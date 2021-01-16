Chino Police Department
Wednesday, Jan. 6
Theft, 12700 block of Central Avenue, midnight.
Vandalism, Mountain and Kimball avenues, 12:38 a.m.
Disorderly conduct, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 2:19 a.m.
Burglary, 5800 block of Riverside Drive, 3:20 a.m.
Vandalism, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 3:40 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12900 block of Fifth Street, 10 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 14400 block of Yorba Avenue, 12:30 p.m.
Theft, 13900 block of Ramona Avenue, 3:12 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 13800 block of San Antonio Avenue, 3:30 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, 3:56 p.m.
Theft, 4500 block of Carter Court, 4 p.m.
Identity theft, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 5:18 p.m.
Mail theft, 14500 block of Longwood Avenue, 7:50 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 7
Shoplifting, 5600 block of Riverside Drive, 9:45 a.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 13200 block of Central Avenue, 10:08 a.m.
Bicycle theft, 13100 block of 11th Street, 11:23 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 14500 block of Ramona Avenue, 11:35 a.m.
Theft, 13700 block of Roswell Avenue, 11:45 a.m.
Assault, 5300 block of G Street, 3:55 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 5100 block of Revere Street, 4:26 p.m.
Assault, 6800 block of Piedmont Street, 4:28 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 6:18 p.m.
Identity theft, 3300 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 6:30 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 8:12 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 14800 block of Central Avenue, 8:58 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 8
Possession of a controlled substance, 12300 block of Mountain Avenue, 12:06 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13800 block of Norton Avenue, 7:45 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13200 block of Ninth Street, 7:45 a.m.
Burglary, 12900 block of Seventh Street, 8:52 a.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 13000 block of Oaks Avenue, 1:30 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 2:09 p.m.
Mail theft, 13000 block of Melon Avenue, 3 p.m.
Theft, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 4:20 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicles, 13500 block of Daisy Lane, 5 p.m.
Assault, 13600 block of Third Street, 6:23 p.m.
Fraudulent use of a scanning device, 12700 block of Central Avenue, 8:13 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 11:22 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 9
Burglary, 5200 block of Riverside Drive, 4:41 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12100 block of Ramona Avenue, 4:45 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 11600 block of Central Avenue, 4:58 a.m.
Theft, 13100 block of Yorba Avenue, 5:43 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 11900 block of Central Avenue, 9:44 a.m.
Lost property, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 1 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 16000 block of Mountain Avenue, 4 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 4400 block of Riverside Drive, 5:37 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance for sale, Second and D streets, 7:29 p.m.
Burglary, 6900 block of Buckeye Street, 10:22 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 10
Stolen vehicle, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 1:58 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 2:59 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 3:55 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 3700 block of Maxon Lane, 4 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 5:12 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 5:39 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12100 block of Crystal Avenue, 7:21 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 11
Shoplifting, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 1:44 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 14000 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 4:52 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 4700 bock of Gettysburg Avenue, 7 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 5600 block of Riverside Drive, 9:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 12
Possession of drug materials, 12300 block of Central Avenue, 12:38 a.m.
Burglary, 13700 block of Roswell Avenue, 2:30 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Mountain Avenue and Riverside Drive, 2:34 a.m.
Vandalism, 13000 block of Central Avenue, 9:30 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 14400 block of Haverford Avenue, 10:22 a.m.
Obtain money by false pretenses, 11600 block of Vernon Avenue, 11 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 3700 block of Philadelphia Street, 1:53 p.m.
Assault, 4000 block of Carroll Court, 4:03 p.m.
Identity theft, 4300 block of Marigold Drive, 5:56 p.m.
Stolen vehicle 6800 block of Laurel Court, 6 p.m.
Assault, 5300 block of G Street, 6:07 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 7:41 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 13
Possession of a controlled substance for sale, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, 12:46 a.m.
Shoplifting, 4700 block of Riverside Drive, 5:31 p.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, Jan. 6
Burglary, 3500 block of Terrace Drive, 12:06 a.m.
Under the influence, 16300 block of Fairfield Ranch Road, 7:40 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 7:58 a.m.
Robbery, Slate Drive and Butterfield Ranch Road, 1:20 p.m.
Burglary, 15600 block of Del Monte Avenue, 4:44 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 7
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 14900 block of Frost Avenue, 9:30 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 3500 block of Grand Avenue, 1:42 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 8
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13900 block of Monteverde Drive, 10:28 a.m.
Theft, 13100 block of Peyton Drive, 11:14 a.m.
Identity theft, 5400 block of Pine Avenue, 11:29 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13600 block of Palmetto Place, 11:37 a.m.
Identity theft, 15500 block of Avery Street, 1:42 p.m.
Assault, 13400 block of Peyton Drive, 2:08 p.m.
Vandalism, 4100 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 2:25 p.m.
Stolen license plate, 14600 block of Bluebell Drive, 4:50 p.m.
Burglary, 2700 block of Eagle Crest Road, 6:40 p.m.
Burglary, 2800 block of Versante Terrace, 9:43 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 9
Possession of a controlled substance, Peyton Drive and Grand Avenue, 1:21 p.m.
Under the influence, 3000 block of Oaktrail Road, 1:25 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 1600 block of Falling Star Lane, 5:14 p.m.
Arson, 3100 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 5:38 p.m.
Possession of narcotics, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 8:41 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 10
Burglary, 4100 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 5:40 a.m.
Under the influence, Chino Hills Parkway and Grand Avenue, 12:53 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 11
Possession of narcotics, Los Serranos Country Club Drive and Soquel Canyon Parkway, 7:21 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 12
Burglary from a motor vehicle, Twin Knolls Drive and Butterfield Ranch Road, 11:52 a.m.
Assault, 5900 block of Meadowood Court, 12:21 p.m.
Theft, 13200 block of Peyton Drive, 1:59 p.m.
Theft, 14700 block of Cork Drive, 3:33 p.m.
Shoplifting, 13100 block of Peyton Drive, 4:07 p.m.
Burglary, 16300 block of Butterfield Ranch Road, 4:25 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 16100 block of Vermeer Drive, 6:02 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 6000 block of Ridgegate Drive, 8:06 p.m.
Carrying a concealed firearm, 15800 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 8:47 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 13
Vandalism, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 5:10 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 16300 block of Butterfield Ranch Road, 7:44 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 16700 block of Carob Avenue, 1:38 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 15800 block of Sprig Street, 2:03 p.m.
Burglary, 15100 block of Calle Verano, 5:05 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.