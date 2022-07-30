Chino Police Department
Wednesday, July 20
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13000 block of Falcon Place, 3:27 a.m.
Burglary, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 3:44 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 5700 block of Riverside Drive, 4:15 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 5000 block of G Street, 6:40 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 11:43 a.m.
Altering an imitation firearm to look like a firearm, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 1:26 p.m.
Mail theft, 5900 block of Notre Dame Avenue, 2:58 p.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 13000 block of Falcon Place, 4:08 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 4400 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 10:23 p.m.
Thursday, July 21
Possession of drug materials, 12200 block of Mountain Avenue, 2:37 a.m.
Shoplifting, 12800 block of Central Avenue, 3:50 a.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 3700 block of Grand Avenue, 7:20 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4700 block of Riverside Drive, 3:23 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 6:12 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 6:18 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 5800 block of College Park Street, 6:57 p.m.
Vandalism, Euclid Avenue and Riverside Drive, 7 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 7:30 p.m.
Shoplifting, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 10:50 p.m.
Friday, July 22
Driving under the influence of alcohol, 8300 block of East Preserve Loop, 12:21 a.m.
Theft, 5700 block of Soestern Court, 1:15 a.m.
Driving under the influence of alcohol, 12200 block of Ramona Avenue, 5:40 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 11:08 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13400 block of Preciado Avenue, 1 p.m.
Disorderly conduct, 12300 block of Mountain Avenue, 5:58 p.m.
Assault, 13100 block of Fourth Street, 9:19 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 9:55 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 13100 block of D Street, 11:28 p.m.
Saturday, July 23
Vandalism, 6100 block of Notre Dame Avenue, midnight.
Driving under the influence of alcohol, 15000 block of La Palma Drive, 12:15 a.m.
Driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, 13400 block of Ramona Avenue, 2:24 a.m.
Vandalism, 13100 block of Mountain Avenue, 4:27 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12900 block of 10th Street, 9:07 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 6200 block of Anita Street, 9:58 a.m.
Assault, 6700 block of Lunt Street, 10:08 a.m.
Shoplifting, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 12:24 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 12:56 p.m.
Theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 5:08 p.m.
Possession of a drug materials, 12200 block of Mountain Avenue, 5:23 p.m.
Will discharge of a firearm in a gross negligent matter, 7900 block of Gulfstream Street, 7:30 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance for sale, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 7:31 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12300 block of Central Avenue, 7:51 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 8:11 p.m.
Sunday, July 24
Stolen vehicle, 11800 block of Central Avenue, midnight.
Driving under the influence of alcohol, 4500 block of Edison Avenue, 2:32 a.m.
Theft, 4500 block of Riverside Drive, 10 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 11:32 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5000 block of C Street, 12:01 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 12:56 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, C and Seventh streets, 5:14 p.m.
Assault, 13100 block of Second Street, 6:07 p.m.
Shoplifting, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 6:45 p.m.
Monday, July 25
Theft, 12700 block of Magnolia Avenue, midnight.
Stolen vehicle, 11800 block of Central Avenue, 12:03 a.m.
Driving under the influence of alcohol, 14400 block of Fern Avenue, 2:28 a.m.
Identity theft, 4300 block of Corporate Center Avenue, 6:10 a.m.
Robbery, Walnut and Norton avenues, 8:43 a.m. (see story on this page).
Giving false identification to a police officer, 12800 block of Mountain Avenue, 10:22 a.m.
Burglary, 5500 block of Schaefer Avenue, 10:25 a.m.
Vandalism, 6600 block of Schaefer Avenue, 10:31 a.m.
Driving under the influence of a drug, B and Sixth streets, 12:07 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 12300 block of East End Avenue, 8:12 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 9:10 p.m.
Burglary, 4500 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, 11:46 p.m.
Tuesday, July 26
Theft, 12700 block of Magnolia Avenue, 7:11 a.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 8400 block of Branches Lanes, 8:30 a.m.
Assault, 13400 block of Mountain Avenue, 1:17 p.m.
Wednesday, July 27
Burglary, 7500 block of Desert Holly Street, 3:06 p.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, July 20
Identity theft, 15900 block of Ranch House Road, 1:26 p.m.
Carrying a concealed firearm, 15400 block of Country Club Drive, 6:28 p.m.
Thursday, July 21
Stolen vehicle, 16000 block of Butterfield Ranch Road, 1:32 p.m.
Carrying a concealed firearm, Carbon Canyon Road and Canon Lane, 3:52 p.m.
Friday, July 22
Driving under the influence, Grand Avenue and Pacific Vista, 1:05 a.m.
Burglary, 3300 block of Grand Avenue, 2:43 a.m.
Burglary, 15900 block of Los Serranos Country Club Drive, 3:30 a.m.
Theft, 16300 block of Butterfield Ranch Road, 10:08 a.m.
Saturday, July 23
Driving under the influence of alcohol, Ramona Avenue and Chino Hills Parkway, 12:42 a.m.
Driving under the influence of alcohol, Peyton Drive and Grand Avenue, 5:57 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13000 block of Peyton Drive, 7:49 p.m.
Sunday, July 24
Burglary, 2000 block of Scenic Ridge Drive, 7:55 p.m.
Monday, July 25
Possession of narcotics, 13000 block of Peyton Drive, 12:19 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, Peyton Drive and Beverly Glen Road, 12:20 a.m.
Assault, 15000 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 2:36 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 2800 block of Bedford Lane, 8:55 a.m.
Trespassing, 4000 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 11 a.m.
Fraud, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 2:25 p.m.
Disturbing the peace, 15900 block of Avenal Court, 7:11 p.m.
Tuesday, July 26
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 3100 block of Chino Avenue, 1:24 a.m.
Burglary, 4100 block of Village Drive, 2:49 a.m.
Vandalism, 17800 block of Cassidy Place, 8:05 a.m.
Under the influence, 15400 block of Fairfield Ranch Road, 1:38 p.m.
Wednesday, July 27
Under the influence, 15400 block of Fairfield Ranch Road, 1:38 p.m.
Theft, 3700 block of Madras Drive, 6:16 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 3600 block of Grand Avenue, 12:11 p.m.
Trespassing, 1700 block of Walnut Creek Drive, 2:08 p.m.
