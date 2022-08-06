Missing Chino Hills man found
A 91-year-old Chino Hills man reported missing Wednesday after leaving his son’s home in Huntington Beach earlier that day was found Thursday in Westminster.
Chino Hills police said Glenn Rogers left his son’s home in the 200 block of Elmira Avenue in Huntington Beach around 2 p.m. in a dark gray 2019 Honda CRV.
“Glenn was diagnosed with dementia and Parkinson’s Disease and should not have been operating a motor vehicle,” the detective said. “Glenn takes medication for high blood pressure and has several other unknown medical issues.”
Family members reported that Mr. Rogers was driving to his Chino Hills home, but when they checked his residence, he was not there, Detective Vicente Quiroz said.
The family then contacted Chino Hills Police.
Detective Quiroz said Mr. Rogers’ car was last seen at 3:37 p.m. at the intersection of Beach Boulevard and Orange Avenue in Anaheim. Mr. Rogers was reunited with his family, police said.
Two people were arrested and 61 drivers cited at a Chino Police Department DUI checkpoint July 29 in the 11900 block of Central Avenue in Chino.
The checkpoint was held from 6:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., police reported.
Chino police arrested the two drivers on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Citations written were for unlicensed drivers or driving on a suspended or revoked license.
More than 1,900 drivers were screened, police said.
Another DUI checkpoint will take place Friday, Aug. 19.
Locations of checkpoints are not announced in advance.
Funding for the checkpoints comes from a grant by the California Office of Traffic Safety and the National Highway Transportation Safety Authority.
