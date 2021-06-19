Chino Police Department
Wednesday, June 9
Possession of a controlled substance, 12100 block of Telephone Avenue, midnight.
Vandalism, 12900 block of Central Avenue, 12:36 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5200 block of Francis Avenue, 2:12 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, 7100 block of Pine Avenue, 4:35 a.m.
Obstruction of a police officer, Walnut and Ramona avenues, 7:07 a.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, noon.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12800 block of Mountain Avenue, 12:53 p.m.
Mail theft, 4500 block of Danito Court, 3:44 p.m.
Theft, Hellman Avenue and Market Street, 6:30 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 7:19 p.m.
Robbery, 6900 block of Schaefer Avenue, 7:40 p.m.
Burglary, 13000 block of Third Street, 10 p.m.
Thursday, June 10
Harassment, 5400 block of Guardian Way, 9:30 a.m.
Burglary, 6400 block of Sherman Street, 9:30 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 11500 block of Santa Anita Avenue, 4:16 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 8700 block of Bridle Path Street, 6:30 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 7:54 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12100 block of Ramona Avenue, 10 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 13000 block of Central Avenue, 11:39 p.m.
Friday, June 11
Stolen vehicle, Satterfield Way and Eucalyptus Avenue, midnight.
Driving under the influence, 4900 block of Chino Avenue, 2:41 a.m.
Driving under the influence, 13600 block of Magnolia Avenue, 3:15 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 14500 block of Ramona Avenue, 9:15 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5600 block of Locust Street, 10:36 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12900 block of Fifth Street, noon.
Driving under the influence, 9100 block of Remington Avenue, 5:23 p.m.
Vandalism, 11800 block of Central Avenue, 5:30 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13900 block of Pipeline Avenue, 5:30 p.m.
Assault, 12500 block of 17th Street, 10:08 p.m.
Assault, 7500 block of Desert Holly Street, 10:25 p.m.
Saturday, June 12
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 6200 block of Hamilton Court, 12:01 a.m.
Giving false identification to a police officer, 14400 block of Central Avenue, 3:07 a.m.
Assault, 13100 block of Ninth Street, 5:17 a.m.
Burglary, 14000 block of Laurelwood Place, 6 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, 5400 block of Riverside Drive, 7:19 a.m.
Obstruction of a police officer, 5000 block of Hancock Street, 10:16 a.m.
Theft, 12900 block of Ramona Avenue, 10:22 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12200 block of Pipeline Avenue, 11:40 a.m.
Nuisance on private property, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 11:41 a.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 2:21 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 3:17 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 13200 block of Central Avenue, 3:24 p.m.
Obstruction of a police officer, 13000 block of Third Street, 4:19 p.m.
Assault, 12700 block of Third Street, 7:42 p.m.
Assault, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 9:20 p.m.
Robbery, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 9:22 p.m.
Vandalism, 12900 block of 10th Street, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 13
Stolen vehicle, 13100 block of 19th Street, 12:10 a.m.
Burglary, 13200 block of Murano Avenue, 2 a.m.
Assault, 7500 block of Desert Holly Street, 3:01 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 3:28 a.m.
Tampering with a vehicle, 7800 block of Holland Park Court, 5:29 a.m.
Nuisance of private property, 12700 block of Yorba Avenue, 5:50 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 13700 block of Ramona Avenue, 9:55 a.m.
Assault, 6000 block of Schaefer Avenue, 11:37 a.m.
Assault, 6100 block of Salem Street, 4:20 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 3700 block of Calaveras Court, 8:01 p.m.
Monday, June 14
Assault, 5900 block of Edison Avenue, 12:06 a.m.
Driving under the influence, 12600 block of Central Avenue, 1:01 a.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 12300 block of Central Avenue, 2:42 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 13000 block of 13th Street, 2:49 a.m.
Assault, 14200 block of Whitebark Avenue, noon.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 2:34 p.m.
Burglary, 13000 block of Central Avenue, 6 p.m.
Shoplifting, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 6:04 p.m.
Carrying a concealed dagger, 13000 block of Seventh Street, 7:56 p.m.
Tuesday, June 15
Assault, 5400 block of Union Court, 1:18 a.m.
Unlawful vehicle registration, 14600 block of Ramona Avenue, 7:28 a.m.
Burglary, 4500 block of Schaefer Avenue, 12:03 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 8:30 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5300 block of Mariner Lane, 10:01 p.m.
Wednesday, June 16
Possession of a controlled substance, 7800 block of Pine Avenue, 1:25 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12700 block of Ross Avenue, 5:09 a.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, June 9
Fraud, 1000 block of Francis Avenue (county area), 11:12 a.m.
Under the influence, 3500 block of Autumn Avenue, 11:16 p.m.
Thursday, June 10
Possession of narcotics, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 7:31 a.m.
Negligent discharge of a firearm, 3600 block of Oak Haven Lane, 9:36 a.m.
Shoplifting, 3600 block of Grand Avenue, 2:25 p.m.
Theft, 14900 block of Frost Avenue, 3:46 p.m.
Friday, June 11
Stolen vehicle, 3200 block of Wembley Avenue, 2:42 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 4500 block of Fairway Boulevard, 5:03 a.m.
Burglary, 13900 block of Ravenwood Drive, 10:26 p.m.
Saturday, June 12
Assault, Soquel Canyon Parkway and Pomona Rincon Road, 9:15 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 11:59 a.m.
Driving under the influence, 15000 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 11:53 p.m.
Sunday, June 13
Possession of narcotics, 15200 block of Rolling Ridge Drive, 6:48 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 14900 block of Frost Avenue, 11:32 a.m.
Monday, June 14
Stolen vehicle, 14800 block of Hazelwood Drive, 6:56 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 2400 block of Ridgeview Drive, 11:36 a.m.
Fraud, 2800 block of Bedford Lane, 1:11 p.m.
Stolen license plate, 1100 block of Village Drive, 2:50 p.m.
Welfare fraud, 17300 block of Jessica Lane, 2:54 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 4100 block of Village Drive, 2:56 p.m.
Burglary, 4000 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 7:44 p.m.
Tuesday, June 15
Vandalism, Chino Hills Parkway (no block number given), 8:32 a.m.
Burglary, 15500 block of Lane, 8:05 p.m.
Wednesday, June 16
Possession of narcotics, 15300 block of Monterey Avenue, 1:41 a.m.
Fraud, 2900 block of Venezia Terrace, 8:57 a.m.
Fraud, 15000 block of Ashwood Lane, 9:09 a.m.
Carrying a concealed firearm, 15300 block of Monterey Avenue, 11:31 a.m.
Vandalism, 16300 block of Fairfield Ranch Road, 1:45 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 3700 block of Bayberry Drive, 10:32 p.m.
