Rape of minor
suspect arrested
A 32-year-old Ontario man was arrested Jan. 4 by the Chino Police Department on suspicion of raping and drugging a minor he met through social media in October.
Christian Montes Fuentes was booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, but has since been released after posting bail, according to San Bernardino County jail records.
Chino police served a search warrant on a home in the 2800 block of E. Via Terrano in Ontario after an investigation into the raping and drugging of a minor in Chino on Oct. 10, Sgt. Ted Olden said.
“The investigation revealed that Mr. Fuentes and the underaged victim met through social media,” the sergeant said.
Mr. Fuentes was arrested at 8:41 a.m., jail records show.
CERT training
starts Feb. 1
Chino Police Department will offer CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) basic training from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 1 through March 15, for residents ages 18 and over.
The free, hands-on emergency preparedness training program will help prepare residents for a disaster.
Topics covered will be fire safety and utility controls, disaster medical operations, light search and rescue operations, CERT organization, disaster psychology, terrorism, and a course review, final exam and disaster situation.
Participants will receive a backpack, helmet, CERT vest and certificate after completing all courses.
Classes will be held at the Chino Police Department’s Community Room at 5450 Guardian Way, and the Chino Valley Fire District’s Training Center, 5092 Schaefer Ave., Chino.
Information: chinopd.org, call (909) 334-3192 or email Denise School at dschool@chinopd.org.
Spanish language police academy
Residents wanting to learn more about the police department and being a police officer can attend a Spanish language police academy for residents from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 25 through Feb. 22 at the Chino Police Department. Topics include police K-9 unit, tactical patrolling, SWAT, and crime scenes. An English language academy will be held in the spring, police said.
Information: https://chi nopd.wufoo.com/forms/p1609ixc1eaq5ss.
Academia
Comunitaria del departamento
en español
El Departamento de Policía de Chino ofrecerá una academia comunitaria gratuita en español para enseñar a los residentes sobre el departamento, la unidad K9, tácticas de patrullaje, SWAT, CSI, y más. Las clases duran de las 6 p.m. hasta 9 p.m. empezando el miércoles 25 de enero y ocurrirá todos los miércoles hasta el 22 de febrero.
Para registrarse, visite: www.chinopd.wufoo.com/forms/p1609ixcleaq5ss/.
Run for Russ 5K event Feb. 4
The 23rd annual Run for Russ will be held at 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 at Central and Chino avenues.
It is held in honor of slain Chino Police Officer Russ Miller, who was struck and killed by a drunk driver on Feb. 1, 2000 while on a routine traffic stop at Schaefer Avenue and 12th Street in Chino.
Runners will pass by a memorial at Schaefer and 12th, honoring Officer Miller.
Cost information has not been released. Information: runforruss.com.
