Chino Police Department
Wednesday. Feb. 19
Possession of drug materials, 14400 block of Ramona Avenue, 9:33 a.m.
Shoplifting, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 10:38 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12500 block of Central Avenue, 10:54 a.m.
Vandalism, 5300 block of Walnut Avenue, 1 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 3300 block of Chino Avenue, 3:25 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 4:45 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 20
Identity theft, 7000 block of Schaefer Avenue, midnight.
Acquiring a bank access card account information without consent, 13400 block of Euclid Avenue, 1:45 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 6200 block of Chino Avenue, 4:15 a.m.
Burglary, 11700 block of Central Avenue, 4:21 a.m.
Burglary, 5400 block of Daniels Street, 5:45 a.m.
Assault, 3800 block of Walnut Avenue, 9:10 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 10:22 a.m.
Shoplifting, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 1:11 p.m.
Vandalism, 3400 block of Chino Avenue, 1:37 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 11500 block of Central Avenue, 2:36 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 5:42 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 7 p.m.
Vandalism, 5800 block of Riverside Drive, 7:53 p.m.
Disorderly conduct, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 11:29 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 21
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 16300 block of Fern Avenue, 4:27 a.m.
False impersonation, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 7:17 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 3600 block of Walnut Avenue, 10:19 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 13900 block of Ramona Avenue, 10:44 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 4200 block of Riverside Drive, 11:27 a.m.
Theft, 11500 block of Central Avenue, 3:15 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12800 block of Reservoir Street, 5 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 6:30 p.m.
Theft, 12800 block of Ramona Avenue, 7:30 p.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 6600 block of Homan Court, 8 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15500 block of Flight Avenue, 8:03 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 7900 block of Barnstormer Court, 10 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 22
Assault, 13000 block of 16th Street, 1:07 a.m.
Tampering with a vehicle, 4900 block of Taft Avenue, 8 a.m.
Vandalism, 5700 block of Riverside Drive, 8 a.m.
Assault, 4900 block of Taft Avenue, 8:25 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 10:34 a.m.
Disorderly conduct, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 10:56 a.m.
Burglary, 13300 block of Oaks Avenue, 12:30 p.m.
Shoplifting, 6900 block of Schaefer Avenue, 1:28 p.m.
Shoplifting, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 5:08 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 5400 block of G Street, 11:16 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 23
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 5700 block of Riverside Drive, 1:58 a.m.
Vandalism, 5800 block of Riverside Drive, 10:24 a.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 4200 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, 1:46 p.m.
Threaten a crime with intent to terrorize, 5100 block of Revere Street, 9:29 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 24
Possession of a controlled substance, 13100 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 10:38 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 6700 block of Joy Court, noon.
Theft, 12900 block of Central Avenue, 2:28 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 4900 block of Lincoln Avenue, 3:02 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12900 block of 14th Street, 6 p.m.
Robbery, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 8:02 p.m.
Assault, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 10:11 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Possession of a controlled substance, 12200 block of Ramona Avenue, 12:41 a.m.
Disorderly conduct, 12800 block of Mountain Avenue, 11:55 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13900 block of Central Avenue, 4 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 6900 block of Castor Street, 10 p.m.
Theft, 5200 block of Philadelphia Street, 11:02 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Threaten a crime with intent to terrorize, 12400 block of Loraine Avenue, midnight.
Stolen vehicle, 12400 block of Yorba Avenue, 4:16 a.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Possession of narcotics, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 7:07 a.m.
Burglary, 16300 block of Butterfield Ranch Road, 8:47 a.m.
Drunk in public, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 3:10 p.m.
Shoplifting, 13200 block of Peyton Drive, 4:29 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 20
Possession of narcotics, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 12:59 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 2500 block of Moon Dust Drive, 1:04 p.m.
Vandalism, Bedford Lane and Peyton Drive, 1:45 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 21
Shoplifting, 13200 block of Peyton Drive, 11:02 a.m.
Robbery, 3200 block of Chino Avenue, 2:06 p.m.
Burglary, 2500 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 2:20 p.m.
Assault, 3400 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, 9:25 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 22
Burglary, 15600 block of Los Serranos Country Club Drive, 8:33 p.m.
Burglary, 4600 block of Torrey Pines Drive, 8:36 p.m.
Drunk in public, 3000 block of Chino Avenue, 11:51 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 23
Stolen vehicle, 16600 block of Slate Drive, 10:50 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 16600 block of Carob Avenue, 2:28 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 24
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15700 block of Deodar Lane, 1:04 a.m.
Theft, 14800 block of Acorn Street, 2:39 a.m.
Vandalism, 15600 block of Del Monte Avenue, 4:55 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 1:08 p.m.
Shoplifting, 13200 block of Peyton Drive, 1:46 p.m.
Possession of narcotics, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 10:46 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Stolen vehicle, 2700 block of Avenida Marguerite, 6:38 a.m.
Assault, 15600 block of Pipeline Avenue, 6:56 a.m.
Fraud, 2000 block of Rancho Hills Drive, 9:18 a.m.
Vandalism, 14200 block of Peyton Drive, 10:49 a.m.
Theft, 5600 block of Pine Avenue, 12:13 p.m.
Assault, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 5:48 p.m.
Burglary, 2100 block of Camino Largo Drive, 8:01 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Possession of narcotics, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 7:16 a.m.
Bicycle theft, 5700 block of Pine Avenue, 6:26 p.m.
Burglary, 1700 block of Vista Del Norte, 11:17 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.