Chino Police Department
Wednesday, Aug. 17
Burglary, 5100 block of Schaefer Avenue, 1:36 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 4800 block of Francis Avenue, 2:19 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 4400 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, 3 a.m.
Burglary, 4000 block of Tano Street, 8 a.m.
Theft from an elder or dependent adult, 11400 block of Central Avenue, 11 a.m.
Shoplifting, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 12:07 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 7200 block of Kimball Avenue, 1:18 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, 2:30 p.m.
Burglary, 6100 block of Garfield Street, 2:37 p.m.
Shoplifting, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 3:12 p.m.
Theft, 5400 block of Jefferson Avenue, 4 p.m.
Vandalism, 13100 block of Ninth Street, 7:08 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 18
Robbery, 4500 block of Philadelphia Street, 4:12 a.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 11:21 a.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 1:34 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12600 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 4:42 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 4700 block of Chino Avenue, 5 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 5200 block of Las Palmas Way, 7 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 7 p.m.
Assault, 12900 block of Ramona Avenue, 7:24 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 4100 block of San Onofre Court, 9 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13400 block of Pipeline Avenue, 9:04 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13200 block of Murano Avenue, 11 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 19
Possession of a controlled substance, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 11:01 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13000 block of Fourth Street, 2:30 p.m.
Vandalism, 5400 block of Gettysburg Avenue, 4:26 p.m.
Mail theft, 14900 block of La Palma Drive, 5 p.m.
Shoplifting, 5200 block of Philadelphia Street, 5:03 p.m.
Vandalism, 15800 block of Fountain Lane, 6 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 5100 block of Revere Street, 6:34 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13300 block of Yorba Avenue, 6:55 p.m.
Shoplifting, 12800 block of Mountain Avenue, 7:07 p.m.
Driving under the influence of alcohol, 4900 block of Riverside Drive, 8:25 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 9:03 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance for sale, 12800 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 9:16 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 20
Defrauding an innkeeper, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 12:03 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12300 block of Russell Avenue, 1 a.m.
Harassment, 6900 block of Avignon Drive, 7:15 a.m.
Shoplifting, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 11:39 a.m.
Carrying a loaded firearm and not being the registered owner, Ramona Avenue and Riverside Drive, 11:52 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 11400 block of Central Avenue, 5:30 p.m.
Shoplifting, 12500 block of Central Avenue, 7:06 p.m.
Theft, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 7:50 p.m.
Theft, 13400 block of Benson Avenue, 10:43 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 21
Driving under the influence of alcohol, Monte Vista Avenue and C Street, 12:37 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 4300 block of Philadelphia Street, 7:11 a.m.
Assault, 6600 block of Riverside Drive, 9 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 16200 block of West Preserve Loop, 11 a.m.
Theft, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 11:30 a.m.
Burglary, 3800 block Grand Avenue, 11:40 a.m.
Shoplifting, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 11:45 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance for sale, 7000 block of Riverside Drive, 12:51 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Ramona Avenue and Terry Street, 1:29 p.m.
Burglary, 11400 block of Central Avenue, 2 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 5:20 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12800 block of Central Avenue, 5:34 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12800 block of Yorba Avenue, 9 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 9:39 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 9:44 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 22
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13700 block of Roswell Avenue, midnight.
Vandalism, 11800 block of Yorba Avenue, midnight.
Burglary, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 2:03 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 9:08 a.m.
Acquire an access card without consent and with intent to sell, 6600 block of Medford Court, 9:58 a.m.
Theft, 11900 block of Central Avenue, 2:11 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 14400 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 4:55 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 5100 block of Revere Street, 8 p.m.
Assault with a firearm on a person, 15900 block of Blueberry Avenue, 11:56 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 23
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13000 block of 13th Street, 2:56 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, 5:30 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, 5:45 a.m.
Burglary, 5900 block of Schaefer Avenue, 8:45 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 16300 block of Globetrotter Street, 11:12 a.m.
Assault, 5300 block of G Street, 11:24 a.m.
Unlawful registration or license plate with intent to avoid regular compliance, Euclid and Pine avenues, 1:57 p.m.
Shoplifting, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 3:55 p.m.
Burglary, 11400 block of Central Avenue, 4:39 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 6700 block of Kimball Avenue, 5:05 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 24
Theft, 6500 block of Mogano Drive, 3 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 3300 block of Riverside Drive, 9 a.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 6:52 p.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, Aug. 17
Possession of narcotics, Ramona Avenue and Village Drive, 11:09 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 2500 block of Highgate Court, 4:31 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 18
Burglary, 5800 block of Pine Avenue, 2 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Valle Vista and Clipper drives, 4:01 a.m.
Assault, 16100 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 8:29 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 9:17 a.m.
Theft, 4100 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 1:52 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 19
Burglary, 2700 block of Paseo Del Palacio, 12:03 p.m.
Vandalism, 16100 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 12:25 p.m.
Theft, 15900 block of Los Serranos Country Club Drive, 2:37 p.m.
Driving under the influence of alcohol, Chino Hills Parkway and Monte Vista Avenue, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 20
Drunk in public, 17700 block of Gazania Drive, 2:41 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 16600 block of Mesa Oak Avenue, 9:09 a.m.
Vandalism, 3100 block of Chino Avenue, 2:46 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 21
Vandalism, 13000 block of Peyton Drive, 10:39 a.m.
Vandalism, Eucalyptus Avenue and Peyton Drive, 11:49 a.m.
Vandalism, 3100 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 12:30 p.m.
Burglary, 5500 block of Victoria Falls Parkway, 1:46 p.m.
Disturbing the peace, 14700 block of Pipeline Avenue, 9:52 p.m.
Carjacking, 3600 block of Grand Avenue, 10:03 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 22
Vandalism, 15400 block of Fairfield Ranch Road, 4:52 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13400 block of Peyton Drive, 8:24 a.m.
Attempted robbery, Woodview Road and Peyton Drive, 10:58 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 3100 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 12:18 p.m.
Assault, 15300 block of Ilex Drive, 1:16 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3600 block of Grand Avenue, 1:21 p.m.
Burglary, 2000 block of Grand Avenue, 4:15 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 3200 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, 8:22 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 2400 block of Ridgeview Drive, 9:44 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 23
Assault, 15800 block of High Knoll Drive, 2:46 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 17300 block of East View Drive, 3:13 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 14700 block of Rolling Ridge Drive, 11:58 a.m.
Minor in possession of marijuana, 14200 block of Peyton Drive, 1:29 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 5800 block of Parkcrest Drive, 2:15 p.m.
Burglary, 2400 block of Ridgeview Drive, 10:06 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 24
Burglary, 3400 block of Alder Place, 5:06 p.m.
