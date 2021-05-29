Chino Police Department
Wednesday, May 19
Theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, midnight.
Burglary, 8200 block of Market Street, 3:30 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 3300 block of Chino Avenue, 6:15 a.m.
Vandalism, 4200 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, 6:15 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, Monte Vista Avenue and D Street, 12:18 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 1:04 p.m.
Assault, 12600 block of Anthony Place, 2:34 p.m.
Assault, 12600 block of Benson Avenue, 3 p.m.
Assault, 4600 block of Walnut Avenue, 3:03 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 4 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12600 block of 16th Street, 5:13 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13500 block of Preciado Avenue, 7:15 p.m.
Assault, 5300 block of G Street, 9 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12100 block of Bridger Avenue, 10 p.m.
Bicycle theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 10:46 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 7500 block of Kimball Avenue, 10:50 p.m.
Thursday, May 20
Stolen vehicle, 4900 block of Adams Street, midnight.
Stolen vehicle, 6800 block of Joy Street, 1:17 a.m.
Burglary, 16200 block of Homecoming Drive, 2 a.m.
Shoplifting, 12300 block of Central Avenue, 3:48 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12300 block of Central Avenue, 4:28 a.m.
Assault, 6700 block of Burke Court, 7:30 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 3300 block of Chino Avenue, 7:56 a.m.
Possession of a weapon, 4500 block of Walnut Avenue, 11:46 a.m.
Assault, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 12:43 p.m.
Retail theft with intent to sell, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 2:50 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 4:21 p.m.
Possession of a scanning device, 12700 block of Central Avenue, 4:27 p.m.
Burglary, 5000 block of Center Street, 7 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5500 block of Daniels Street, 7:07 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5300 block of Walnut Avenue, 7:59 p.m.
Assault, 5300 block of G Street, 8:13 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 4400 block of Heather Circle, 9:51 p.m.
Friday, May 21
Possession of a controlled substance, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 12:07 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 13100 block of Sixth Street, 7:29 a.m.
Burglary, 11900 block of Central Avenue, 7:53 a.m.
Obtain money by false pretenses, 12600 block of Oaks Avenue, 1:11 p.m.
Vandalism, 13700 block of Arapahoe Place, 4 p.m.
Identity theft, 13000 block of Harrisburg Court, 4:16 p.m.
Discharge a BB gun, 12600 block of Ramona Avenue, 6:04 p.m.
Vandalism, 4300 block of Corporate Center Avenue, 8:27 p.m.
Assault, 12800 block of 18th Street, 11:14 p.m.
Saturday, May 22
Driving under the influence, 5200 block of G Street, 2:51 a.m.
Assault, 5100 block of Walnut Avenue, 3:15 a.m.
Assault, 5300 block of G Street, 11:08 a.m.
Vandalism, 12900 block of Fifth Street, 2:49 p.m.
Assault, 5300 block of G Street, 7:33 p.m.
Assault, 12900 block of Yorba Avenue, 7:49 p.m.
Sunday, May 23
Possession of drug materials, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 12:28 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 3:41 a.m.
Assault, 11800 block of Central Avenue, 4:08 a.m.
Burglary, 4100 block of Walnut Avenue, 9:54 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 3 p.m.
Discharge a BB gun with gross negligence, 5900 block of Olvera Court, 5 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12300 block of Marshall Avenue, 6 p.m.
Assault, 13300 block of Saddle Lane, 9:57 p.m.
Assault, 16200 block of Homecoming Drive, 10:41 p.m.
Monday, May 24
Theft from motor vehicles, 12300 block of Orchid Lane, 2:02 a.m.
Identity theft, 12700 block of Central Avenue, 8:09 a.m.
Obtain money by false pretenses, 7900 block of Barnstormer Court, 9:30 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 6900 block of Riverside Drive, 10:43 a.m.
Assault, 12800 block of Yorba Avenue, 10:52 a.m.
Vandalism, 12500 block of 10th Street, 10 p.m.
Tuesday, May 25
Assault, 13000 block of Carrillo Street, 7:10 a.m.
Identity theft, 11800 block of Dunlap Avenue, 7:32 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12900 block of Benson Avenue, 9:22 a.m.
Unlawful car registration or license plates, 13600 block of Fern Avenue, 9:53 a.m.
Wednesday, May 26
Vandalism, 12800 block of Yorba Avenue, 1:35 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12900 block of Fourth Street, 2 a.m.
Mail theft, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 3:38 a.m.
Theft, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 11:02 a.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, May 19
Stolen vehicle, 14600 block of Bueno Drive, 9:24 a.m.
Fraud, 3600 block of Valle Vista Drive, 1:21 p.m.
Identity theft, 16300 block of Butterfield Ranch Road, 6:20 p.m.
Drunk in public, Pipeline Avenue and Rosewood Way, 9:38 p.m.
Thursday, May 20
Possession of narcotics, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 7:04 a.m.
Burglary, 13100 block of Rimrock Avenue, 8:33 a.m.
Stolen license plate, 15200 block of Murray Avenue, 4:39 p.m.
Alcohol sales to a minor, Chino Hills Parkway and Pipeline Avenue, 4:39 p.m.
Burglary, 15700 block of Sleepy Oak Road, 9:19 p.m.
Friday, May 21
Negligent discharge of a firearm, Pomona Rincon Road and Soquel Canyon Parkway, 6:36 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 17600 block of Mystic Canyon Drive, 9:09 a.m.
Possession of marijuana, 14200 block of Peyton Drive, 11:12 a.m.
Burglary, 15600 block of Los Serranos Country Club Drive, 11:15 a.m.
Vandalism, 13400 block of Cap De Crews, 11:16 a.m.
Fraud, 1600 block of Rosemist Lane, 4:41 p.m.
Theft, 13400 block of Treasure Way, 5:45 p.m.
Saturday, May 22
Vandalism, 15500 block of Quail Street, 9:59 a.m.
Burglary, 14800 block of Pipeline Avenue, 10:06 a.m.
Assault, 15200 block of Peach Street, 8:38 p.m.
Sunday, May 23
Identity theft, 16200 block of Bainbridge Way, 11:14 a.m.
Trespassing, 4200 block of Descanso Avenue, 1:59 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 14100 block of Deerbrook Avenue, 4:05 p.m.
Monday, May 24
Burglary, 3200 block of Peppertree Point, 10:40 a.m.
Identity theft, 3200 block of Oakleaf Court, 11:25 a.m.
Burglary, 15400 block of Rolling Ridge Drive, 9:47 p.m.
Tuesday, May 25
Pick pocket, 15600 block of Yorba Avenue, 10:02 a.m.
Theft, 13000 block of Trail View Lane, 10:12 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 16500 block of Brambleberry Court, 10:29 a.m.
Assault, 14200 block of Peyton Drive, 1:46 p.m.
Theft, 13100 block of Peyton Drive, 2:19 p.m.
Identity theft, 2800 block of Olympic View Drive, 3:33 p.m.
Theft, 13000 block of Peyton Drive, 4:25 p.m.
Carrying a concealed firearm, 4600 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 11:21 p.m.
Wednesday, May 26
Burglary, 2600 block of Lookout Circle, 10:23 a.m.
Burglary, 3500 block of Buckingham Road, 10:57 a.m.
