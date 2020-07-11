Chino Police Department
Wednesday, July 1
Sexual assault, 12400 block of Marshall Avenue, 1 a.m.
Burglary, 14500 block of Pipeline Avenue, 1:41 a.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 12200 block of Mountain Avenue, 3:45 a.m.
Robbery, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 6:14 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, 14200 block of Central Avenue, 8:38 a.m.
Vandalism, 13100 block of Central Avenue, 10:47 a.m.
Disorderly conduct, 13100 block of Seventh Street, 12:45 p.m.
Shoplifting, 5200 block of Philadelphia Street, 1:24 p.m.
Acquire a financial card without consent and with intent to sell, 12500 block of Ramona Avenue, 2:49 p.m.
Theft, 12500 block of Central Avenue, 3 p.m.
Threaten a crime with intent to terrorize, 5400 block of Walnut Avenue, 4 p.m.
Assault, 12900 block of Benson Avenue, 4:57 p.m.
Thursday, July 2
Vandalism, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 10:39 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 14500 block of Ramona Avenue, 3:20 p.m.
Vandalism, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 3:30 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 3:32 p.m.
Possessing an open alcohol container while driving, Central and Francis avenues, 3:42 p.m.
Disorderly conduct, 6700 block of Edison Avenue, 9:11 p.m.
Vandalism, 13300 block of Oaks Avenue, 9:58 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12900 block of Robin Lane, 11:30 p.m.
Friday, July 3
Stolen vehicle, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 2 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12200 block of Telephone Avenue, 8:40 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 2:30 p.m.
Vandalism, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 3:15 p.m.
Burglary, 3800 block of Leticia Street, 6 p.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 12400 block of Cypress Avenue, 11:07 p.m.
Assault, 13200 block of Saratoga Place, 11:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 4
Burglary, 14300 block of Pipeline Avenue, 12:49 a.m.
Theft, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 1:17 a.m.
Vandalism, 12500 block of Cypress Avenue, 7:30 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 8:44 a.m.
Shoplifting, 11900 block of Central Avenue, 3:04 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 11800 block of Central Avenue, 5 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance for sale, Monroe Street and Benson Avenue, 7:59 p.m.
Assault, 6100 block of Breckenridge Court, 8:28 p.m.
Assault, 5800 block of Riverside Drive, 10:47 p.m.
Vandalism, 8600 block of Founders Grove Street, 11:21 p.m.
Sunday, July 5
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 2:52 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12100 block of Ramona Avenue, 8:41 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12100 block of Ramona Avenue, 9:44 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 6300 block of Verdugo Avenue, 9:51 a.m.
Assault, 13000 block of Melon Avenue, 11:55 a.m.
Shoplifting, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 5:50 p.m.
Carjacking, 12800 block of Reservoir Street, 6:11 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 6700 block of Primrose Court, 10 p.m.
Monday, July 6
Possession of drug materials, 5800 block of Riverside Drive, 3:26 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 3:33 p.m.
Vandalism, 11400 block of Santa Anita Avenue, 6:42 p.m.
Theft, 12500 block of Jalepeno Place, 7 p.m.
Theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 7:28 p.m.
Tuesday, July 7
Possession of a controlled substance, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 1:10 a.m.
Burglary, 12500 block of Central Avenue, 5:30 p.m.
False impersonation, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 5:45 p.m.
Wednesday, July 8
Possession of drug materials, 5100 block of Walnut Avenue, 7:40 a.m.
Vandalism, 12500 block of Sterling Place, 2:18 p.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, July 1
Theft, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 2:18 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 8:24 a.m.
Theft, 4200 block of Stone Mountain Drive, 9:22 a.m.
Stolen license plate, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 11:41 a.m.
Burglary, 15100 block of Fairfield Ranch Road, noon.
Burglary, 14800 block of Rolling Ridge Drive, 1:01 p.m.
Shoplifting, 13100 block of Peyton Drive, 7:59 p.m.
Thursday, July 2
Possession of narcotics, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 12:46 a.m.
Vandalism, 15500 block of Esther Street, 12:54 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13800 block of Fontainbleau Lane, 6:27 a.m.
Bad check offense, 4700 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 10:12 a.m.
Burglary, 1900 block of Berryhill Drive, 10:21 a.m.
Burglary, 16100 block of Pebble Beach Lane, 2:18 p.m.
Identity theft, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 3:53 p.m.
Disturbing the peace, 13400 block of Peyton Drive, 8:37 p.m.
Burglary, 3900 block of Hickory Lane, 9:49 p.m.
Friday, July 3
Driving under the influence, Peyton and Gabriel drives, 3:54 a.m.
Possession of marijuana, Pipeline Avenue and Chino Hills Parkway, 8:04 p.m.
Under the influence, 4500 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 9:31 p.m.
Carrying a concealed firearm, Pipeline Avenue and Valle Vista Drive, 9:35 p.m.
Saturday, July 4
Under the influence, 5500 block of Barclay Court, 2:49 a.m.
Burglary, 2500 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 12:59 p.m.
Sunday, July 5
Disturbing the peace, 15600 block of Yorba Avenue, 12:14 a.m.
Burglary, 15100 block of Pipeline Avenue, 4:07 p.m.
Fraud, 2800 block of English Road, 5 p.m.
Monday, July 6
Burglary, 15100 block of Monterey Avenue, 1:56 p.m.
Theft, 15400 block of Ficus Street, 2:17 p.m.
Wednesday, July 8
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13100 block of Le Parc Boulevard, 5:14 a.m.
Burglary, 13700 block of Woodhill Lane, 4:03 p.m.
