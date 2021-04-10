Service for retired engineer Monday
A memorial service for retired Chino Valley Fire District engineer Ray Santoyo will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, April 12 at Calvary Chapel Chino Hills, 4201 Eucalyptus Ave., Chino.
Face coverings will be required.
Seating will be available inside the church, and outside the church where the service will be shown live on a monitor. A livestream of the service will be available at https://livestream.com/ccch/memori alservice. Mr. Santoyo, 59, died March 8 after a year-long battle with cancer. He worked for Chino Valley Fire for 32 years and retired in 2017.
Mr. Santoyo, a 1980 Chino High graduate, and his wife of 34 years Sally were members of the Chino Valley Historical Society. They have four adult children.
Two arrested at DUI checkpoint
Chino Police jailed two drivers April 2 during a DUI checkpoint at Mountain and Walnut avenues. One of the drivers, identified as Natalie Arlene Ramirez, 36, of Norco, was also booked for child endangerment when officers found two small children related to her in the backseat of her car. The children were released to their parents, police said.
Thirteen drivers were cited for being unlicensed or driving on a suspended license and four vehicles were towed during the checkpoint.
One person was arrested on suspicion of drug possession.
Drug take-back day April 24
Expired or unwanted medications can be turned in 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 24 at the Chino Hills Police Department during the 20th Nationwide Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
Chino Hills Police will collect at its headquarters at 14077 Peyton Drive (Chino Hills Government Center).
The service is free and anonymous.
Information: 364-2000.
Sharps collection April 24
Chino Valley Fire District will host a free sharps waste collection from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 24 at its Training Center, 5092 Schaefer Ave., Chino. “All sharps shall be in an approved sharps container,” according to Chino Valley Fire. “Unauthorized containers will not be accepted.” New sharps containers can be picked up at the event, but container replacement is based on availability. The event is only open to residents of Chino, Chino Hills and the unincorporated area of Chino. Proof of residency will be required. Social distancing and face coverings are required.
Information: (909) 902-5280, ext. 8809.
Bike and Hot Rod show May 22
The 12th annual Chino Valley Fire Foundation Bike and Hot Rod show will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 22 at The Shoppes at Chino Hills. Information: chinovalleyfirefoundation.com.
