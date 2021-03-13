Chino Police Department
Wednesday, March 3
Theft, 3700 block of Calaveras Court, midnight.
Theft, 14500 block of Ramona Avenue, 4:27 a.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 8:26 a.m.
Assault, 4500 block of Edison Avenue, 10 a.m.
Vandalism, 15100 block of Euclid Avenue, 3:30 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 3:37 p.m.
Arson, 13200 block of Ninth Street, 9:32 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 10:59 p.m.
Thursday, March 4
Possession of drug materials, 15800 block of McIntosh Avenue, 1:31 a.m.
Vandalism, 4200 block of Schaefer Avenue, 8:50 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12300 block of Central Avenue, 10:29 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, Vernon and Francis avenues, 1 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 16300 block of Fern Avenue, 1:09 p.m.
Annoyance, 13300 block of Brandon Iron Place, 1:49 p.m.
Burglary, 12900 block of Central Avenue, 3 p.m.
Adult selling or giving marijuana to a minor, 4000 block of Carroll Court, 6:27 p.m.
Mail theft, 6500 block of Fillmore Street, 7 p.m.
Obtain money by false pretenses, 12800 block of Mountain Avenue, 7:27 p.m.
Shoplifting, 14500 block of Ramona Avenue, 8:43 p.m.
Friday, March 5
Identity theft, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, midnight.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 3:58 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 14100 block of Pipeline Avenue, 12:02 p.m.
Substance thrown at a vehicle, 4700 block of Riverside Drive, 3:50 p.m.
Assault, 13000 block of Carrillo Street, 9:29 p.m.
Vandalism, 12300 block of Lewis Avenue, 9:30 p.m.
Vandalism, 16300 block of East Preserve Loop, 11:20 p.m.
Saturday, March 6
Possession of drug materials, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 12:28 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 3800 block of Lake Street, 3:04 a.m.
Burglary, 12500 block of Central Avenue, 5:10 a.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 12200 block of Mountain Avenue, 11 a.m.
Shoplifting, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 11:16 a.m.
Assault on a peace officer, Central and Walnut avenues, 1:27 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5400 block of Francis Avenue, 3:08 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13th and C streets, 6 p.m.
Fictitious check, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 10:03 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12700 block of Central Avenue, 10:15 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12400 block of Marshall Avenue, 10:30 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 14200 block of Central Avenue, 11:29 p.m.
Sunday, March 7
Theft, 5200 block of Phillips Boulevard, midnight.
Threaten a crime with intent to terrorize, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 12:25 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, Baylor Avenue and Edinboro Street, 12:13 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 12:18 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 3600 block of Esperanza Drive, 5 p.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 14100 block of Pearl Court, 5:02 p.m.
Theft, 14200 block of Central Avenue, 6 p.m.
Vandalism, 6000 block of Appalachian Street, 7 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 11900 block of Vista Avenue, 11 p.m.
Monday, March 8
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 11700 block of Yorba Avenue, 2:44 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13700 block of Redwood Avenue, 4:03 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 13300 block of Norton Avenue, 9:05 a.m.
Harassment, 4100 block of Edison Avenue, 1:12 p.m.
Assault, 14400 block of Pipeline Avenue, 5:16 p.m.
Obstruction of a police officer, 5400 block of Walnut Avenue, 5:28 p.m.
Tuesday, March 9
Assault, 5400 block of Walnut Avenue, 2:27 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12500 block of Central Avenue, 11:01 a.m.
Wednesday, March 10
Identity theft, 15800 block of Begonia Avenue, 10:26 a.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 4:02 p.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, March 3
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13400 block of Parkview Terrace, 7:30 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 2800 block of Eagle Crest Road, 8:12 a.m.
Identity theft, 2700 block of Avenida Marguerite, 10:03 a.m.
Attempted robbery, 3200 block of Chino Avenue, 10:58 a.m.
Theft, 3000 block of Olympic View Drive, 11:56 a.m.
Burglary, 3000 block of Morningfield Drive, 3:06 p.m.
Fraud, 3300 block of Whirlaway Lane, 5:58 p.m.
Fraud, 14700 block of Iris Court, 6:28 p.m.
Burglary, 3600 block of Grand Avenue, 7:54 p.m.
Thursday, March 4
Burglary, 13100 block of Glen Court, 8:31 a.m.
Burglary, 13100 block of Glen Court, 10:16 a.m.
Disturbing the peace, 6400 block of Via Del Prado, 12:59 p.m.
Assault, 4600 block of Mesa Boulevard, 2:41 p.m.
Burglary, 13100 block of Glen Court, 2:52 p.m.
Driving with an open container of alcohol inside vehicle, Butterfield Ranch Road and Pine Avenue, 3:29 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 6600 block of Wrangler Road, 5:11 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 6600 block of Wrangler Road, 7:19 p.m.
Friday, March 5
Theft, 17800 block of Lone Ranger Trail, 11:19 a.m.
Theft, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 1:35 p.m.
Saturday, March 6
Driving under the influence, Peyton Drive and Chino Avenue, 1:57 a.m.
Identity theft, 14100 block of Sweet Grass Lane, 5:21 p.m.
Sunday, March 7
Vandalism, 1400 block of Westridge Way, 10:52 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 16300 block of Vista Court, 2:12 p.m.
Possession of narcotics, 4200 block of Valle Vista Drive, 11:26 p.m.
Monday, March 8
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 2400 block of Hawkwood Drive, 7:48 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 3400 block of Buckingham Road, 8:22 a.m.
Theft, 14700 block of Rolling Ridge Drive, 8:38 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 14700 block of Maywood Drive, 11:36 a.m.
Burglary, 3300 block of Woodview Road, 1:23 p.m.
Theft, 5800 block of Mimosa Court, 7:10 p.m.
Tuesday, March 9
Burglary, 2100 block of Grand Avenue, 7:57 a.m.
Wednesday, March 10
Carrying a concealed firearm, 3000 block of Plum Street, 2:27 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 3000 block of Plum Street, 3:21 a.m.
Fraud, 15000 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 11:51 a.m.
Identity theft, 3200 block of Oakleaf Court, 4:40 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.