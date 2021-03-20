Chino man killed in crash
A 30-year-old Chino man died March 12 in an early-morning, single-car crash in Rialto, according to the Rialto Police Department.
Speed likely played a factor in the 5:34 a.m. crash on Riverside Avenue, south of Alder Street, police said.
Tangi Holani was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics with the Rialto Fire Department.
Rialto police received several calls of a traffic collision, and a man lying on the shoulder of Riverside Avenue, police said. “Investigators determined Mr. Holani was driving southbound in the No. 2 lane of Riverside Avenue from Alder Avenue in a silver Chrysler PT Cruiser,” police said in a statement. “Witnesses stated that Mr. Holani was traveling at a high rate of speed and transitioned into the No. 1 lane in an attempt to pass a black Toyota Camry.”
Mr. Holani’s car swerved to the right, jumped a curb and struck a block wall and tree. He was ejected from the vehicle and landed in the northbound lanes of traffic, police said. No other injuries were reported.
Assault suspect arrested
Chino Hills police jailed a 24-year-old woman last Saturday afternoon on suspicion of chasing a family member with a knife and choking a neighbor.
Casandra Pastora, a Chino Hills resident, was booked on $100,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on charges of battery and assault with a deadly weapon, according to San Bernardino County jail records.
Deputies went to a home in the 5400 block of Whistler Court at 12:28 p.m. on a report of an altercation, Sgt. Narcie Sousa said.
“(The suspect) was involved with a verbal confrontation with a family member and armed herself with a knife,” Sgt. Sousa said. “(The suspect) chased the family around the property before she went to a neighbor’s residence.”
At that time, the suspect assaulted and choked the neighbor, the sergeant said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.