:16 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, noon.
Stolen vehicle, 6500 block of Pine Avenue, 12:22 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Central and Francis avenues, 2:22 p.m.
Theft, 13000 block of Seventh Street, 4:27 p.m.
Bicycle theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 5:05 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 16000 block of Rincon Meadows Avenue, 6:30 p.m.
Assault, 13100 block of Yorba Avenue, 6:57 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 6900 block of Gird Street, 8:27 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 6
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13600 block of Daisy Court, 1:38 a.m.
Vandalism, 12900 block of 13th Street, 8:51 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 4500 block of Philadelphia Street, 9:43 a.m.
Assault, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 9:58 a.m.
Assault, 12300 block of Marshall Avenue, 11:13 a.m.
Vandalism, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 1:20 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 1:47 p.m.
Robbery, 13600 block of Central Avenue, 1:55 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 7
Stolen vehicle, 12400 block of Tamarisk Lane, midnight.
Driving under the influence, 5200 block of Edison Avenue, 2:10 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13300 block of Hammer Avenue, 2:53 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12300 block of Santa Ana Court, 3:50 a.m.
Vandalism, 12800 block of Mountain Avenue, 5:14 a.m.
Driving under the influence of alcohol, 12700 block of Jalepeno Avenue, 6:34 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12900 block of Euclid Avenue, 9:49 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12900 block of Euclid Avenue, 9:49 a.m.
Shoplifting, 14500 block of Ramona Avenue, 2:36 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 6:30 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 8
Assault, 13100 block of Fourth Street, 12:01 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 2:48 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12800 block of Mountain Avenue, 4:24 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 7:19 a.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 4:01 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 7000 block of Swiss Street, 8:45 p.m.
Assault, 12600 block of Central Avenue, 9 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 9
Vandalism, 11400 block of Central Avenue, midnight.
Possession of a controlled substance, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 12:39 a.m.
Assault, 5400 block of Walnut Avenue, 1:34 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12200 block of Butterfield Place, 3:59 a.m.
Harassment, 13700 block of Roswell Avenue, 11:48 a.m.
Recklessly causing a fire on a property, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 5:11 p.m.
Assault, 12400 block of Telephone Avenue, 6:06 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 10
Assault, 13600 block of San Antonio Avenue, 12:45 a.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, Aug. 3
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 2800 block of Bedford Lane, 9:22 a.m.
Under the influence, 3200 block of Briar Court, 8:26 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 4
Attempted vehicle burglary, 16000 block of Pebble Beach Lane, 6:30 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15700 block of Roan Road, 8:38 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 3400 block of Marble Ridge Road, 10:34 a.m.
Burglary, 16100 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 1:20 p.m.
Burglary, 6400 block of Coyote Street, 3:16 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, Pipeline Avenue and Chino Hills Parkway, 5:15 p.m.
Burglary, 5700 block of Rosebud Court, 6:15 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 5400 block of Wild Sage Place, 9:21 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 5
Possession of narcotics, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 9:16 a.m.
Theft, 13100 block of Peyton Drive, 12:11 p.m.
Trespassing, 3600 block of Grand Avenue, 12:18 p.m.
Theft, 4600 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 4:37 p.m.
Assault, 15200 block of Ashwood Lane, 6:51 p.m.
Possession of narcotics, Central Avenue and Fairfield Ranch Road, 11:48 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 6
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 5700 block of Parkhurst Court, 10:46 a.m.
Burglary, 3900 block of Glen Ridge Drive, 3:34 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 7
Possession of narcotics, 13000 block of Peyton Drive, 1:35 a.m.
Carrying a concealed firearm, Peyton Drive and Beverly Glen Road, 1:52 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Chino Avenue and Emerald Way, 9:49 a.m.
Vandalism, 15200 block of Woodglen Drive, 12:29 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 8
Possession of narcotics, Peyton Drive and Bedford Lane, 3:21 a.m.
Vandalism, 4700 block of Sapphire Road, 10:15 a.m.
Fraud, 3500 block of Garden Court, 11:48 a.m.
Burglary, 2400 block of Olympic View Drive, 12:13 p.m.
Fraud, 3200 block of Stratford Avenue, 1:48 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 9
Fraud, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 8:05 a.m.
Fraudulent credit application, 2600 block of La Salle Pointe, 8:58 a.m.
Identity theft, 17700 block of Bronte Road, 9:12 a.m.
Burglary, 15100 block of Pipeline Avenue, 12:33 p.m.
Assault, 15900 block of Los Serranos Country Club Drive, 12:54 p.m.
Vandalism, 3400 block of Terrace Drive, 9:33 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 10
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 3200 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, 11:20 a.m.
Bad check offense, 16100 block of Promontory Road, 11:29 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 12:12 p.m.
Identity theft, 2900 block of Champion Street, 3:01 p.m.
Vandalism, 1300 block of Grand Avenue, 7:42 p.m.
Burglary, 2100 block of Avenida Las Ramblas, 8:50 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Yorba Avenue and Los Serrnos Country Club Drive, 11:06 p.m.
