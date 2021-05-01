(Editor’s note: Several Chino Police Department crime reports were not available because of a continued technical glitch in its system.)
Chino Police Department
Thursday, April 22
Stolen vehicle, 12400 block of Yorba Avenue, 11:33 a.m.
Friday, April 23
Stolen vehicle, 5000 block of Buchanan Street, 4 p.m.
Saturday, April 24
Burglary, 5100 block of Edison Avenue, 1:32 a.m.
Burglary, 12800 block of 10th Street, 7 p.m.
Burglary, 14600 block of Excelsior Avenue, 11:39 p.m.
Sunday, April 25
False imprisonment, 15700 block of Agave Avenue, 10:45 a.m.
Burglary, 12700 block of Conifer Avenue, 7 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 6700 block of Piedmont Street, 9 p.m.
Burglary, 3200 block of Riverside Drive, 11:49 p.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, April 21
Driving under the influence, Fairfield Ranch Road and Central Avenue, 11:34 p.m.
Thursday, April 22
Possession of narcotics, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 9:07 a.m.
Stolen license plate, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway in Chino Hills, 1:27 p.m.
Identity theft, 5600 block of Andover Way, 2:36 p.m.
Theft, 3600 block of Grand Avenue, 4:49 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, April 23
Shoplifting, Central Avenue and Fairfield Ranch Road, midnight.
Possession of a controlled substance, 3000 block of Chino Avenue, 3:49 p.m.
Alcohol sales to a minor, 3300 block of Grand Avenue, 4 p.m.
Alcohol sales to a minor, 13100 block of Peyton Drive, 4:38 p.m.
Alcohol sales to a minor, 2900 block of Chino Avenue, 5:20 p.m.
Assault, 16000 block of Promontory Road, 7:15 p.m.
Alcohol sales to a minor, 4500 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 7:33 p.m.
Saturday, April 24
Burglary, 16600 block of Slate Drive, 12:11 a.m.
Driving under the influence, Soquel Canyon Parkway and Pomona Rincon Road, 12:57 a.m.
Theft, 2700 block of Woodsorrel Drive, 8:40 a.m.
Under the influence, 3000 block of Chino Avenue, 12:09 p.m.
Stolen license plate, 4100 block of Village Drive, 12:39 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 2400 block of Sagora Way, 2:48 p.m.
Theft, 15600 block of Yorba Avenue, 6:23 p.m.
Carrying a concealed firearm, Fairfield Ranch Road and Red Barn Court, 11:14 p.m.
Sunday, April 25
Trespassing, 3600 block of Grand Avenue, 2:46 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 1300 block of Grand Avenue, 5:42 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 2400 block of Ridgeview Drive, 11:47 p.m.
Monday, April 26
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 14900 block of Frost Avenue, 7:49 a.m.
Fraud, 16300 block of Whitefield Court, 11:17 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15000 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 11:24 a.m.
Theft, 15000 block Avenida Del Monte, 12:27 p.m.
Fraud, 4000 block of Cypress Lane, 6:05 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 14500 block of Foxglove Drive, 8:46 p.m.
Tuesday, April 27
Vandalism, 14900 block of Frost Avenue, 4:58 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15100 block of Fairfield Ranch Road, 6:40 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4100 block of Village Drive, 7:40 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4300 block of Gird Avenue, 9:51 a.m.
Burglary, 13900 block of Peyton Drive, 1:06 p.m.
Burglary, 4300 block of Village Drive, 1:47 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 1800 block of Fairway Drive, 1:55 p.m.
Assault, 2500 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 6:17 p.m.
Wednesday, April 28
Possession of narcotics, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 8:08 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 3100 block of Chino Avenue, 9:13 a.m.
Burglary, 3000 block of Steeple Chase drive, 10:01 a.m.
Vandalism, 5500 block of Grenview Way, 10:14 a.m.
Fraud, 3000 block of Morningfield Drive, 1 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 3:58 p.m.
Fraud, 4400 block of Ironwood Drive, 4:06 p.m.
Vandalism, 4200 block of Village Drive, 8:52 p.m.
