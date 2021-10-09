Chino Police Department
Wednesday, Sept. 29
Possession of a controlled substance, 12000 block of Pipeline Avenue, 12:09 a.m.
Burglary, 13600 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 2:53 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 5000 block of G Street, 5:47 a.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 6500 block of Hamilton Street, 7:30 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 15100 block of Sierra Bonita Lane, 8:11 a.m.
Identity theft, 6500 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, 8:37 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 8600 block of Quiet Woods Street, 8:52 a.m.
Unlawful vehicle registration or license plates, 12300 block of Russell Avenue, 9:57 a.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 7200 block of Kimball Avenue, 11:28 a.m.
Assault, 8000 block of Spencer Street, 2:55 p.m.
Assault, 4500 block of Schaefer Avenue, 4:06 p.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 13400 block of Central Avenue, 4:19 p.m.
Indecent exposure, 8100 block of West Preserve Loop, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 30
Assault, 13200 block of Bay Meadow Avenue, midnight.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 6000 block of Grace Street, midnight.
Driving under the influence, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 2:48 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 3:45 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 3300 block of Chino Avenue, 4:20 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 3300 block of Chino Avenue, 5 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 6000 block of Schaefer Avenue, 6:41 a.m.
Possession of a weapon at a school, 5400 block of Park Place, 8:12 a.m.
Assault, 13100 block of Mountain Avenue, 9:59 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, 13400 block of Pipeline Avenue, 11:09 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12700 block of Third Street, 1:06 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 4600 block of Schaefer Avenue, 2:30 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13500 block of Benson Avenue, 3:15 p.m.
Theft, 13400 block of Pipeline Avenue, 6:03 p.m.
Shoplifting, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 6:03 p.m.
Violation of civil rights by force or threat of force, 12900 block of Mountain Avenue, 9:53 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 1
Burglary, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, midnight.
Shoplifting, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 1:50 a.m.
Shoplifting, 12200 block of Colony Avenue, 3:51 a.m.
Driving under the influence of drugs, Ramona Avenue and Victoria Street, 4:47 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12600 block of Colony Street, 10:25 a.m.
Assault, 6600 block of Joy Court, 2:42 p.m.
Theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 4:59 p.m.
Assault, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 5:14 p.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 5400 block of Riverside Drive, 5:15 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 13200 block of Central Avenue, 5:51 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 16000 block of Fern Avenue, 6:30 p.m.
Assault, 5100 block of Union Street, 8 p.m.
Shoplifting, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 8:33 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12500 block of 17th Street, 9:38 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance for sale, 12500 block of 17th Street, 9:39 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13100 block of Yorba Avenue, 11 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 2
Possession of a controlled substance, Philadelphia Street and Monte Vista Avenue, 3:50 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 7200 block of Kimball Avenue, 1:06 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 1:30 p.m.
Mail theft, 6700 block of Jasmine Court, 2:12 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 4:25 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5000 block of Riverside Drive, 8:01 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, Ramona Avenue and Riverside Drive, 8:39 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 13200 block of Benson Avenue, 9 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 10:46 p.m.
Assault, 12900 block of Robin Lane, 10:56 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 3
Theft from motor vehicles, 7200 block of Kimball Avenue, midnight.
Driving under the influence, 7000 block of Riverside Drive, 12:51 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 4700 block of Gettysburg Avenue, 1:24 a.m.
Assault, 5100 block of Union Street, 4 a.m.
Assault, 5600 block of Riverside Drive, 8:20 a.m.
Burglary, 5200 block of Francis Avenue, 2:55 p.m.
Assault, 12100 block of Ramona Avenue, 3:04 p.m.
Assault on a peace officer, 5200 block of Francis Avenue, 3:24 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 4500 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, 4:35 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 5:45 p.m.
Shoplifting, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 6:16 p.m.
Shoplifting, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 10:40 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 4
Theft, 12900 block of Fern Avenue, 10:10 a.m.
Theft, 5000 block of Walnut Avenue, 12:21 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 7:15 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 7:53 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 5
Stolen vehicle, 5900 block of Notre Dame Avenue, 4:18 a.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 1:14 p.m.
Theft, 13000 block of Seventh Street, 4:30 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 5000 block of Independence Street, 6:20 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 6:53 p.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, Sept. 29
Possession of a controlled substance, 3300 block of Tact Court, 5:40 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 3700 block of Valle Vista Drive, 7:23 a.m.
Theft, 15700 block of Chantilly Street, 9:42 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 2:37 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 30
Stolen license plate, 14200 block of Peyton Drive, 8:48 a.m.
Burglary, 4900 block of Los Serranos Road, 8:51 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 4900 block of Torrey Pines Drive, 8:53 a.m.
Disturbing the peace, 3000 block of Oakview Lane, 9:13 a.m.
Vandalism, 11300 block of Hartford Lane, 9:23 a.m.
Identity theft, 14600 block of Moon Crest Lane, 2:41 p.m.
Driving under the influence, Ramona Avenue and Mesa Boulevard, 10:08 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 1
Possession of narcotics, 12900 block of Peyton Drive, 8:42 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15100 block of Fairfield Ranch Road, 12:46 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15100 block of Fairfield Ranch Road, 5:06 p.m.
Driving under the influence, Carbon Canyon and Old Carbon Canyon roads, 6:26 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 2
Stolen vehicle, Sonrisa Drive and Green Tree Court, 10:43 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 3200 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, 2:14 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 2600 block of Eagle Crest Road, 5:30 p.m.
Driving under the influence, Village Center Drive and Grand Avenue, 7 p.m.
Identity theft, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 7:52 p.m.
Driving under the influence of drugs, Carbon Canyon Road and Azurite Drive, 8:17 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 3
Driving under the influence, Galloping Hills Road and Eucalyptus Avenue, 2:48 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15100 block of Fairfield Ranch Road, 12:20 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4700 block of Sapphire Road, 4:51 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, Beverly Glen Road and Peyton Drive, 10:33 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 4
Driving under the influence, 4700 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 6:27 a.m.
Burglary, 2900 block of Chino Avenue, 10:24 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 15000 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 10:50 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Pipeline Avenue and Chino Hills Parkway, 11:06 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 5
Burglary, 5700 block of Pine Avenue, 2:07 a.m.
Burglary, 14000 block of Rainsgate Lane, 7:21 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 1600 block of Mill Stream Drive, 7:52 a.m.
