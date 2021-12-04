Chino Police Department
Tuesday, Nov. 23
Harmful matter sent with intent to seduce a minor, 5400 block of Guardian Way, midnight.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, midnight.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12000 block of Ramona Avenue, 1:10 a.m.
Vandalism, 5400 block of Walnut Avenue, 1:11 a.m.
Burglary, 14100 block of Telephone Avenue, 6:41 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 2:20 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 13600 block of Fourth Street, 2:46 p.m.
Theft, 5400 block of Guardian Way, 7:35 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 24
Disorderly conduct, 5400 block of D Street, 12:53 a.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, Chino and Pipeline avenues, 7:27 a.m.
Obtain money by false pretenses, 4400 block of Wilson Street, 8:44 a.m.
Burglary, 12000 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 9 a.m.
Burglary, 6100 block of Kimball Avenue, 9 a.m.
Assault, 13000 block of Sixth Street, 10:15 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12900 block of Central Avenue, 11:30 a.m.
Driving under the influence, 13000 block of Central Avenue, 2:28 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, Philadelphia Street and Telephone Avenue, 2:30 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 2:30 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12900 block of 10th Street, 2:46 p.m.
Burglary, 12400 block of Cypress Avenue, 9:42 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 25
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 11900 block of Vista Avenue, midnight.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13100 block of Bay Meadow Court, midnight.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 5600 block of Daniels Street, 12:16 a.m.
Assault, 5800 block of Riverside Drive, 6 p.m.
Shoplifting, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 7:28 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5200 block of Francis Avenue, 7:36 p.m.
Disorderly conduct, 4500 block of Philadelphia Street, 8:21 p.m.
Burglary, 13000 block of Euclid Avenue, 8:47 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 26
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 16300 block of Meadowhouse Avenue, 1 a.m.
Vandalism, 13100 block of Fourth Street, 1:41 a.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 14200 block of Central Avenue, 7:30 a.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 7:45 a.m.
Assault, 12900 block of Ramona Avenue, 11:22 a.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 11:23 a.m.
Assault, 6700 block of Kimball Avenue, 12:27 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 12800 block of Telephone Avenue, 3:38 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 6200 block of Grant Street, 4 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5900 block of Riverside Drive, 5:31 p.m.
Robbery, 5600 block of Riverside Drive, 6:02 p.m.
Obstruction of a police officer, 13100 block of Yorba Avenue, 9:11 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 9:33 p.m.
Vandalism, 16300 block of East Preserve Loop, 11:12 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 14100 block of Central Avenue, 11:49 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 27
Assault, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 3:48 a.m.
Obstruction of a police officer, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 11:25 a.m.
Harassment, 5600 block of Riverside Drive, 12:35 p.m.
Mail theft, 5500 block of Phillips Boulevard, 1:48 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 5 p.m.
Theft, 16300 block of East Preserve Loop, 5:27 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 3200 block of Walnut Avenue, 6:07 p.m.
Assault, 4600 block of Appaloosa Street, 9:32 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 28
Possession of a controlled substance, 3700 block of Grand Avenue, 12:33 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 8400 block of Merrill Avenue, 2:50 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12800 block of Central Avenue, 4:38 p.m.
False impersonation, Euclid and Schaefer avenues, 6:02 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12200 block of Mills Avenue, 6:10 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 4600 block of Francis Avenue, 8:15 p.m.
Burglary, 6500 block of Youngstown Street, 9:55 p.m.
Felon in possession of a firearm, 6500 block of Youngstown Street, 10:47 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 29
Burglary, 15800 block of Mountain Avenue, 9 a.m.
Identity theft, 6700 block of Piedmont Street, 10:08 a.m.
Burglary, 6300 block of Prescott Court, 10:54 a.m.
Driving under the influence, 5600 block of Philadelphia Street, 5:28 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 9:26 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 30
Possession of a controlled substance, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 3:23 a.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Tuesday, Nov. 23
Theft, 4700 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 8:57 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 3500 block of Valle Vista Drive, 10:05 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15800 block of Old Hickory Lane, 10:50 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, Chino Hills Parkway and Pipeline Avenue, 9:24 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 24
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 3:08 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 14000 block of City Center Drive, 4:53 p.m.
Driving under the influence, Chino Hills Parkway and Pipeline Avenue, 6:34 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 25
Stolen vehicle, 2400 block of Ridgeview Drive, 8:43 a.m.
Friday, Nov. 26
Drunk in public, 3200 block of Chino Avenue, 12:52 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15400 block of Ethel Street, 6:09 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 2900 block of Steeple Chase Drive, 6:33 a.m.
Theft, 13600 block of Nimes Court, 10:27 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12900 block of Peyton Drive, 3:05 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 4100 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 3:43 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Pipeline Avenue and Country Club Drive, 10:20 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 27
Driving under the influence, Chino Hills Parkway and Rolling Ridge Drive, 1:10 a.m.
Driving under the influence, 12900 block of Peyton Drive, 1:45 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, 13000 block of Peyton Drive, 2:37 a.m.
Theft, 3500 block of Bayberry Drive, 6 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 3200 block of Chino Avenue, 9:22 a.m.
Stolen license plate, 1700 block of Big Oak Avenue, 1:39 p.m.
Burglary, 15700 block of Altamira Drive, 3:18 p.m.
Attempted burglary of a motor vehicle, 13100 block of Peyton Drive, 5:34 p.m.
Burglary, 1500 block of Rancho Hills Drive, 7:11 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 28
Bicycle theft, 4100 block of Village Drive, 9:32 a.m.
Vandalism, 4500 block of Torrey Pines Drive, 10:41 a.m.
Fraud, 15500 block of Quiet Oak Drive, 12:17 p.m.
Stolen license plate, 14500 block of Clearbrook Drive, 1:15 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 1400 block of Rancho Hills Drive, 4:06 p.m.
Theft, 16400 block of Swiftwing Court, 4:24 p.m.
Burglary, 15900 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 7:18 p.m.
Possession of narcotics, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 9:21 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 29
Shoplifting, 4700 block of Titian Court, 8:32 a.m.
Burglary, 3000 block of Steeple Chase Drive, 10:30 a.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 30
Theft, 2400 block of Ridgeview Drive, 8:20 a.m.
Bicycle theft, 4700 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 9:03 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 9:50 a.m.
Theft, 13100 block of Peyton Drive, 7:07 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13100 block of Peyton Drive, 7:25 p.m.
Assault, 3400 block of Valle Vista Drive, 10:49 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 1
Burglary, 5400 block of Pine Avenue, 6:27 a.m.
Vandalism, 3500 block of Grand Avenue, 8:58 a.m.
Disturbing the peace, 4300 block of Golden Glen Drive, 12:59 p.m.
Fraud, 15500 block of Ethel Street, 1:49 p.m.
Burglary, 13100 block of Rimrock Avenue, 4:24 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.