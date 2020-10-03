Chino Hills man arrested in Perris
Three men, including a 40-year-old Chino Hills man, were arrested by Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Sept. 24 after an illegal indoor marijuana grow house was found at a home in Perris.
Khoi Dinh, of Chino Hills, was arrested with Chau Nguyen, 41, of Monterey Park and Vuong Vo, 40, of Fontana and booked into the Cois Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta, according to Sgt. Orlando Castaneda.
Deputies with the Perris Station Problem Oriented Policing Team learned of the illegal marijuana grow house in the 3000 block of Kalei Court in Perris on Sept. 15 and obtained a search warrant.
The warrant was served on Sept. 24, investigators said.
Nearly 800 marijuana plants in various stages of growth were seized along with 57 pounds of processed marijuana and more than $12,000 in cash, Sgt. Castaneda said.
Transient arrested for stolen car
A 50-year-old transient out of Chino was jailed early Monday morning on suspicion of possessing a stolen car in Chino Hills, according to the Chino Hills Police Department.
James Wayne Hubbard was booked on $50,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga. Police learned Mr. Hubbard is a wanted fugitive on parole from Maryland, but said the warrant was not extraditable, said Deputy D. Emery. Chino Hills police were called at 6:29 a.m. to the area of Chino Hills Parkway and Ramona Avenue on a report of a stolen car and saw it moving westbound on Chino Hills Parkway near Pipeline Avenue.
The driver was arrested without incident during a traffic stop.
Explorer meeting Oct. 6
Chino Police Department will host a recruitment meeting for its Explorer Program from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6.
Attendees must be ages 14 to 19 and professional attire is required. Everyone must wear a face covering.
Participants must live or attend school in Chino, maintain a 2.5 GPA and successfully pass a background check.
