Chino Police Department
Wednesday, Dec. 8
Theft from a motor vehicle, 8400 block of Weatherwood Street, 3:15 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5400 block of Walnut Avenue, 3:53 a.m.
Unlawful registration with intent to avoid compliance, Central Avenue and Phillips Boulevard, 7:10 a.m.
Burglary, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 7:38 a.m.
Carjacking, 13100 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 3:23 p.m.
Child abuse, 12th Street and Edison Avenue, 9:28 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13700 block of Roswell Avenue, 10:33 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 9
Obtain money by false pretenses, 5600 block of Riverside Drive, 8:19 a.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 16100 block of Fern Avenue, 9:55 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 16300 block of East Preserve Loop, 11:35 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 12:12 p.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 12900 block of Robin Lane, 2:28 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 6:43 p.m.
Assault, 5700 block of Riverside Drive, 6:54 p.m.
Disorderly conduct, 12300 block of Marshall Avenue, 10:04 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance for sale, 12800 block of Central Avenue, 11:11 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 10
Possession of a controlled substance for sale, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, 1:09 a.m.
Assault, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 10:15 a.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 11:40 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 4400 block of Roosevelt Street, 3 p.m.
Bicycle theft, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 3:26 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 4:15 p.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle 6200 block of Serene Court, 4:20 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 5:36 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 6:24 p.m.
Mail theft, 12900 block of Seventh Street, 7:15 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12300 block of Mills Avenue, 10:01 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 11
Driving under the influence, 12800 block of 10th Street, 1:55 a.m.
Mail theft, 12100 block of Humboldt Place, 2:17 a.m.
Driving under the influence, 8100 block of Merrill Avenue, 4:02 a.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 10:20 a.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 12500 block of Central Avenue, 1:03 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12400 block of East End Avenue, 5 p.m.
Assault, 5400 block of Walnut Avenue, 6:57 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12900 block of 13th Street, 10 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 12
Assault, 7000 block of Pine Avenue, 1:10 a.m.
Driving under the influence, Cypress and Kimball avenues, 2:13 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12300 block of Mountain Avenue, 9:43 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 6700 block of Kimball Avenue, 10:33 a.m.
Assault, 14900 block of Central Avenue, 1:21 p.m.
Theft, 16200 block of Homecoming Drive, 3:28 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12800 block of Santa Ana Place, 4:23 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 4:48 p.m.
Burglary, 7900 block of Gulfstream Street, 7:48 p.m.
Assault, 6800 block of Dove Court, 10:54 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 3700 block of Riverside Drive, 11:43 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 13
Theft from motor vehicles, 6200 block of Breckinridge Lane, midnight
Willful cruelty to a child, 13700 block of Ramona Avenue, 12:02 a.m.
Theft, 13700 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 8:02 a.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 14800 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 11:30 a.m.
Theft, 12300 block of Central Avenue, 3:20 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 3:22 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 11700 block of Pipeline Avenue, 4:23 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13800 block of Yorba Avenue, 5 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicles, 16200 block of Compass Avenue, 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 14
Burglary, 14400 block of Pipeline Avenue, 5 a.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, Dec. 8
Stolen vehicle, 13100 block of Rimrock Avenue, 5:25 a.m.
Burglary, 3600 block of Grand Avenue, 5:34 a.m.
Burglary, 3600 block of Grand Avenue, 6:33 a.m.
Burglary, 17800 block of Graystone Avenue, 8:53 a.m.
Assault, 13100 block of Peyton Drive, 12:23 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 4600 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 6:18 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 9
Under the influence, Payne Ranch Road and Street O The Chime, 1:37 a.m.
Under the influence, 15000 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 8:39 a.m.
Assault, 16100 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 12:14 p.m.
Theft, 4100 block of Descanso Avenue, 1:19 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 10
Possession of narcotics, 15800 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 11:28 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 11
Driving under the influence, Woodview Road and Peyton Drive, 2:24 a.m.
Vandalism, 4900 block of Highview Street, 7:22 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 14800 block of Rolling Ridge Drive, 8:48 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4300 block of Saint Andrews Drive, 12:20 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 14500 block of Violet Street, 12:49 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 2100 block of Monteverde Drive, 3:44 p.m.
Bicycle theft, 3100 block of Chino Avenue, 10:38 p.m.
Driving under the influence, Peyton Drive and Chino Avenue, 11:01 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 12
Assault, 4100 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 1:12 a.m.
Vandalism, 4200 block of Village Drive, 1:15 a.m.
Assault, 3000 block of Sundance Court, 10:21 a.m.
Bicycle theft, 15700 block of Palo Alto Avenue, 11:59 a.m.
Identity theft, 11600 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 12:40 p.m.
Possession of narcotics, 3200 block of Chino Avenue, 1:01 p.m.
