Chino Police Department
Wednesday, July 29
Stolen vehicle, 5200 block of Francis Avenue, 5:43 a.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 6700 block of Kimball Avenue, 7 a.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 15600 block of Euclid Avenue, 12:50 p.m.
Burglary, 14300 block of Ramona Avenue, 1:03 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5100 block of Philadelphia Street, 1:26 p.m.
Assault, 5300 block of G Street, 1:39 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 4500 block of Philadelphia Street, 2 p.m.
Disorderly conduct, 13200 block of Central Avenue, 4:31 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 6800 block of Buckeye Street, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 30
Disorderly conduct, 6700 block of Kimball Avenue, 12:15 a.m.
Burglary, 5600 block of Schaefer Avenue, 12:40 a.m.
Burglary, 4900 block of Lincoln Avenue, 6:38 a.m.
Shoplifting, 5700 block of Riverside Drive, 7:35 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 6600 block of Angelina Court, 11:52 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 6600 block of Angelina Court, 12:57 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 3:01 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 3:32 p.m.
Assault on a police officer, officer involved shooting, 12400 block of Tenth Street, 3:43 p.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 5300 block of Riverside Drive, 5:51 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 16300 block of Chino Corona Road, 6:36 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 8:04 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 14300 block of Ramona Avenue, 9 p.m.
Friday, July 31
Vandalism, 13400 block of Roswell Avenue, midnight.
Assault, 5300 block of G Street, 1:30 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 5600 block of Juniper Street, 4:17 p.m.
Theft, 6900 block of Schaefer Avenue, 6 p.m.
Vandalism, 13400 block of Pipeline Avenue, 6:30 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 6:37 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 7:30 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 11th and B streets, 7:40 p.m.
Possession of narcotics, 4600 block of Riverside Drive, 8:30 p.m.
Vandalism, 5600 block of Riverside Drive, 9:31 p.m.
False impersonation, 5000 block of Philadelphia Street, 10:01 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 10:35 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 1
Fraud, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 4:10 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 4700 block of Independence Street, 5:45 a.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 13800 block of Magnolia Avenue, 7 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Eucalyptus and Monte Vista avenues, 10:07 a.m.
Vandalism, 5900 block of C Street, 1 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 2 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 2:27 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 12400 block of Loraine Avenue, 2:32 p.m.
Vandalism, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 2:58 p.m.
Mail theft, 13300 block of Noble Place, 6:20 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 2
Theft, 14300 block of Ramona Avenue, midnight.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12700 block of Central Avenue, 3:45 a.m.
Assault, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 7:41 a.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 3:13 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 5:17 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 4600 block of Revere Court, 6 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4600 block of Oceanside Drive, 6 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 12200 block of Alexandria Place, 7 p.m.
Threaten a crime with intent to terrorize, 13000 block of Ninth Street, 11:30 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 3
Possession of drug materials, 6500 block of Kimball Avenue, 12:47 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 6700 block of Kimball Avenue, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 4
Stolen vehicle, 12300 block of Central Avenue, 12:31 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 7300 block of Pine Avenue, 10:50 a.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 5
Burglary, 4900 block of Lincoln Avenue, 3:36 p.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, July 29
Theft, 2300 block of Vista Moora Avenue, 8:23 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 8:45 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13100 block of Peyton Drive, 5:15 p.m.
Theft, 3300 block of Grand Avenue, 6:02 p.m.
Friday, July 31
Identity theft, 14600 block of Hiddenspring Circle, 9:01 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 2800 block of Whispering Oak Court, 11:40 a.m.
Theft, 16300 block of Butterfield Ranch Road, 4:08 p.m.
Shoplifting, 2400 block of Cottonwood Trail, 7:16 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 1
Possession of a controlled substance, 4200 block of Sierra Vista Drive, 11:46 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 1800 block of Carbon Canyon Road, 12:44 p.m.
Assault, 3800 block of Francis Avenue, 3:11 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 2
Possession of a controlled substance, 14600 block of Peyton Drive, 1:32 a.m.
Disturbing the peace, 4300 block of Lugo Avenue, 9:11 a.m.
Stolen license plate, 16400 block of Misty Hill Drive, 11:12 a.m.
Monday, Aug. 3
Burglary, 15900 block of Los Serranos Country Club Drive, 3:44 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, 15200 block of Oakwood Lane, 12:53 p.m.
Drunk in public, 15800 block of High Knoll Drive, 10:48 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 4
Possession of a controlled substance, Pipeline Avenue and Chino Hills Parkway, 12:41 a.m.
Identity theft, 15100 block of Monterey Avenue, 10:07 a.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 5
Under the influence, 13400 block of Parkview Terrace, 1:06 a.m.
Driving under the influence, 5700 block of Stanfield Court, 2:20 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 8:52 a.m.
Theft, 16000 block of Butterfield Ranch Road, 10:13 a.m.
Burglary, 16100 block of Talbot Court, 1:31 p.m.
Burglary, 3600 block of Grand Avenue, 2:03 p.m.
Theft, 15400 block of Roan Oak Way, 8:35 p.m.
